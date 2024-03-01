Bama Basketball Breakdown: #4 Tennessee

Welcome to March, folks. It’s finally here - the best month of the calendar year. And boy, are we starting things off with a bang. College Gameday has rolled into Tuscaloosa for the first time ever for a Tide Hoops game, as the 14th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (20-8, 12-3 SEC; NET: 6; Kenpom: 7) welcomes in the hated #4 Tennessee Volunteers (22-6, 12-3 SEC; NET: 5; Kenpom: 5) for what is essentially the SEC regular season title game. Now, technically the winner on Saturday night won’t be cutting down any nets, but with only a week left to go after this one, tomorrow night’s victor will have a ~98% chance of walking away with at least a share of the regular season conference crown.

That makes this the game of the year in the SEC, and one of the biggest games of the 2024 college basketball season. What a way to get the madness of March going. Alabama is coming off yet another 100+ point performance where the Tide scored 80 points in 25 minutes of game time to come from behind and beat the desperate Ole Miss Rebels 103-88. The Vols will arrive in T-Town winners of five straight, the latest being a major victory over the Auburn Tigers in what was basically an elimination game for the SEC title.

The SEC isn’t the only thing at stake Saturday night though. Both Alabama and Tennessee are looking to better their NCAA Tournament positions. As of now, Tennessee is in consideration for a #1 seed, and Alabama is a consensus 3-seed. Additionally, the SEC Player of the Year is going to go to either Mark Sears or Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht. Obviously, this game will have a huge bearing on which guy comes home with the hardware.

So, pretty important tilt in Tuscaloosa, no? This one has all of the makings of an epic day in T-Town. I’m not sure I can remember a game with this much on the line for a pair of top-ten teams battling it out on the hardwood at the Capstone. Can Alabama come through and deliver for the Crimson Tide faithful?

From Last Time

Three Keys to Victory Contain Knecht. As I was just mentioning, this cat can play. I would expect Oats to throw a lot of bodies at him defensively. All of those minutes off of the bench that Little Mo D has been getting? Yep, those will likely be focused on stopping Knecht. Grant Nelson has size on Knecht, and his defensive performances have been significantly better as of late, so I could see him matching up with Knecht as well. But I think Rylan Griffen will probably spend the most time on him. Whoever it is, they need to play really well defensively to slow Knecht down. If Alabama can force Tennessee to rely on their other guys to score, we all know how much that slows down the Volunteers offense. Be Strong with the Ball and Match Tennessee’s Toughness. Alabama has improved in a lot of areas since SEC play began; however, the one area that’s gotten worse is taking care of the basketball. In conference play, Alabama is 13th in the league in TO%, coughing up the ball on over 1/5th of all offensive possessions. It’s been really sloppy. Tennessee has only been merely good at forcing turnovers this season, but they play a really physical and tough style of defense, and knowing how often the whistles get swallowed when the Tide has played in Thompson-Boling Arena in recent years, I wouldn’t expect Alabama to get bailed out on hand checks today. Take care of the ball and be strong going towards the basket. Control the Pace and Let it Fly. Tennessee isn’t exactly a plodding team, but they absolutely prefer to make this a halfcourt game. Not only are they an elite defensive unit in the halfcourt, but they can get into foul trouble when playing in transition, and they aren’t a very deep team - only eight players log double-digit MPG. Alabama needs to push the pace and get looks early in the shot-clock. The Tide is absolutely at its best when it’s getting open looks from the perimeter for guys like Sears, Latrell Wrightsell, Sam Walters, and Aaron Estrada. If Alabama is to come out of Knoxville with a victory today, the three-ball is going to have to be falling.

To read the full Breakdown from last game, click here.

The good news about the initial meeting between these two teams back in January is that I was absolutely spot-on with my three keys. The bad news is that Alabama failed miserably in each area. Knecht dropped 25 points on 20 shots, the Tide was miserable taking care of the basketball with a whopping 22 turnovers, Tennessee completely controlled the pace of the game, and Alabama shot 4/21 from the three-point line. Other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln?

Tennessee man-handled the Tide in Thompson-Boling. Alabama was uncharacteristically stagnant on the offensive end. There was a whole lot of standing around while Tennessee’s guards mugged the Tide’s ballhandlers, and Nate Oats’ guys just could never find a rhythm. Sears did his best to carry the offense with 22 points, but no one else scored more than eight. It was a pretty disastrous performance altogether.

Time to Be Champions

Now, Alabama’s terrible performance in Knoxville isn’t exactly indicative of what we’ll see in Coleman Coliseum tomorrow. Teams have played poorly on the road throughout the country this season - it’s been arguably the biggest theme in college basketball this year. Hell, Tennessee’s last loss was a blowout at the hands of the offensively inept Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. Who was coincidentally the last SEC team to beat Alabama in Tuscaloosa - exactly two years to the day. Not many teams come into the mausoleum that is Coleman Coliseum and leave with a win.

The biggest question mark for Alabama remains the status of Latrell Wrightsell. While the offense has somehow not missed a beat without him, his two-way play has definitely been missed on the defensive end of the court. Sam Walters and Davin Cosby simply can’t guard like Trelly can. It’d be great to see him back out on the court, not just because the Tide may need him for this one, but also because the last thing anyone wants is for him to not have time to get back into the swing of things before Alabama starts playing tournament games. And concussions that keep guys out for this long are very serious injuries. Get well, Latrell.

Whether or not Wrightsell can go, Alabama will obviously have to pick-up the play on defense. This ain’t your usual Rick Barnes-led Tennessee team. Dalton Knecht and company are really pretty good on offense - 18th in the country in Offensive Efficiency, to be exact. Jonas Aidoo has been improving all season long as a legitimate offensive weapon in the interior, too, which we all know is a match-up nightmare for this year’s Tide team. Offensively, Alabama simply has to do better taking care of the ball and getting guys moving than they did last time, which I think should be expected at this point with the way the Tide’s offense has turned into an absolute machine in recent weeks.

It’s going to be an epic day in Tuscaloosa tomorrow. If you don’t already have tickets to the game, find some. If you can’t find any, come on down early and be there for College Gameday’s first-ever appearance in Coleman Coliseum. The show begins at 11:00 AM CST and will be televised on ABC. The game itself won’t tip-off until 7:00 PM CST on ESPN, so you’ve got plenty of time for some tailgating in between. There isn’t a spread yet as of this writing, but I would wager Alabama is a small favorite, say 1.5 to 2 points.