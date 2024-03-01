 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DAY 1 Crimson Tide at the 2024 NFL Combine in the Books

Dallas Turner turns out on the field; Terrion Arnold stars in front of the cameras.

By CB969
NFL Combine
Dallas Turner is turning heads in Indy.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Scouting Combine for the 2024 NFL Draft is well underway and former Crimson Tide players are making waves.

DALLAS TURNER

All-American EDGE Dallas Turner blew everyone away with his measurements and workout.

Turner came in at 6’2/251 pounds. He ran a 4.47 40-yard dash - second fastest by .03 seconds - and had a massive 40.5’ vertical which was the highest jump of the day by a full inch. One incredible measurement was his 83-inch wingspan. For some perspective, I give you the following:

Buzz has it that the Falcons are hoping he is still around at No. 8 overall.

CHRIS BRASWELL

EDGE Chris Braswell was not as good as Turner but had a solid showing. Out of 23 participants in his position group, he was fifth in the 40 at 4.60 and tied for fourth in the more important 10 split at 1.59. He is 6’3/251.

The Raiders’ name keeps popping up in association with Braswell. They won’t use him with No. 13 but their second round pick is No. 44. Some mocks have the Packers eyeing him at 41. He also met with the met with the Cardinals who hold picks No. 4, 27, 35, and 66 among others.

Braswell feels like a lock for the second round.

JUSTIN EBOIGBE

Despite his excellent 2023 campaign with the Tide, DL Justin Eboigbe did not have such a great day at the Combine. He ran a 5.18 in the 40 which was 16th out of 19 DLs. His 10 split was 17th. He was also bottom third in the vertical.

He did have a pretty funny line during Media Day:

Despite his subpar showing, he should be drafted at the very least by Day 3 (Rounds 4-7). Eboigbe came in at 6’ 4’’/297 lbs.

TERRION ARNOLD

While linebackers, edge rushers, and defensive line worked out, the defensive backs met with the media. The world is figuring out what Bama fans already knew: CB Terrion Arnold is one charming dude.

It’s called immeasurables. Arnold brings so much more than just speed and physical ability to a team. He has those qualities that make him a great teammate and a great student of the game who coaches and GMs love.

KOOL-AID

Our favorite NIL tie-in was a question on Jeopardy on Thursday evening.

During his physical, CB Kool-Aid McKinstry was found to have a slight issue.

He too met with the Raiders as well as the Texans who pick 23rd. The Lions at 29 may also be in the mix. Most mock drafts have him anywhere from 21 to 31. Haters on social media think he drops to the second round - shades of Brian Branch who fell to the 45th pick and merely pick-sixed Patrick Mahomes in his first NFL game and would go on to make 2023 NFL All-Rookie teams.

Safety Jaylen Key spoke the truth.

He has met with the Broncos.

Defensive backs work out today while running backs (Jase McClellan), quarterbacks, and wide receivers (Jermaine Burton) meet the media.

#BuiltByBama

