Jumbo Package: Will Anderson named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Happy Friday, everyone. After a rough start to SEC play, Kristy Curry’s women’s basketball squad seems to have found its groove. Last night’s win over Tennessee was the ladies’ fourth straight victory and they now seem poised to make the NCAA tournament field once again.

The victory came on a night when head coach Kristy Curry, who guided the Tide to its seventh win in the last 13 matchups vs. the Lady Vols, was recognized prior to tipoff for collecting her 500th career coaching victory with UA’s win at Vanderbilt last Monday. Alabama held the lead for 31:48 of the contest compared to just 5:01 for the Lady Vols and were up by double digits for a majority of the second half. Aaliyah Nye led the offensive charge with 23 points, while Jessica Timmons (14) and Loyal McQueen (10) also scored in double figures. Essence Cody paced the Tide with eight rebounds. Tennessee (14-8, 7-3 SEC) was led by Rickea Jackson with 13 points and six rebounds.

ESPN’s bracketology has the Tide as a ten seed currently.

Meanwhile, Joe Lunardi still has the Alabama men’s team as a 3-seed, and Auburn as a 4. Based on some of the replies, the Barn is in shambles over it.

Former Indiana coach and current Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen spoke with Cody Goodwin of 247 about Kalen DeBoer, Kane Wommack, and other 2019 Indiana coaches who have now made their way to Tuscaloosa.

“It was a lot of young guys with bright futures that, in some ways, you’re taking a bit of a chance on,” Allen says. “But your gut just tells you that these are going to be special guys. It proved to be true.” There’s one story Allen loves to share. He remembers sitting in an offensive meeting and listening to DeBoer talk about buffaloes. Specifically, he said that when a storm approached, most people run away, but buffaloes are run toward the storm. “That always resonated with me, because at Indiana, you’re going to have some storms,” Allen says. “It’s a tough job. We played in a tough league, and in one of the toughest divisions in all of college football.”

Michael Casagrande is turning the tables a bit on Nick Saban, who is now a noob in Mike’s playground.

This is gonna be so much fun. But first, a few more bits of advice from an old vet of your new profession: Don’t let coaches bully you when asking them questions. Deep down, they really want your job. It’s fine to speculate during interviews. Show these coaches how much you know by injecting your opinion into questions that ultimately solicit a comparison to a great player of the past. Even better if they’re freshmen or recent signees. Everyone’s gonna love you now so get ready to take selfies every time you go out in public. When in doubt, ask Bob Holt how he’d do it. He’s the real GOAT. More than anything, just have fun with this. It’s not a real job, right?!

Nick ain’t going to be hanging out in the windowless conference room with you ink stained wretches, Mike.

Will Anderson won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Brian Branch got a little love too.

Houston Texans edge rusher Will Anderson snagged the Associated Press 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday night at NFL Honors, joining teammate C.J. Stroud, who was named the top offensive rookie earlier in the evening. Stroud and Anderson are the fourth teammates to win the awards in NFL History, joining the 1967 Lions, 2017 Saints and 2022 Jets. Anderson earned 151 points to win the award, ahead of Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (122), Rams defensive tackle Kobie Turner (95) and Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (57). Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby and Lions cornerback Brian Branch all finished with six points.

Last, I leave you with Dabo’s complete list of preferred walk-ons. Feel free to discuss any observations.

Welcome to the Clemson Family. The 2024 PWOs. pic.twitter.com/GIIbJ5jjLb — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 8, 2024

What a crew.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.