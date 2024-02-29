What: Scouting Combine for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Who: Over 320 prospects have been invited to compete before NFL scouts, coaches and GMs. For a full list of the invited sortable by college and position, click here. Not all athletes will participate in the workouts.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

When: Thursday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, March 3

Television: The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will air on the NFL Network, and stream on NFL+.

WORKOUT SCHEDULE:

Below is the full schedule for on-field workouts at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine and the Alabama players that will participate on each day.

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2pm CT - 7pm CT:

Defensive Lineman & Linebackers

EDGE Chris Braswell

EDGE Dallas Turner

DL Justin Eboigbe

Friday, March 1, 2pm CT - 7pm CT:

Defensive Backs & Tight Ends

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry - 4th highest graded CB by NFL.com.

- 4th highest graded CB by NFL.com. CB Terrion Arnold - Highest graded CB by NFL.com.

- Highest graded CB by NFL.com. S Jaylen Key

Saturday, March 2, 12pm CT - 8pm CT:

Running Backs, Quarterbacks, & Wide Receivers

RB Jase McClellan

WR Jermaine Burton

Sunday, March 3, 12pm CT - 4pm CT, 5pm CT - 8pm CT:

Offensive Linemen & Specialists