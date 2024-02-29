Alabama Basketball Bounces Back, Beats Ole Miss

The Alabama Crimson Tide remained tied for first place in the SEC by defeating Ole Miss 103-88 on Wednesday night in Oxford. Tied atop the conference standings with a Tennessee team who defeated Auburn earlier in the night, the Tide needed to win to keep pace heading into Saturday night’s showdown. Ole Miss had their way with the Tide early and built a lead of 37-23 with five minutes left in the first half, but from that point on ‘Bama outscored the home team 80-51.

After the Tide’s dismal showing in Lexington on Saturday, Nate Oats’ squad needed to bounce back to keep pace in the SEC Championship race. With Latrell Wrightsell, Jr. missing his third straight game with a concussion, Oats continued with the starting lineup of Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Rylan Griffen, Jarin Stevenson, and Grant Nelson. The quintet started off slowly, and allowed the Rebels to build the aforementioned advantage.

The comeback began when Sears, Nelson, and Estrada all hit three point shots to pull within 37-32. A couple of free throws by Nick Pringle and Sears kept the Tide close, and when Sears hit a long three pointer at the end of the half, the Tide had cut it to three at 42-39.

In the first half ‘Bama shot 14-36 for 39%, 6-20 for 30% from deep, and made 5-7 free throws. Alabama had 16 rebounds, four steals, eight steals, two blocks and only three turnovers. Sears led the team with 15 points while Nelson added seven. Ole Miss shot 52% on 16-31 shooting including 4-13 behind the arc and 6-9 on free throws. The Rebels had 23 rebounds, two blocks, no steals, 11 assists, and seven turnovers. Alan Flanigan, who somehow avoided a suspension for punching a player in Mississippi’s last game, had 12 points to lead the team.

Oats used the same starters for the second half, and the Tide quickly took control. Stevenson made a basket and two free throws in the first minute to give Bama their first lead of the game at 43-42. The Rebels made a basket for a one point lead at 18:37 for their last lead of the night. A Sears layup with 16:29 left kicked off a run, and after a couple of threes from Griffen and Estrada, the Tide found itself with a 60-51 lead.

Ole Miss kept fighting however, and got some help from the whistles. The Rebels scored eight straight on six free throws and a dunk to tie things at 65 each with 9:39 remaining. Bama was able to maintain a four to seven point lead for the next several minutes, but couldn't quite shake the home team until late. Fortunately, freshman Davin Cosby went crazy from behind the line in the last three minutes and, combined with Sears at the free throw line, Alabama was able to bust the 100 point barrier for the 9th time this season. That is on top of three 99 point games and two with 98.

In the second half Bama heated up to 21-34 shooting for 62%, 9-17 for 53% from deep, and 13-15 for 87% at the line. Overall the Tide shot an even 50% at 35-70, and 41% from behind the arc at 15-37. At the free throw line the team finished 18-22 for 82%, ended up with 36 rebounds, two blocks, eight steals, 25 assists, and only eight turnovers. Bama finished with six men in double figures led by, of course, Mark Sears with 26.

Sears was an efficient 8-14 from the floor and 7-8 at the line. The Muscle Shoals senior added five rebounds, three steals, and four assists, while not committing a single turnover. Estrada notched the first triple-double for Alabama since Kira Lewis days with 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and also had four steals, and won the hard hat award once again. Cosby was named player of the game by the radio crew for his 15 points on 5-10 shots from three point land. Griffen was held scoreless in the first half but woke up and tallied 14 points, mostly on 4-7 from the three point line. Nelson battled foul trouble, and along with Griffen eventually fouled out, and scored 10 points. Pringle was the last man in double digits with 10 points and also had five rebounds and two assists as he continued his late season surge. Since returning from his (second) suspension the senior has become a consistent threat down low for Bama. Stevenson had a nice game with eight points, three rebounds, and two assists.

Ole Miss shot 12-23 for 52% in the second, 4-9 for 44% from three and 18-22 free throws. Overall was 28-54 for 52%, 8-22 for 36% from deep, and 24-31 at the charity stripe. The Rebels rebound total was 31 and they had there steals, four blocks, and committed 14 turnovers. Flanigan was the leading scorer in the game with 28 and Jaemyn Brakefield had 21.

This was a big statement game for the Tide after the ugly loss on Saturday. Although they started off slowly, the team poured it on the last 25 minutes of the game. A 64 point second half is just crazy. With Wrightsell out and Nelson and Griffen fighting foul trouble all night, someone off the bench had to step up. Tonight it was the little used Cosby’s time. The redshirt freshman was said by Oats to have “a great practice yesterday, and I wanted to get him some more minutes tonight.” Cosby played only 13 minutes but was able to get up 10 shots from behind the arc. Pringle was the only other bench player to see the floor for over five minutes, and played 25 tough minutes. Sam Walters had the best game of the season against Florida on February 21, but has been a no show the last two games. In five minutes he managed to go 0-5 from three point range. Sears played the whole 40 minutes, making his no turnover performance all the more impressive. Estrada was on the floor for 38 minutes and with his triple double only turned the ball over one time. Saturday in Lexington the two had combined for 11 turnovers.

Next up is the game of the year in the SEC as Tennessee comes to Coleman with both teams sporting 12-3 SEC records. The Vols embarrassed the the Tide in Knoxville on January 20th by a score of 91-71. Alabama is the only team in the conference that is undefeated at home in SEC play. The atmosphere should be electric as ESPN Game Day will be in town for the first time for basketball. The game will be shown on ESPN and tips off at 7 p.m. CT. Bama is trying to win the regular season conference title for the third time in the last four years. One of the biggest games ever played in Coleman (nee Memorial) Coliseum, and it should be a great one.

Roll Tide

Blue Collar Basketball