2024 Alabama Spring Football Previews & News

It’s the first spring of the Kalen DeBoer era.

With Nick Saban hitting the golf courses, the Kalen DeBoer era is off to a rousing start. Spring practice is already well underway and there are several position battles to be won.

Some things to consider:

Who will be the two starting offensive tackles?

Can the secondary find quality replacements at cornerback?

Will tight end finally see meaningful contribution to the offense?

Is Milroe truly a lock to start in this new offense?

Will wide receivers finally thrive again?

Can the Tide survive life after Reichard?

Is Justice Haynes ready to blow up?

RBR will try and answer those questions as we creep toward A-Day on April 13.