Alabama Roasts The Hogs In Overtime, 92-88

The Alabama Crimson Tide won in a thrilling overtime over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The Tide never led in regulation, somehow forced overtime, and then gutted out a big home win on Senior Night over the talented-but-underachieving Razorbacks, as Musselman — his team came up short once again, and you just hate to see it.

Given the Hogs struggles this year, ‘Bama may have been mailing it in. And for the first third of the game, you could not find a more disinterested bunch: disinterested in defense, disinterested in rebounding, disinterested in ball movement, disinterested in ball security. The Tide were simply lazy.

This was certainly not the opponent to sleep on either. Since Muss and Nate arrived, these two teams have rapidly ignited one of the SEC’s most fierce, personal rivalries — Tide/Razorback contests have been physical, fast, frantic and hotly contested.

And, despite their woeful record this year, there is abundant talent in Fayetteville. When they’re focused (and not embroiled in allegedly unsavory personal drama), the Piggies can unleash hell; they swept A&M and played Kentucky far better than ‘Bama did.

Sears was strong all game, as was Nick Pringle, who notched a double-double. But this one will probably be remembered for Alabama stealing a critical game after some clutch late heroics from Nelson and Wrightsell.

Recap

The Tide got starting guard Latrell Wrightsell, Jr. back full-time after missing four full games and most of a fifth — not coincidentally, over that stretch, ‘Bama went 1-4, with some laughably one-sided losses to Florida, Kentucky, and Auburn.

Wrightsell joined Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Grant Nelson, and Nick Pringle in the starting lineup. With Rylan Griffen unavailable in the contest with a calf injury, coach Nate Oats fittingly started his five scholarship seniors.

As has been their MO for much of the season, the Tide started off slow, sloppy, and lethargic. With 15:54 left in the first half, the Hogs led 8-2 as the Tide either turned the ball over or missed layups on most of their possessions. Arkansas soared out to a 17-6 lead before Wrightsell buried a three-pointer with 11:51 left. Sears first shot of the day came with 11 minutes left and he made a three pointer to cut the lead to 19-12.

But the Hogs were red hot and got out to a 15-point lead at 36-21 with 6:23 left in the period. Sears drained a pair of shots from behind the arc to bring Bama with in six at 38-32 at the under four timeout. The team traded points for the remainder of the half and Arkansas took a 42-36 lead into the locker room.

1 of 15 named named for the Wooden Award!



Congrats @imcsears! #RollTide pic.twitter.com/s9PkAUpunE — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) March 9, 2024

At the half, the Tide was shooting 12-33 for 36%, 4-12 for 33% from three, and 8-12 for 67% at the line. Bama had five steals, six blocks, 18 rebounds, seven assists, and seven turnovers. Sears with 13 points and Wrightsell with seven led the Tide, and Nelson had grabbed eight rebounds.

Arkansas shot 17-33 for 52%, 2-8 from deep, and 6-8 at the free throw line. The Hogs had 21 rebounds, four blocks, five steals, six assists, and eight turnovers. Trevon Brazile had 10 points to lead the charge.

The same starters took the court for the second half. The teams traded baskets for the first few minutes. A couple of Wrightsell three-pointers pulled Bama within one point at 47-46 with 13:50 left in the game.

The Tide continued to not be able to play defense without fouling though, and the Hogs were in 1-1 over the last 14 minutes of the game. At a timeout, one of Wrightsell’s aforementioned three-point shots was reviewed and reclassified as a two-point basket — one of three times that happened to the Tide in the game.

Sears made an old fashioned three point play and a long range three and the score was either 58-56 or 58-55, as the score keepers and referees couldn't seem to get on the same page.

Sears uncharacteristically missed some free throws which kept Bama from catching the Razorbacks. After some more back and forth, Sears was called for a foul for having the audacity to be thrown on the floor by Arkansas’s Makhi Mitchell. After Mitchell made both freebies, Nelson hit a huge three-pointer to cut the lead to 68-65 with 3:15 left in the game.

