Alabama Baseball Sweeps Lipscomb

The 13th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team took care of business this weekend by sweeping the Lipscomb Bison in a three game series. Torrential rain fall all day Friday pushed the teams to a double header on Saturday and single game on Sunday. The Tide and Bison went back and forth in game one before Bama prevailed by a score of 20-13. Things were a little easier the rest of the way with 10-1 and 10-5 victories for the home team. Alabama improved to 15-1 on the season while the Bison fell to 3-11.

Game One- Won 20-13

With ace Ben Hess on the mound for the Tide in game one the over whelming feeling was that Bama would dominate the game from pitch on forward. A scrappy Lipscomb squad and some big wind gusts had other ideas. Hess looked in control in the first with a quick nine pitch inning punctuated by a strikeout to end the frame. The Tide got a lead off home run from Gage Miller in the bottom half for the quick 1-0 lead.

Bison third basemanTrace Willhoite tied the game up in the bottom of the 1st when he got a ball up in the air stream off of Hess for a home run- the first allowed by the junior this year. Lipscomb pitcher Alex Brewer allowed three Bama base runners in the second, but was able to wiggle out of the jam. In the top of the third Hess hit lead off man Jake Berg with a pitch to lead the inning off, and after a strikeout had Mason Lundgrin lift a fly ball to left field that just kept drifting and drifting until it became a two run home run.

The Tide had three base runners over the 3rd and 4th innings, but could not scratch another run across off of Brewer. Coulson Buchanan replaced Hess to begin the 5th inning. Hess threw 74 pitches in his four innings, allowing four hits and three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. The preseason All American was a little off form. Buchanan walked the first man he faced then allowed a single. After a fielders choice Willohite hit an absolute nuke of a home run that needed not a bit of help from the wind. Buchanan was able to retire the next two batters, but the Bison all of a sudden had a 6-1 lead.

That lead proved to be short-lived as the Tide exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the 5th. Miller led off with another home run-his team leading 8th of the year- before TJ McCants and Ian Petrutz both walked. After one out Evan Sleigh singled to load the bases. Mac Guscette dropped a two run single into left field and Will Hodo walked. Freshman shortstop Justin LeBron then singled in two runs, followed by an RBI single by Bryce Eblin. Miller was back up and knocked in another run with a sacrifice fly to center field. By the time the inning was over 11 men had come to the plate and seven had crossed the plate and the Tide had lead of 8-6.

Freshman left hander Matthew Heiberger, fresh off making the All Tournament Team at the Frisco Classic, was called to the mound in the 6th. After four great appearances in a row the Oak Mountain product was probably due for a rough outing, and he got it. Four singles, a walk, and two hit batters brought Tyler Fay in to replace Heiberger. Before he could stem the Tide, Fay hit a batter, and allowed a two run single. A ground ball to the pitcher finally ended the frame with a five spot for the Bison and another lead at 11-8. All five runs were charged to Heiberger.

Once again Bama answered. Petrutz led off and was hit by a pitch. Kade Snell and Sleight then both walked. Guscette was hit by a pitch to drive in a run and with the bases still loaded Will Hodo blasted a long grand slam home run. LeBron followed Hodo’s shot with one of his own, a solo job that traveled 409 feet over the visitors bullpen. The six run inning gave Alabama a 14-11 lead.

Fay had a perfect 7th inning while the Tide added one more run in the bottom half with the aid of a hit. Two walks, a hit batter, and an RBI ground out by LeBron added to the lead. Fay ran into some trouble in the top half of the 8th. A one out walk followed by a double and a two run single bulled the Bison within 15-13 on the scoreboard. After a flout Fay hit a batter and walked one, bringing closer Alton Davis II to the mound. Davis induced a fly out on one pitch to hold the score where it was.

The Tide expanded the lead out of reach in the bottom of the 8th. Miller added a double to his two home runs to lead off the inning. TJ McCants doubled Miller in and increased his hitting streak to 14 games- all the teams games. McCants came around to score, then Snell walked before being forced out at second on a Sleight ground ball. Guscette singled for his second hit of the day, bringing Hodo to the plate. The big junior first baseman than ripped his second home run of the game, this one good for three runs. The five spot in the inning gave the Tide the 20-13 lead that was the final margin. Davis walked a batter and hit one in the top of the ninth, but bounced back for two strikeouts to end the game.

