24 Alabama vs Mississippi State Game Thread

The SEC-leading Alabama Crimson Tide is back home tonight looking to finish off a sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the third time in four years. Mississippi State is still searching for its first true road win of the season, which won’t be easy to find in front of a sold-out crowd in Coleman Coliseum tonight. Still, despite Nate Oats’ dominance of this neighborly rivalry, State always provides a unique challenge as the anti-Bama. And as we learned the other night against Georgia - you have to bring it every single game in this league.

Tonight also marks the halfway point of conference play, and with Selection Sunday just six weeks away, Alabama is in contention for a top-seed in the Big Dance. As fellow contenders continue to drop games week after week, the Tide could easily play its way to another top-seed if the guys can continue to string together wins. The schedule does get a lot tougher the rest of the way, so Alabama needs to take care of business tonight, which will be made more difficult with Nick Pringle still serving a suspension from the team.

Alabama is listed as an 8.5-point favorite, The game will tip at 7:30 PM CST and will be televised on the SEC Network.