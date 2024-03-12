Alabama football enters a new era and with it, a new coaching staff and a different philosophy about offense. Kalen DeBoer’s approach to offense bears little resemblance to what the Crimson Tide ran under former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees last year.

One of the things DeBoer is fond of is misdirection. His offense at Washington involved a good deal of “trick” or “gimmick” plays in which receivers end up with the ball in their hands as runners. The Huskies also ran a fair share of screen passes. In order for this sort of offense to work, it is important to have intelligent offensive linemen who 1) can sell a fake; 2) have an understanding of what is happening on said play; 3) block in space, often times sprinting out several yards from where they started; and 4) the ability to stick with their assignment for a little longer than they may be used to.

Another change will be physical make-up of the linemen. The UW starting offensive guards and tackles tipped the scales somewhere between 300 and 330. And the center, who is now with the Crimson Tide, was well below that 300 pound threshold.

Washington’s Joe Moore Award winning OL depth chart from last season:

With the exception of Nate Kalepo, who has transferred to Ole Miss, that UW line mostly hovered around the 300 to 315-pound mark.

Last preseason for Alabama, some surprising news broke that several of the members of the OL were way up in the weight department. JC Latham and Kadyn Proctor came in at 360 lbs. Tyler Booker weighed 352. Even Seth McLaughlin broke 300 for the first time in his Alabama career. As well as body masses of that size may have fit Rees’s blueprint, it may not be the best for the DeBoer offense.

Athleticism will be a vital quality needed for this offensive line. This scheme demands more a good deal of pulling to the edge to reach linebackers as well as releases into open space to lead perimeter plays and screens. The 360-pound road grader may not conform to this plan too well. New weights for Alabama players have not been released as of this writing. It will be interesting to see if this new starting line comes out a little more svelter.

DEPARTED

STARTERS

T JC Latham - NFL Draft, likely first rounder.

T Kadyn Proctor - Transferred to Iowa. It hurts to lose a starter but as mentioned above, he may have not been the best match for this new offense that depends on lighter more athletic linemen.

C Seth McLaughlin - Transferred to Ohio State. This whole drama was unfortunate but it was best for all parties that he found a new home.

RESERVES

OL Terrence Ferguson - Transferred to Florida State.

- Transferred to Florida State. IOL Darrian Dalcourt - Finally out of eligibility.

RETURNING STARTERS

(Classes are for 2024. Weights may not be up to date.)

52 - G/T Tyler Booker (True JR, 6’ 5’’ 352, 14 career starts) - While not technically a starter as a freshman, Booker regularly subbed in for RG Emil Ekiyor and LG Javion Cohen throughout the 2022 season - and not just in garbage time. It wasn’t until the 2022-23 Sugar Bowl that he was on the field for the first offensive play of a game - though it should have been sooner. Last year as a true sophomore not only was he a full-time starter, but in several games he served as one of the team captains - as a true sophomore! This speaks volumes of his leadership. Soon after the DeBoer hiring, Booker organized a Huskies watching party to learn more about the demands of this offense. Go ahead and prep that slab of concrete around Denny Chimes.

[Yes, a flag was egregiously thrown here, but that was a thing last season. Almost anytime a dude was pancaked, these moron zebras were bringing out the yellow hankies. Most observers agree this play should not have been flagged. Thank you and read on.]

77 - G Jaeden Roberts (R-JR, 6’ 5’’ 316, 8 starts) - Where would this line have been without the emergence of this guy last fall? After the Crimson Tide’s struggles out of the gate, Dalcourt was injured or benched - whoever you want to believe - in favor of this little known reserve resdshirt sophomore who had played sparingly in his Bama career to that point. All he did was take over the right guard spot against Texas A&M like he had been there all along. After Booker and Latham, he was the most consistent blocker on the line. With little doubt as to whether he retains a starting spot, the only real question is whether he stays at right guard.

RETURNING RESERVES

57 - T Elijah Pritchett (R-SO, 6’ 6’’ 312) - As the most experienced tackle on the team, this former high 4-star worked at left tackle and on special teams in all 13 games in 2023. In December while still under Nick Saban , he was arrested for the embarrassing charge of knowingly passing on STD. This incident is only a Class C misdemeanor and can probably be chalked up to being a dumb teenager (19). So, we should all just move on. Some predicted depth charts have him penciled in as a starter at one of the tackle spots, but pencils have erasers for a reason. It will be a battle.