The Tide hit 14-37 in the game, walked 12 times, had three hit batters, struck out six times. and left nine men on base. Hodo had a modern baseball dream box score line with his 2-2 night with two home runs, four walks, three runs, and seven RBI. Miller continued his torrid start to the season with his 3-4 day with a walk, two home runs, a double, three runs scored and three driven in. Guscette was 2-4 and was hit twice, drove in three runs, and scored three times as well. LeBron hit his fourth home run, and was 2-6 with four driven in. The Captain, Sleight, scored four times on his 2-4 night with two walks. Fay was the winning pitcher and is 1-0 on the season while Davis II earned his third save of the season. In the wild affair Lipscomb was 13-38 at the plate with eight walks, four hit batters, with nine strikeouts, and 10 runners left on base. Adam Switalski was the loser and is 0-1 on the year.

Game Two- Won 10-1

Game two was played 40 minutes after the end of game one on Saturday, and as the sun went down and the air cooled the ball didn't fly the way it did in game one. Senior left handed Louisville transfer Greg Farone took the mound duties for the Tide. Farone struck out the first two batters he faced, allowed a single, then struck out the next man looking. In the bottom half of the first the Tide did all the damage they would need.

Bison starter Micheal Dunkelberger was greeted by a lead off double by Gage Miller. Ian Petrutz walked with one out and then Evan Sleight singled to score Miller. DH Mason Swinney brought Petrutz home on a sacrifice fly. Will Hodo was hit by pitch and Justin LeBron and Bryce Eblin both singled in runs for the quick 4-0 lead.

Farone continued to mow down Bison hitters with perfect inning in the 2nd and 3rd with two more strikeouts. Bama added to the lead in the bottom of the third. Back up catcher Kameron Guangorena doubled in Hodo and Eblin for a 6-0 lead. Farone had another perfect frame in the 4th and go two quick outs in the 5th before facing a little adversity. After two singles Farone got a fly out to right field to end the inning, and his day. The big Schenectady, NY native finished with 74 pitches, allowing only one hit with no runs, no walks, and six strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 5th the Tide added two more on a sacrifice fly by Guangorena and an RBI single from Miller. With the 8-0 lead coach Rob Vaughn turned to Zane Probst to take over on the mound. After two quick outs Mason Lundgrin hit a long home run for Lipscomb to cut the lead to 8-1. Probst had a perfect 7th with a strikeout before the Tide added to the lead. Miller doubled with one out and raced home on a double by TJ McCants. The hit increased McCants hitting streak to 15 games. Probst finished his impressive outing with another perfect inning, and retired the last seven batters he faced and nine of the 10 that came to the plate.

Bama added one more run in the 8th on one hit, two walks, and a double play. Freshman Jansen Kenty was brought in for only the second time this season to pitch the 9th and got two fly outs and a strikeout to end the game with the Tide on the top of a 10-1 score.

Alabama hit 13-32 in the game, had 10 walks, two hit batters, struck out seven times, and left 12 men on base. The Tide had four doubles among their 13 hits. Miller finished 4-6 with two runs, two doubles, and drove in one run. Eblin hit 3-5 with two runs and one RBI. Guangorena, giving regular catcher Mac Guscette a rest, drove in three runs with a double, a walk, and a sacrifice fly, part of his 1-3 day at the plate. Farone improved to 2-0 on the season with his best performance of the season. Probst tossed three inning with one hit, one run, no walks, and four strikeouts. Bison hitters were held to 4-31 at the plate with no walks, 11 strikeouts, and three men left on base.

Game Three- Won 10-5

The Tide used right hander Hagan Banks as an opener in the game. Banks had not pitched since the opening weekend and was unavailable for a few week. Banks walked the lead off man, Jake Berg, who stole second with one out. After a strikeout for out one, Berg tried his luck again and was gunned out trying to steal third by Alabama catcher Mac Guscette. A ground ball to the pitcher for out three ended Banks day.

Collin Witzke was the starter for Lipscomb and hit Gage Miller to lead off the bottom of the 1st. With one out Ian Petrutz doubled off the right field wall to advance Miller to third. Evan Sleight drove in Miller with a sacrifice fly. Freshman DH Coleman Mizell singled, and Petrutz scored when the ball was booted by the center fielder.

Junior left-hander Kade Snell took over on the mound in the second and he allowed one run on a double and two ground outs. Bama added to the lead in the 2nd on a two run single by Petrutz, bringing home Justin LeBron and Miller-who had both walked. With a 4-1 lead Snell was back out in the third innings. Alex Vergara smashed a two run home run for the Bison to cut the lead to 4-3. Guscette got one of those runs back in the bottom half. Mizell singled, advanced on a wild pitch, and scored on a single by Guscette.

