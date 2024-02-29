Jumbo Package: Alabama Football Coaches speak to the media

Well the powers that be behind college football (NCAA? CFP? ESPN?) are sure throwing out a lot more changes in our future. At this point, it’s not like it matters too much, really. The college football season and routine is changing up on us every year. Players and coaches come and go from teams at will, and teams come and go from conferences. Maybe things will eventually settle down into some semblance of an organized calendar year, but now is not that year.

If approved, new signing periods would begin the final Wednesday in June, the Wednesday following college football’s regular-season finale and keeping the traditional first Wednesday in February date. The mid-summer period is new and what used to be the “early signing period” in December just before Christmas would be pushed before the start of bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The first proposed signing period in June, per the NCAA, would be a three or seven-day period. The same goes for the December period that would come after the final regular-season FBS game. And the traditional “regular” signing period in February would expire April 1.

So... Well. I’ve been saying for a couple of years now that an “early signing period” should actually be before the senior season for those students who wanted to get the recruiting over and not worry about it anymore. There are definitely benefits to that, though with students now being able to be released from their NLIs, and/or being “short-term transfers,” I’m not sure why it really matters. Until that player suits up on gameday the next year, can we really count on them being on the roster?

My complaining aside, I’d still like to do away with the December signing period and have one in July or August and one in February. I think the early enrollee craze needs to be restricted - or at least enforced to maintain the scholarship count like it used to - and the summer signing period would accommodate those players who are enrolling early.

This would also give us more sequential offseason with a transfer portal window, it would remove the ridiculous time crunch through December, and I think it would bring some fan hype back to the sport. With the way everything is crammed into December, I think fans and media get overwhelmed and can’t get properly excited about any one given event.

For all of the complaints about the NFL, they’ve mastered the art of milking the offseason for fan engagement. Can you imagine if they put the Draft and Free Agency on top of each other the week before the Super Bowl? That’s essentially what college football has done, and it’s not good for anyone.

On top of that, we’re apparently already unhappy with the new playoff model that hasn’t even had it’s first season yet:

But as Hancock’s one-month deadline of mid-March looms, there’s optimism and “momentum” for a 14-team playoff starting in 2026, sources told ESPN. There is an effort to come to an agreement in the coming weeks, sources said, but nothing is certain, and there are potential roadblocks and expected push back — as evidenced by the CFP’s own meandering path to a 12-team playoff. According to sources, the model that’s earned the most discussion coming out of the CFP meeting in Dallas is one that would include three automatic qualifier spots for the Big Ten and SEC, two for the Big 12 and ACC and one for the Group of Five. That would leave three at-large spots in that 14-team model. As for Notre Dame, sources told ESPN that the most likely option being discussed is that the Fighting Irish would earn a spot in the 14-team CFP if the selection committee ranks them in the top 14 on Selection Day.

Well shoot, if you were going to can it so soon, why even go through the effort of putting in a 12 team playoff?

I don’t even know what I want to happen at this point. The 4-team playoff clearly wasn’t the answer. I was always fine with the BCS, and, though it was before my time, the idea of a National Champion just being named by ending up #1 seems like it may well have been the best method of all.

In any case, the linked article above from ESPN is an extremely thorough one that goes through a lot of the current state of deliberations - I definitely recommend it.

Moving on to Alabama, we’re definitely seeing a difference already in media availability with the new coaching staff. The coordinators, Kane Wommack and Nick Sheridan, are actually getting interviews.

Wommack said he’d had an in-person meeting with Saban on Wednesday, before appearing on the Next Round Live internet show. “I told my wife I was like cramming for a final the night before,” Wommack said on the show. “Making sure that my cut-ups and everything was ready to go for that meeting.” Wommack left his job as a sitting head coach for the Jaguars to join Kalen DeBoer’s staff at Alabama. He found a supportive helper in the retired Saban, though Wommack said he tries not to bother the man who won six national titles with the Crimson Tide. According to Wommack, there’s plenty of carryover between what Saban and company did last season, and what he plans to implement in Tuscaloosa. “Coach has been awesome,” Wommack said. “He’s been helpful. He’s honest. Gives me his real thoughts, I ask him real questions. I want to know this team. I want to know what he built from a defensive perspective and how to best take what was done the last 17 years, and how they’ve evolved over 17 years to the point they are now, and how we best need to make that transition from a defensive scheme.”

I’ve made my position clear many times over already that I am a huge fan of Kane Wommack, and honestly could have likely talked myself into being excited about it if he had been named Alabama’s head coach, let alone the defensive coordinator. I loved listening to him talk a little about some of the slight formation/scheme differences between what he does and what Saban did - the dude just has an X-and-O understanding that’s at a different level than most coordinators out there.

