Jumbo Package: Alabama spring game to be the only one televised on ESPN

Happy Tuesday, everyone. ESPN announced that Alabama’s A Day will be featured on the network, and will be the only one featured.

Tide fans and the rest of the college football world will not have to wait long to see a new era of Alabama football as it was announced on Monday that ESPN will be televising Kalen DeBoer’s inaugural A-Day Game on April 13 at 3 p.m. CT. According to ESPN’s press release, Alabama’s spring game will be the only one on ESPN.

I’m sure other fanbases will receive that news well. This spring game carries plenty of intrigue.

It sounds like the running backs are going to be much more involved in the passing game.

“We’re going to ask them to do different things, trying to find out what they do best,” Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. “But certainly protecting the football, running the ball, pass protection, catching out of the backfield. It’s a group that can do all those things.” “We’ve run a lot more routes, installed a lot more routes now,” sophomore running back Justice Haynes said. “Which is really good, you get to showcase your talent in all aspects of the game and be a complete back, which I love.”

As far as running the ball goes, it sounds like Wilkin Formby has been the name to watch at right tackle.

There’s no bigger need for development than at tackle. Redshirt sophomore Elijah Pritchett, who earned some playing time at left tackle last season, is in pole position with the first unit through one week. At right tackle, one name that has impressed early is redshirt freshman Wilkin Formby. At 6-7 and 320 pounds, Formby’s frame is closer to what Washington utilized in 2023 as opposed to his predecessor Latham, who played at 350-plus. Formby’s year spent developing behind the projected first-round pick has yielded positive results, as he seems more equipped to deal with a big role. The unit has been cross training across the board, and there have even been conversations about Booker sliding out to tackle, but Texas A&M transfer Naquil Betrand has spent time at left tackle behind Pritchett, and redshirt freshman Miles McVay is battling with Formby at right tackle.

From the “Kalen can’t recruit “ department.

The commitment is a recruiting win for new Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer, who landed Smith over a plethora of other suitors. The wideout also had offers from Auburn, Georgia and Texas among others. Smith became the fifth commitment for Alabama in the class of 2025. He became the highest-ranked player on the 247Sports composite to join the class for the Crimson Tide. Four of the five of the commitments so far have come from in-state players, with athlete Zymear Smith from Maryland the only exception.

So far, DeBoer has the state on lockdown.

LaDick and Baby Rhino got paid in free agency.

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms with Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson on a four-year contract extension Monday, the team announced. The deal has a maximum value of $87 million and includes $50 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, making him the highest-paid guard in NFL history. Dickerson, 25, a second-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Alabama, was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

The Packers are expected to sign running back Josh Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per sources informed of the situation. The deal includes a $12.5 million signing bonus and Jacobs will earn $14.8 million in Year 1, per Pelissero. Adding Jacobs comes with collateral damage in Green Bay. The Packers will release veteran Aaron Jones, per Rapoport and Pelissero. The team has since announced his release.

This is the first installment of what will be a great series on Saban’s first recruiting class. Love this quote from Kerry Murphy.

“They kept it real with me when my brother got murdered, when I blew my knees out. They never turned their backs on me. They were there for me mentally the entire time. They easily could’ve, like some schools have with guys that I’ve known. They could’ve easily done that, but they didn’t,” Murphy said. “ … If I didn’t have all those folks around, I probably wouldn’t be here, especially the state I was in. They rallied around me.”

Last, I was remiss yesterday not to mention Alabama women’s wheelchair basketball winning their fourth straight national title.

Congrats, ladies.

That’s about it for now. Have a great day.

Roll Tide.