The teams traded runs in the fourth, the Bisons on a home run by Park Bouck, and the Tide on another RBI Guscette single. Coulson Buchanan replaced Snell after the Bouch home run and ended the inning. Buchanan also had a scoreless 5th inning, stranding runners on second and third. Bama added four more in the bottom half. Petrutz drilled an RBI single and Sleight drove in two more with a single of his own. An error brought in the last run of the inning, and game for the Tide.

Jansen Kenty took over from Buchanan in the 6th and allowed a hit, hit two batters, and walked one, and allowed one run before being replaced by fireballer Pierce George. George hit the first man he faced to load the bases, but work out of the jam with a fly ball out. George worked out of a two on situation in the top of the 7th to keep the score at 10-5. Braylon Myers replaced George and tossed scoreless innings in the 8th and 9th, allowing one hit while hitting one batter.

The Tide hit 11-34 in the game with seven walks, five hit batters, eight strikeouts, and 13 men left on base. Petrutz hit 3-4 with three RBI, a double, and three runs scored. Sleight drove in three runs with with a 1-3 game, with a walk and a sacrifice fly. Guscette drove in two with his 2-3 game and reached two more on hit by pitch. The Bisons finished 11-37 in the game with three walks, three hit batters, five strikeouts, and 11 men left on base. Buchanan was awarded the win and moved to 1-1 on the season. Witzke was the loser and is now 0-2.

In the three game set Alabama hit 38-103 for a .368 average and the wild Bison pitchers walked 29 Tidesmen while hitting nine with pitches. In the three game Bama hitters struck out 21 times, hit five homers, four doubles, had two sacrifice flies, three stolen bases, and left 33 men on base. Tide pitchers allowed Lipscomb 27 hits in 106 at bats for a .254 average. Alabama hurlers walked 12 men, hit seven, struck out 25, allowed five home runs, and stranded 24 men on base.

Who Did What?

*Gage Miller 8-13, 2 home runs, 3 doubles, 3 walks, hit by pitch, sac fly, 8 runs, 4 RBI, 15 game hitting streak

*Ian Petrutz 5-10, 6 runs, double, 3 HBP, 3 RBI, 3 Walks

*Will Hodo 3-9, 2 home runs (1 grand slam), 7 RBI, 5 runs, 6 walks

*Mac Guscette 4-7, 3 runs, 5 RBI, 3 runs, 4 HBP

*Evan Sleight 4-11, 4 RBI, 5 runs, 4 walks, Sac fly, double

*TJ McCants 4-15, 3 runs, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, Walk, HBP, 16 game hitting streak

*Greg Farone W (2-0), 5 IP 3 Hits, 0 walks, six strikeouts, 0 runs

*Zane Probst 3 IP 1 hit, 1 run, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

*Alton Davis II Save (3) 1.1 IP, 0 hits, 1 walk, 1 HBP, 2 strikeouts.

Another sweep for the Tide against lesser competition. At 15-1 after 16 games the team is riding high with the schedule about to get much tougher with SEC play opening up next weekend. The three wins this weekend give the Tide 19 straight wins at Sewell-Thomas stadium dating back to last season. The team has reached 10 or more hits in 13 of the 16 games played thus far. TJ McCants, who transferred in from Ole Miss, has a hit in every game he has ever played in Crimson, 16. Gage Miller was held hitless on opening night but has at least one safety in the 15 games since. Rutgers transfer and team Captain, Evan Sleight, has reached base in every game of his 16 game Alabama career. Freshman phenom short stop Justin LeBron has reached in 12 straight games.

The pitching staff is deep, but suffered a blow when starter Riley Quick was lost for the season after only three innings on opening weekend. Coach Rob Vaughn and pitching coach Jason Jackson have a deep bullpen to work with, but the starting pitching is in a little bit of a flux. Ben Hess is locked in for Friday nights and Greg Farone has come on to look like a very good number two. The staff is trying to figure out the third spot with Aidan Moza taking the role for the first three weekends, but Hagan Banks was used as an opener in that role this weekend.

Vaughan has used a fairly set lineup with a little bit of rotation at the DH spot. Sophomore Mason Swinney, junior Kade Snell, and freshman Coleman Mizell have been the players most used in the spot.

Up next is a trip to Hattiesburg on Tuesday to take on the always tough Southern Miss team at 6 p.m. CT game that can be seen on ESPN PLUS. The hated Tennessee Vols come to Tuscaloosa for a three game set on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Game times are 6 p.m. on Friday-SEC Net Plus, 7 p.m. Saturday- SEC Network. and 1 p.m. Sunday game also on the SEC Network.

#AlabamaBaseballFeverCatchIt!