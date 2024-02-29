What: Scouting Combine for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Who: Over 320 prospects have been invited to compete before NFL scouts, coaches and GMs. For a full list of the invited sortable by college and position, click here. Not all athletes will participate in the workouts.
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
When: Thursday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, March 3
Television: The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will air on the NFL Network, and stream on NFL+.
WORKOUT SCHEDULE:
Below is the full schedule for on-field workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and the Alabama players that will participate on each day.
Thursday, Feb. 29, 2pm CT - 7pm CT:
Defensive Lineman & Linebackers
- EDGE Chris Braswell
- EDGE Dallas Turner
- DL Justin Eboigbe
Friday, March 1, 2pm CT - 7pm CT:
Defensive Backs & Tight Ends
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry - 4th highest graded CB by NFL.com.
- CB Terrion Arnold - Highest graded CB by NFL.com.
- S Jaylen Key
Saturday, March 2, 12pm CT - 8pm CT:
Running Backs, Quarterbacks, & Wide Receivers
- RB Jase McClellan
- WR Jermaine Burton
Sunday, March 3, 12pm CT - 4pm CT, 5pm CT - 8pm CT:
Offensive Linemen & Specialists
- OL JC Latham - Highest graded OL by NFL.com.
- PK Will Reichard
