Jumbo Package: Kalen DeBoer fills out staff, Kristy Curry gets 500th win

Happy Tuesday, everyone. The women’s basketball team took down Vandy last night, achieving a milestone for head coach Kristy Curry.

The Alabama women’s basketball team’s head coach Kristy Curry tallied her 500th career win Monday night in a 74-66 win over Vanderbilt inside Memorial Gymnasium. Alabama (18-6, 5-4 SEC) trailed by as many as 12 points in the game and by eight to begin the fourth before the Crimson Tide opened the final stanza by scoring 14 consecutive points to take the lead for good. Sarah Ashlee Barker exploded in the third quarter, scoring 15 of her game-high 24 points - marking the third consecutive game she has scored 20-or-more points – while adding team highs of nine rebounds and six assists. Aaliyah Nye, who led the comeback with an 11-point fourth quarter, added 23 points while Loyal McQueen finished with 16.

Congrats, Coach!

The men’s team moved up in the rankings after the beatdown of Mississippi State.

Related Alabama basketball continues quick rise through AP Poll following blowouts

Alabama was ranked 16th in both polls, climbing eight spots in the AP following blowout wins at home over LSU and Mississippi State, as well as a comeback win at Georgia. In the latter two games, Oats demanded improvement from his team and they answered, stringing together tough defensive efforts and rallying from 16 points down in Athens.

Big one in Auburn tomorrow night.

Kalen DeBoer appears to have his staff filled out.

William Inge, who’s been Washington’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, is joining the Alabama Crimson Tide staff, multiple sources tell FootballScoop. Inge is again expected to work with the linebackers, sources shared with FootballScoop. A former Iowa standout who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, Inge has had a decorated coaching career.

Jay Nunez, who spent the last two seasons as a senior special teams analyst on Brent Venables’ staff, is expected to join Kalen DeBoer’s inaugural staff at Alabama, a source confirmed to Sooners Illustrated and 247Sports. OU Insider was the first to report Nunez’s departure. It’s unclear what Nunez’s specific role will be with the Tide, as DeBoer’s on-field coaching staff is already at capacity following the reported hire of William Inge to the defensive side of the ball. It’s possible that Nunez could fill a similar role at Alabama that he did for Oklahoma, overseeing the special teams operations as an off-field analyst.

Inge has substantial special teams coach experience as well. If Nunez gets an on field role that would bring the staff to eleven, which is one over the maximum. Unless...

The other question mark surrounds Grubb. On Feb. 1, Grubb was linked to the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator opening. That has yet to be filled. The New York Giants blocked Seattle from interviewing potential candidate Mike Kafka. A former UA coordinator, Tommy Rees, was announced Monday as the Cleveland Browns’ tight ends coach and passing game specialist. Grubb, who previously expressed interest in taking over for DeBoer at The University of Washington, was reportedly recruiting for UA along with other coaches over the weekend.

Guess we’ll see.

Recruits continue to speak highly of the new staff.

Coach DeBoer and coach (Scott) Huff visited with Babolola last Friday, a day before Junior Day, and let the No. 1 prospect in Kansas he had an Alabama offer. He told Bama247 the relationship with the staff goes back a long way from the Washington recruitment. Babolola is very high on coach Huff and knows the resources at Alabama are even greater than those in Seattle, WA. “I’m really interested in Alabama with this new coaching staff,” he said. “Obviously, you know those guys coming from Washington and now the tradition and rich history of Alabama. I mean, it’s Alabama. It speaks for itself. I am very interested in Alabama.”

Last, Justin Eboigbe and Will Reichard were asked about Nick Saban’s retirement.

His legacy wasn’t lost on the final group of his seniors. Eboigbe said he believes in new head coach Kalen DeBoer, but thought Saban’s impact will still be felt. “I feel like the culture that coach Saban instilled in that group of guys, there’s a lot of guys still there,” Eboigbe said. “A lot of people talk about the guys that left, but it’s a great group of guys still there that are going to instill that culture into the next group of guys that (DeBoer) brings in. There’s going to be some semblance of coach Saban there. He’s still gonna be around. Just because he physically isn’t there on the day-to-day doesn’t mean his presence isn’t gonna be felt.”

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.