Oh, and for that contingent of you that get so mad at coordinators calling plays from the box.... Wommack is planning to be on the sidelines.

“I think past performance is always a great predictor of future performance,” Sheridan said. “So we don’t discredit the accomplishments of any of the players that have been here. Certainly, we’re gonna implement our schemes and our systems. But also, what I would tell you, (what) Coach DeBoer has done so well for so many years is adapt to what that group does. “We have enough offense to cater to the skills and the strengths of the players, and that certainly centers around the quarterback but also the offensive line and the skill players. At different stops along Coach DeBoer’s journey, the offense has changed and adapted to who they’ve had, so excited about learning what that is with the guys. “That’s what spring practice is for and trying to adjust as we get closer to the season.”

On the other hand, Sheridan was a total unknown name to me, and he comes in with very little historical results for us to gain much knowledge from. I did find this quote about tailoring an offense to fit the current players encouraging, even if it’s really just coach-speak.

For DeBoer’s part, he also talked at length about assembling his coaching staff:

ON HOW HE ASSEMBLED HIS INAUGURAL STAFF “The people you put around you are so important. They have to be skilled. They have to be talented. They have to be great in recruiting and everything football-related. I’ve got like-minded, driven people with a great heart and low egos around me. We put so much time in each and every day. Guys like Kane Wommack and many others on the staff are great coaches, and we are stronger than the cumulative of our parts. That’s huge. We have a staff right that I feel great about. They are extremely skilled and have come together.” ON BRANCHING OUT FROM HIS STAFF AT WASHINGTON “There’s only two coaches on the staff that were with me at Washington. There’s a lot of different pieces. It’s huge. You want people to know your systems and the mechanics of your operation. But you have to always be evolving. In order to evolve, you have to have other voices. We have a great combination of that. I was sitting in Mo Linguist’s position meeting the other day, and seeing what type of coach he is was just awesome. Our guys are going to get coached up in a special way. I was looking for an offensive line coach, and Chris Kapilovic is living up to all those recommendations already. We got a special group that is ready to prove something.”

We still have a lot of learning to do about this staff, but there’s a lot to like for sure. I think that, in terms of assistant coaches, Alabama mostly improved from where they were the last few years, especially on defense. Sheridan at OC is definitely the shakiest resume, so I think we’re all somewhat assuming that DeBoer will be something of the defacto OC, at least early on. Kapilovic, too, is a one that has had multiple OLs up for Joe Moore awards, but also had some pretty disastrous years.

As the offseason moves on, we’ll have more on all of the new coaches here at RBR.

When he arrived at 260 pounds, a byproduct of having nothing to do during the pandemic, he said, coaches told him he needed to lose the “baby fat” shown with his chubby face and belly. By the national championship, Turner said he dropped down to 225 pounds before throwing more weight on his 6-foot-4 frame. He played at 245 pounds as a sophomore, starring in UA’s cheetah package with Chris Braswell and Will Anderson — whom the Houston Texans picked third overall last spring. He settled at 255 as a junior, totaling a career-high 11 sacks. “That’s probably the best weight I could move at for real for real. I felt powerful,” Turner said. “ ... I could tell the difference in the strength, power and explosiveness.”

We’re also getting some interviews ahead of the NFL combine from guys like Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell. I particularly enjoyed him talking about his changing of weight over the years.

Turner also spoke a little to CBS about noticing Nick Saban seeming to pull back and allow players to lead the team more in his final year. He said that Saban’s gameday fire was the same as always, and that he had always pushed for player-led teams, but that seemed to increase his last two years.

Finally, the men’s hoops team quieted an Ole Miss crowd with yet another 100-point offensive flurry last night:

Alabama basketball should have expected anything but an easy game against Ole Miss. There wasn’t going to be a waltz-in-and-win scenario. Not when it’s an SEC matchup in the seemingly ultra competitive conference. Throw in the fact that it’s on the road, and that made it even trickier. Oh, and the Rebels entered the game on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. That can make a team scratch and claw. And Ole Miss did. The Rebels gave Alabama plenty of fight for much of the game, particularly early. But the Crimson Tide found a way to push through early issues to outlast the Rebels in the end. Alabama defeated Ole Miss 103-88 on Wednesday in Oxford, Mississippi, setting up a big game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday with serious SEC implications against Tennessee. The victory marks the ninth with 100 points this season for Alabama. Aaron Estrada especially had a big game, with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 4 steals.

I will never stop appreciating what Nate Oats has done for this program. Roll Tide!