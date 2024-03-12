 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Missouri v Alabama

2024 Alabama Spring Football Previews & News

It’s the first spring of the Kalen DeBoer era.

Contributors: CB969
With Nick Saban hitting the golf courses, the Kalen DeBoer era is off to a rousing start. Spring practice is already well underway and there are several position battles to be won.

Some things to consider:

  • Who will be the two starting offensive tackles?
  • Can the secondary find quality replacements at cornerback?
  • Will tight end finally see meaningful contribution to the offense?
  • Is Milroe truly a lock to start in this new offense?
  • Will wide receivers finally thrive again?
  • Can the Tide survive life after Reichard?
  • Is Justice Haynes ready to blow up?

RBR will try and answer those questions as we creep toward A-Day on April 13.

