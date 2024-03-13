Meet Alabama Football’s 2024 new recruits: The Defensive Line

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost only Justin Eboigbe from last season’s main rotation of defensive linemen, so most of the newcomers won’t be expected to play immediately. However, the change in defensive scheme to Kane Wommack’s 4-2-5 defense has shifted some of the position body types around and (in name, if not in actual practice) has removed one linebacker in favor “Bandit” edge player.

Considering the significant depth along the defensive line from the previous few classes, the Tide only signed two freshman linemen and one older transfer - and that’s totally fine for this class.

As always, I will be be using the 247Sports Composite rankings for recruits - however, I will note when a certain service seems to view the player differently than the others. I also will make note of measureables and athletic tests where I can, but Covid killed an already waning amount of public data from Nike’s Opening Combines, so we’re mostly blind there outside of 100m dash numbers from the players who also do track.

Jeremiah Beaman

Position: DL

Stars: 4

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

National Rank: 80

Position Rank: 13

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 265

Beaman rather quietly committed to Alabama last spring, a full year after the Tide offered him as a sophomore in high school. Once committed, Beaman took a trip over to Tuscaloosa for nearly every home game, and the only visit he took to another school during the season was to Auburn... For the Iron Bowl with Alabama playing.

In other words, it was about as drama-free of a recruitment as you could ask for from a guy generally viewed in the top 100 with his pick of schools to play for.

Beaman had 8 sacks as a junior and improved on that for a 10-sack season as a senior, plus had three interceptions for TDs in his career.

Playstyle

I think Beaman is one of those player’s whose film is that of a prospect who should be even more highly ranked by the recruiting services, but suffers somewhat due to a classic “tweener” size. At 265, he doesn’t have the speed or explosiveness of a true elite edge rusher, but he’s also a little small to be playing defensive tackle. That

In high school, he did a little of all of it. He lined up as an edge standing up, a 5T edge, and a 3T defensive tackle throughout his career, and is one of the better interior pass rushing threats in the class. He excels at throwing out a little sidestep and counter move to slip around both tackles and guards, and as such spent an entire career being quite disruptive in the backfield. While he did occasionally display a bull rush, the bulk of his pass rushing comes from the sidesteps, counters, and swims that belie the finesse of a much smaller player than he actually is.

As a run defender, Beaman is a powerful and consistent tackler - he hits like a truck and rarely gets off balance trying to corral RBs or QBs in the backfield. He also had a few clips of making a nice run stop off of a two-gap look, but for the most part, his run defenses were him getting into the backfield and chasing down the back.

Finally, he also showed a knack for sniffing out screen passes and disrupting them - a rare skill indeed.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Under Nick Saban, I would have expected Beaman to take a year or two to bulk up to about 290 and eventually grow into the role of an inside pass rusher that Justin Eboigbe played for the Tide last year.

With the new defensive scheme, though, I think he fits the Bandit position as is. He can play the edge and shoot gaps from there while still having the size to set the edge and hold his own in the run game.

Alabama has a lot of other players in this range now, and Beaman will have a tough road ahead to pass them up in the upcoming years. The lack of elite athleticism will set him back a little compared to guys like Keon Keeley and Khurtiss Perry, but his general slipperiness and field awareness will give him a leg up, and I wouldn’t count him out of being able to win a job in the coming years if things line up right for him.

Isaia Faga

Position: DL

Stars: 3

Hometown: Isaia Faga

National Rank: 503

Position Rank: 60

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 275

Originally a Las Vegas native, Faga moved to Phenix City’s Central High School for his high school career and originally committed to Utah back in 2022. However, other schools soon started taking notice, and programs like Texas, Auburn, Alabama, Washington, Florida, and Oregon all started extending offers before his senior year. Not long after visiting Alabama last summer, he flipped from Utah to the Tide, and immediately shut down his recruitment.

Faga exploded as a senior, racking up 12 sacks and 29 tackles for loss en route to a 15-0 season and a state championship with Central.

Playstyle

Faga is the kind of 3-star player who could wind up being an absolute superstar or a total washout - but regardless, he is fun. He’s built like a squat sparkplug and is insanely quick off the snap. That kind of short-area explosiveness can turn into centers and guards either grasping for air as he shoots around them, or getting knocked 3-yards backwards before they catch their balance as he launches forward.

He’s got the low center of gravity that keeps his blockers off balance, and is just, all-in-all, a nightmare to block.

The issue for him will be the lack of length. Can he do any two-gapping? Can he hold a stalemate in the run game? Can he hold up on double teams? We just don’t know. But man, he’s so impossible to block off of that first step that he could wind up being a superstar player.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I think Faga would have been destined to be a 3rd down nose tackle pass rusher in Saban’s scheme, but I do wonder if he is actually a better fit for Kane Wommack’s scheme. Alabama’s new defense uses less two-gapping and focuses more on an attacking approach from the DL while the linebackers hang back to clean up gaps that get left open.

I don’t expect Faga plays this year, or probably the next. But could he be a year 3 breakout candidate once the current crew of veteran defensive tackles all clear out? I can definitely see it.

LT Overton

Position: DL

Stars: 5 (HS), 4 (Transfer)

Hometown: Alpharetta, GA

Previous School: Texas A&M

Class: Jr

National Rank: 14 (HS), 27 (Transfer)

Position Rank: 4 (HS), 3 (Transfer)

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 265

Only two years ago, LT Overton was a top-15 prospect in Texas A&M’s amazing #1 overall recruiting class who had absolutely absurd high school production early in his career (over 40 sacks as a freshman and sophomore in 7A Georgia football) and was viewed as an elite athlete and one of the best defensive line prospects across multiple classes.

He played as a freshman for Texas A&M and flashed with 31 tackles and 3 TFL despite only starting 3 games. Overton was originally more of a 280-pound defensive lineman back in high school, but the Aggies wanted him to play outside linebacker/edge and had him drop down to around 260 and learn pass coverage. Whether it was the position changes or just the general dysfunction on that Aggie squad, Overton’s production never came close to matching his hype as a recruit in his year as a starter, and now he’s starting over at Alabama.

Playstyle

I’m really not sure what to think about Overton. At times, he flashed some really elite traits - a long sprinting speed that shouldn’t be possible for someone his size, extremely impressive open field tackling against much smaller and quicker players, and the occasional bull rush that really knocks back an offensive tackle.

But at the same time, he often got totally washed when taking on blocks against the run and had zero success with any sort of edge rush other than the bull rush. In some ways, yeah, he did seem like a guy that was used to being a 280+ pound defensive tackle trying to play as a 260 pound linebacker, and in doing so lost his strength advantage while never really figuring out how to gain a speed advantage on the edge.

On the other hand, he looked really impressive in pass coverage for some one his size... So who know.

In other words, he has some intriguing traits and SEC experience, but thus far hasn’t been able to put anything together with any semblance of effectiveness.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Figuring out if he can unlock Overton will be one of Kane Wommack’s top priorities. Based on his size, pedigree, and experience, he should be the top candidate to play the Bandit position for the Tide this year. But will a 3rd position change in as many years set him back again? Or will it finally be the right position and role for him?

I think Overton likely starts for Alabama in the opener... But I wouldn’t be surprised if he sees his playing time diminish as younger players show more consistency and playmaking in many aspects of the game.