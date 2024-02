We’re dedicated to our favorite songs here at ye olde Random 10, so grab a virtual (or actual) beverage and a spot on the couch and play along! Tooooniiiiight…

1. TV Party by Black Flag

2. In & Out Of Grace by Mudhoney

3. Repulsion by Dinosaur Jr

4. Lake of Fire by Meat Puppets

5. Primitive Painters by Felt

6. Kerosene by Big Black

7. Carol by Slint

8. Dizzy by Throwing Muses

9. History Lesson Part 2 by Minutemen

10. Linda Blair by Redd Kross