16 Alabama at #12 Auburn Game Thread

Alabama is in the tiniest village on the Plains tonight for another epic installment of what has become the premier rivalry in SEC hoops - the IBOB (I can’t get that name to sit right for me). The Tide will be looking to break out the brooms on Auburn for the third time in four years, but that won’t come easy in Neville Arena. Still, the Tide has certainly found success there before:

*I’ll use any excuse to post that clip*

As we round the clubhouse at the midway point of the conference season, Alabama finds itself in sole possession of first place; however, that could change in a rather significant way with a loss tonight, as Tennessee, surprising South Carolina, and Auburn itself are just a game back in the loss column. Additionally, these two teams find themselves very close together on the projected NCAA Tournament seed-line. So, there is a lot on the line besides just bragging rights tonight for both teams.

Much to Bruce Pearl’s dismay, Nick Pringle is expected to return to action tonight after serving a two-game suspension last week:

Bruce Pearl on Nick Pringle being available for the Auburn game tomorrow: @abc3340



"They were a little thin on the front line but one of the players that was suspended is available for the Auburn game, imagine that." pic.twitter.com/e6i6OQjVW9 — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) February 6, 2024

You seem a bit mad there, Bruce. Either way, this is another massive meeting between these two teams. Nate Oats will be looking to move to a commanding 7-3 record against Auburn with a win tonight. Meanwhile, Pearl is still looking to get back to .500 against the Tide, as he currently stands at 9-11 in his tenure at Auburn. Can the Tide pull off the upset in Auburn and make it four straight wins against the Tigers?

Auburn is favored by 5.5-points. The game will tip at 6:00 PM CST and will be televised on ESPN2.