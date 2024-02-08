Jumbo Package: Alabama holding on to Ryan Grubb for OC?

Before Alabama could officially announce Ryan Grubb as the program’s next offensive coordinator, he was linked with other jobs. First, he was thought to be a candidate to replace Kalen DeBoer at Washington but a message he sent out put to bed the rumors. And then the NFL came calling and Grubb was linked with the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator job. Well, Alabama fans can maybe exhale a bit. While at a speaking event on National Signing Day, Grubb announced himself as the Crimson Tide’s next offensive coordinator. Nothing has been made official by the program quite yet. But it’s a positive sign for the deal getting over the finish line. “I’m Ryan Grubb, I’m your new Offensive Coordinator,” Grubb said via The Next Round.

I’ve said ever since the news surfaced that I didn’t think Ryan Grubb would be the primary candidate for the Seattle Seahawks. Even with them breaking in a new head coach, Grubb doesn’t really fit the organization’s M.O.

What I don’t know, though, is much about Grubb. Would he jump on an offer to go to the NFL? We know he wanted the Washington head coach job AND supposedly already turned down Tuscaloosa a year ago.

With that, though, he did publicly announce himself as the OC at Alabama yesterday. So while that may not mean anything one way or another, it is at least a little bit of assurance that he’s identifying with the role.

Grade: A-minus; Kalen DeBoer lost two players from the signing class that Saban landed in December, which should be considered a win overall. DeBoer also started things out with a colossal recruiting win by securing Williams’ signature. Not to mention, DeBoer kept three of the top four cornerbacks in the 2024 class, despite Saban’s departure. That was the position Saban coached.

National Signing Day is in the books. While it may not be as exciting as it once was (Seriously, I miss the craziness of it), I’d be remiss not to highlight just how big of a deal it was for Kalen DeBoer to close on Ryan Williams and Noah Carter... And also how cool it is that both of these guys shut down their recruitment ahead of time so that we weren’t all sitting here on pins and needles the last two weeks.

“It definitely wasn’t easy,” Williams said. “Just with everybody pulling at me and everybody wanting me a piece of me, it was definitely a tough decision. It came to be easy once I talked with Coach DeBoer and the new staff; it just made me feel very comfortable.” The relationship-building process with Alabama’s new head coach took place in a short period of time, but Williams appreciated DeBoer’s authentic personality. “Anyone else that came into that position, they’d try to live up to the Coach Saban hype or try to act like Coach Saban,” Williams said. “He’s himself. He’s very comfortable in himself. He made me very comfortable and I believe in his offense.” Of course, some speculated that the Auburn legacy could wind up in the Tigers’ class after his decommitment. There was even some optimism on the Texas Longhorns’ side with Williams’ high school quarterback, KJ Lacey, being committed to UT. So, was there ever a chance that Williams wouldn’t have wound up with the Tide following his decommitment? “No,” Williams replied. “They were always at the top of the list for me. I just wanted to get to know the new staff.”

If Ryan keeps up this personality and has some successful play over the next few years, he’s going to be a fan favorite.

Nick Saban, who retired last month as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide after 17 seasons, is ready to go back to work. One of the most accomplished coaches in college football history with seven national championships, Saban will be joining ESPN, it was announced Wednesday. Saban, 72, will primarily serve as an analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and also will lend his expertise across ESPN’s platforms to a variety of events, including the NFL draft and SEC media days. “ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I’m honored to have the opportunity to join their team,” Saban said in a statement. “I’ll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans.”

Well, we get our first glimpse into the future of Nick Saban in our lives, and he’s going to be spending some time on College Gameday. I’m excited to see Nick in public talking about football without the weight of his team on his shoulders. It’s going to be fascinating to watch next year.

He’s already making his rounds on the golf circuit:

Retirement, he told AZ Central, has given him a chance to work on his golf game. “It’s great to meet a new sort of group of people and be associated with events like this, where you have a lot of fun,” Saban said. You know, I love coaching. I love trying to help create value for players. But you know, it was inevitable at some point in time that I was gonna have to do something else,” Saban said, stopping for a chat between the 17th and 18th holes. “And now hopefully, I can help the game and college football even more in retirement than before and do a lot of other things to start the next chapter of your life. “I don’t want to really quit work, I just didn’t want to work all the time.”

Roll Tide, Nick. Keep enjoying every minute of your time away from the unending grind of football.