However, the Hogs pushed back out to a seven point lead at 72-65. Then a Wrightsell three-pointer with 21 seconds made it 74-all, and the game was tied for the first time since the opening tip. Arkansas mercifully missed a chance at the buzzer to win it, and the game went to overtime.

In the second half the Tide shot 14-33 for 42%, 4-15 for 27% from three, and made 6-9 free throws. Arkansas shot 9-27 for 33%, 1-9 for 11% from deep, and 13-13 at the free throw line.

The same starters were used for overtime, as well. Pringle made 1-2 free throws to give Bama their first lead of the game at 75-74 with 4:20 left in OT. Sam Walters entered the contest after Wrightsell had to leave after getting banged up, and then hit his first three-pointer in three games for a 78-76 Bama lead. Things went back and forth and Walters jammed home a missed shot to tie the game 80-80 with 2:15 left.

Estrada, who was woeful for much of the game, made a basket in the paint to an 82-80 Tide lead. Sears drove and made a basket to make the lead 84-80 with 1:38 remaining. The Hogs made two free throws — why was the Tide still fouling? — Pringle dunked to go to 86-82, but the never say die Razorbacks cut it to two again.

Wrightsell drove and made a hoop for 88-84. Trying to run out the clock, Bama again turned the ball over and again fouled the Hogs. Finally, Arkansas missed a free throw, and Estrada grabbed the rebound. He was was fouled and made both free throws. Arkansas answered yet again to make the score 90-88 with 8.1 seconds left.

Walters got a breakaway and dunked the game away for the 92-88 thrilling, though incredibly ugly, overtime win for the Tide.

Stats

In overtime Bama shot 7-9, with 1-3 from deep, and 3-4 at the line. Overall the Tide was 33-75 for 44%, 9-30 for 30% from deep, and 17-25 for 68% at the line. Alabama finished with 44 rebounds, 19 assists, nine steals, eight blocks, and committed 11 turnovers. Per usual Sears led in scoring with 22 points and added six assists, one rebound, and one steal. Wrightsell was a site for sore eyes with with 20 points on 8-12 shooting with 4-8 from deep, adding three rebounds, two steals, and two assists.

Nelson came up huge despite battling foul trouble again. The big senior had 14 points, 13 rebounds, one assists, two steals, and three blocked shots. Pringle continued his renaissance with another double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and added two assists, two steals, and two blocked shots. Estrada rebounded late to reach double digits with 10 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Walters was the sixth man in double figures with 10 points.

Arkansas shot 4-7 in overtime with 1-3 from deep and made 5-6 free throws. Overall the Hogs shots 30-67 for 45%, 4-20 for 20% from three, and made a huge 24-27 for 89% at the stripe. Arky finished with 39 rebounds, nine assists, six steals, nine blocked shots, and committed 16 huge turnovers. Khalif Battle scored 22 and Mitchell added 18 for the Hogs.

Takeaways

Another gutty win by the Tide when the didn't really play well. Arkansas is as talented as almost every team in the SEC and there is no excuse for their awful record. Wrightsell showed how much he was missed over the last several games.

For the Tide to make a postseason run the team will need to get and stay healthy. Griffen should be back by the NCAA Tournament at the latest according to Oats. The emergence of Pringle after his second suspension has been a huge lift.

Nelson is doing a lot of dirty work and needs to be able to stay out of foul trouble. Sears is Sears, and is always going to get his 20. If Sears, Estrada, Wrightsell, and Griffen are cooking at the same time the team can be dangerous.

The lack of defense hasn’t been fixed all season so it is what it is. The team’s offense is elite even when not hitting shots at a high rate. The sheer volume makes up for a lot of issues.

Up Next

Bama is the 4th seed in the SEC Tournament and will receive a double bye with their first game being at 9:30 pm on Friday night agains an opponent to be determined.

Roll Tide