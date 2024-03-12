2024 Alabama Spring Football Previews & News

With Nick Saban hitting the golf courses, the Kalen DeBoer era is off to a rousing start. Spring practice is already well underway and there are several position battles to be won.
Some things to consider:
- Who will be the two starting offensive tackles?
- Can the secondary find quality replacements at cornerback?
- Will tight end finally see meaningful contribution to the offense?
- Is Milroe truly a lock to start in this new offense?
- Will wide receivers finally thrive again?
- Can the Tide survive life after Reichard?
- Is Justice Haynes ready to blow up?
RBR will try and answer those questions as we creep toward A-Day on April 13.