57 - T Elijah Pritchett (R-SO, 6' 6'' 312) - As the most experienced tackle on the team, this former high 4-star worked at left tackle and on special teams in all 13 games in 2023. In December while still under Nick Saban, he was arrested for the embarrassing charge of knowingly passing on STD. This incident is only a Class C misdemeanor and can probably be chalked up to being a dumb teenager (19). So, we should all just move on. Some predicted depth charts have him penciled in as a starter at one of the tackle spots, but pencils have erasers for a reason. It will be a battle.

54 - Miles McVay (R-FR, 6' 6'' 350) - McVay is another popular name to put in at a starting tackle spot. But again, it is a different offense.

73 - Olaus Alinen (R-FR, 6' 6'' 326) - Another big-bodied young lineman. It feels like he might develop into a guard.

75 - Wilkin Formby (R-FR, 6' 7'' 320) - One of the tallest members of the team could be guard or tackle.

58 - C James Brockermeyer (R-JR, 6' 3'' 285) - Still here. Still hopeful. Has a high GPA.

55 - Roq Montgomery (R-FR, 6' 3'' 332) - Still a bit raw.

NEWCOMERS

The most obvious newcomer is offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. The 55-year old brings in a wealth of knowledge having coached o-lines since 2001 when he headed up Alabama State for five seasons. He really found his way when Larry Fedora took a shine to him. Kapilovic assisted under Fedora at Southern Miss (2008-11) and UNC (2012-18). He then hooked up with Mel Tucker at Colorado (2019) and Michigan State (2020-23). Last July, 247sports named him to their All-Big Ten coaching list.

One of the best early moves DeBoer made as head coach of Alabama is bringing Parker Brailsford (R-SO, 6’ 2’’ 275) in from Washington. Alabama had a crater-sized hole at the center position and Brailsford instantly fills that need. Last season with UW, he started as a redshirt freshman and would be named second team All Pac-12. No need to pencil him in as a starter. Use ink. Brailsford will wear jersey number 72.

One of the best early moves DeBoer made as head coach of Alabama is bringing Parker Brailsford (R-SO, 6' 2'' 275) in from Washington. Alabama had a crater-sized hole at the center position and Brailsford instantly fills that need. Last season with UW, he started as a redshirt freshman and would be named second team All Pac-12. No need to pencil him in as a starter. Use ink. Brailsford will wear jersey number 72.

Naquil Betrand (R-FR, 6' 6'' 340) committed to transfer into Alabama from Texas A&M before Nick Saban hung up his whistle. He has stuck to that pledge. He will don number 65.

FROSH

Bama has three freshmen from the 2024 recruiting class. They all committed to Saban:

74 - Casey Poe (True-FR, 6’4’’ 290) - Some observers believe that Poe is arguably the best interior blocker in the entire country for the Class of 2024. He could push for a starting spot if Booker or Roberts are moved to tackle.

74 - Casey Poe (True-FR, 6'4'' 290) - Some observers believe that Poe is arguably the best interior blocker in the entire country for the Class of 2024. He could push for a starting spot if Booker or Roberts are moved to tackle.

70 - William Sanders (True-FR, 6'3'' 290) - Likely redshirt.

69 - Joseph Ionata (True-FR, 6'5'' 294) - Likely redshirt.

WILD CARD

If things don’t work out this spring, there is always the transfer portal. Nobody undecided in the portal is worth looking at right now. However as we have come to learn, wackiness abounds. The TP reopens on April 15 for a 15-day window. A player only needs to enter the portal during that time frame. Once a name is in the portal, he is free to complete his move at any time. But sooner is better. The odds are pretty high that Bama picks up at least one veteran lineman.

WAY TOO EARLY DEPTH CHART

The interior three seem to be a lock. However, there is a chance that Booker and/or Roberts could move out to tackle at some point. Both played tackle in high school and athleticism is the key to being on this line. It will be interesting to see if either get some time at the outside spots during A-Day on April 13.

The possible starters for A-day are really tough to project. It really feels like the Tide will go to the Transfer Portal in April to fill some needs in the OL corps. For now, ima go the lazy route:

LT - PRITCHETT

LG - BOOKER

C - BRAILSFORD

RG - ROBERTS

RT - MCVAY

