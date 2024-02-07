February 7, 2024 will be a surreal day for Recruitniks. Officially, Wednesday is the “National Signing Day” for high school football seniors. However, the creation of the December “Early Signing Period” has made the February NSD mostly an afterthought. It will be a good day for non-Power programs as they can pick up any leftover scraps. But for the big boys of college football, the 2024 classes are pretty much already sewn up.

Of the top 250 ranked players for this coming fall, only seven prospects are unsigned. Two of them are solid Alabama commits. The other five are not on Bama’s radar.

FLIPADELPHIA

Soon after coach Kalen DeBoer came on board at Alabama, he was able to flip Edge Rusher Noah Carter and it feels like he is not getting talked about enough. On3 ranks Carter as the nation’s 57th best prospect, while 247sports has him at #82. The Peoria, AZ resident is a very athletic and versatile defender who frustrates anyone trying to block him. He uses his quickness and elusiveness to slip through blocks. He tallied 55 tackles and 11 sacks as a senior while also scoring 10 times (8 receiving TD and 2 punt return TD).

In regards to Carter at the All-American Bowl, On3.com noted that he “was dynamic off the edge in practice, presenting a considerable mismatch with his first-step quickness.”



[Alabama got a little bit of an assist from San Diego State on this commit. Carter’s primary recruiter at UW was DE/Edge coach Eric Schmidt. However, Schmidt took the defensive coordinator job at SDSU in December.]

Carter will sign at 10am CT.

MYSTERY MAN

One of the big mysteries of this Alabama recruiting cycle has been the appearance of 3-star linebacker Quinton “QB” Reese at the bottom of the “committed” lists. The Ramsay (Birmingham) graduate is listed as a 6-0/205 lbs linebacker. According to the crootin sites, he was very lightly recruited having offers from no other “Power” program outside of UCF (if you consider them “Power”). One of those non-P offers came from South Alabama whose head coach at the time was Shane Wommack who is now Bama’s DC.

Nick Saban was still coach when the prospect committed and reports have it that Kalen DeBoer will honor the offer. For awhile, it was speculated that Reese had maybe jumped the gun on a commitment before the offer was firm. Then came talk of a greyshirt or a blueshirt, both of which now seem less likely. One final wild theory is that he will not be on scholarship right away. His mother Rashida Reese is President & CEO of a local marketing & consulting company. His father, also named Quinton Reese, played football at Auburn and now owns a dumpster rental company and is a home builder.

It is a bit hazy as to what position Reese might play at his size. This whole narrative will be interesting to watch unfold as we learn more about KDB’s coaching strategies and Wommack’s defense.

QB finished his senior season with 167 tackles, 25 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

THE 5-STAR

Have you heard of this guy Ryan Williams? The 6’0”/ 160 5-star receiver has reclassified to 2024 and still ended up as a top five ranked prospect. He has said he will sign 10 a.m. Wednesday morning at Saraland High School.

Ryan Williams with a few words before signing his national letter of intent.



UPDATE

* Williams, Carter, and Reese have signed.

** Alabama has received the LOI from Williams and Reese.

CALENDAR

CROOTIN’ SCHEDULE

Feb 4: Quiet Period

Feb 5-Mar 3 Dead Period

Feb 7-Apr 1: Second Signing Period

PORTAL SCHEDULE

The main portal has closed. Alabama’s closes Feb 9.

