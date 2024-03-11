Jumbo Package: SEC basketball tournament info, Tyler Booker leads OL transition

Happy Monday, everyone. The Gym Tide took care of business on senior night, led by a couple of 10s from Luisa Blanco. The baseball team took care of business with a sweep of Lipscomb, but softball dropped the first two against Florida and the women’s basketball team got smoked by Tennessee in their first game.

The men played pretty poorly but managed to survive Arkansas, and ended up earning the three seed for the SEC tournament.

The Crimson Tide locked up a double bye for the second consecutive season as the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament. It marks the third time under coach Nate Oats in five seasons that Alabama finished with a top-four seed. The Crimson Tide will play the winner of the group between No. 11 seed Georgia, No. 14 Missouri and No. 6 Florida. First Missouri and Georgia will play Wednesday, then the winner will play Florida on Thursday. That winner will then face the Crimson Tide on Friday.

In all likelihood, Alabama will play Florida sometime between 8:30 and 9:00 pm on Friday night. If they survive that one, Kentucky will most likely be waiting in the semis, same as it ever was.

Alabama’s defense was worse than usual on Saturday, but the offense was probably more concerning.

For most of the season, Alabama used one of the best offenses in college basketball to make up for the sins of its defense. Even if opponents were able to put up huge point totals, the Crimson Tide could usually make it work, getting up over 100 points numerous times. Over the past several games, that offensive touch has disappeared. The troubles began against Tennessee, continued against Florida and were causing major trouble against Arkansas. “They need to know that when we don’t play well,” Oats said. “If you keep fighting, stay the course, do what we’re supposed to do, we still have a chance to win. Because this Arkansas team might not have a great record, they’re a very talented team. And there’s multiple NBA scouts here today, and they’re looking at players on both teams.”

The Tide will need to find their three point stroke again if they are to win games in the postseason.

Kalen DeBoer and company landed a blue chip CB recruit over the weekend.

In Smith, Alabama is landing a player with high level versatility. Smith’s highlight tape shows him in a variety of roles, he rushed for 670 yards, hauled in 427 receiving yards (averaging 35 1/2 yards per catch) on offense, recorded 22 tackles, seven pass deflections and three interceptions on defense while returning two punt returns for touchdowns. Smith earned an Alabama offer in February and was made a priority by secondary coaches and co-defensive coordinators Maurice Linguist and Colin Hitschler, who both have deep ties to the Northeast, and got on campus for a visit over the last few days which culminated in a commitment.

Tyler Booker continues to show leadership as Alabama’s offensive line looks to come together.

Booker wanted the offensive line’s education to get an early start. “I had (about 15) guys over, and we had some food, and we watched some Washington games, and he’d say, ‘OK, this is what this play is called,’ and, ‘This is (what to do) frontside, and backside,” Booker said. “So having him to help us really brought us together, and closer.”

Quentin Corpuel over at SI was quite impressed with Terrion Arnold at the Combine.

“I got benched, and I’ve been telling all the NFL teams that right there, it changed everything for me,” Arnold said. “I kind of like to say I had my Michael Jordan moment. I write it down every day. Eli Ricks, that’s my brother. But when I got benched and replaced [by] him, it motivated me. “I write it down every day and say I refuse to ever let that happen again. And that’s what’s going to lead me and take me to getting that gold jacket, which is the Hall of Fame. The gold jacket, and I ain’t talking about the one you could buy.” Even when speaking on low moments in his career, there was a swagger about Arnold that implied an inability to let adversity define him.

Last, DeBoer once tried his hand on the diamond.

A right-handed hitter, DeBoer batted .272 with one home run, but had an on-base percentage of .396, drawing 14 walks in just 81 at bats. In today’s game, a .396 OBP would’ve undoubtedly earned him a closer look from scouts. But at the time, an undrafted kid playing indy ball couldn’t walk his way into a contract. “Back then, in 1998, evaluators weren’t valuing walks,” said Bobby Brown, a teammate of DeBoer’s in Canton. “On-base percentage wasn’t really appreciated until Billy Beane and Moneyball came out. And that was like 2001, so Kalen just missed it.” The curveball, he could handle. But the difference between small-college fastballs and pro heaters was DeBoer’s toughest adjustment. The diving action on a split-fingered fastball, in particular, was something he hadn’t seen before.

Back then, Kalen probably couldn’t sleep at night. He tossed and turned, listening for the telephone. Unfortunately that call to the majors never came.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.