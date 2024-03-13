Jumbo Package: Saban appears before Congress to again ask if “this is what we want football to be”

“Is this what we want football to be,” was Coach Nick Saban’s famous refrain a decade ago as the hurry-up spread and no-huddle offenses were gaming rules, putting defenses behind the eight ball, increasing injury risks, and generally just playing “gotcha!” — it was a rallying cry against gimmick ball. And, over the next ten years, as the NCAA would increasingly monkey with rules, he’d often use some variant of this formulation: Is this really in the best interest of the sport, of the student athletes, of the collegiate experience, in mentoring and developing young men.

He was often dismissed as just whining because he didn’t want to adjust to rule changes or an evolving zeitgeist. But now, ten years later, he’s been borne out as correct in every single way. And no one listened.

Yesterday, he appeared before a US Senate subcommittee helmed by Sen. Ted Cruz to discuss the state of pay for play and a myriad of other ways the NCAA has accelerated the death of college football in just a few short years.

Here are his full remarks:

His discussion featured discussion on name, image and likeness, the NCAA, the transfer portal and how football has changed. Saban was asked by Senator Ted Cruz if the changing attitudes led to his decision to leave coaching.

“Well, all the things that I believed in, for all these years, 50 years of coaching, no longer exist in college athletics. It always was about developing players, it was always about helping people be more successful in life. My wife even said to me, we’d have all the recruits over on Sunday with their parents for breakfast, she would always meet with the mothers and talk about how she would help impact their sons and that they would be well taken care of. She came to me right before I retired and said, ‘why are we doing this?’ I said, ‘what do you mean?’. She said, ‘all they care about is much you’re going to pay them. They don’t care about how much you’re going to develop them, which is what we’ve always done, so why are we doing this?’,” said Saban.

He was right, you know? He usually was.

And can you honestly say the sport is in a better place now than it was a decade ago? Just five years ago? I cannot.

One of his suggestions for going forward? It’s one that I think makes the most sense: revenue sharing. If the NCAA wants to be NFL-lite, then disincentive poaching other programs for your own enrichment. While not being making players employees, folks like Greg Byrne could be strong-armed to open up the piggy bank and share a portion of what the players have helped earn.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban came out in favor of revenue sharing with players during a college athletics panel focused on name, image and likeness held Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Speaking to a handful of key senators, Saban pointed to competitive balance and athlete development issues as existential issues for the sport.

“If we had some sort of revenue sharing proposition that did not make student-athletes employees ... I think that may be the long-term solution,” Saban said. “You could create a better quality of life for student-athletes, you could still emphasize development, you can still create brand and athletic development with a system like that and it would be equal in all institutions. You couldn’t raise more money at one school to create a competitive advantage at another.”

I guess that means Administrators don’t get to throw million at office space every few years, or tool around in a new Yukon Denali every year, or bank outrageous bonuses in the six- and seven-figures...but these MFers never needed to be receiving those anyway. And especially not this AD.

Nick got some pushback for his remarks yesterday. Of course he did. If the man said the sun rises in the east, sets in the west, and Auburn cheats, he would instantly attract naysayers denying patent reality.

But, Scott Van Pelt defended Saban on ESPN — he at least knows what the GOAT was trying to say:

Van Pelt took ESPN’s airwaves with his take. “It’s fantastic that players get to make money now,” he said. “But every single coach, in every single revenue sport, if you’re paying attention, is saying the same thing. This is the only thing that any recruit is asking about now when they come on visits. “I don’t believe it is pearl clutching to wonder if maybe that’s not ideal. Maybe something about the school and our development there as a human being on account as part of your process and your line of thinking because overwhelmingly these athletes are going to have to find a job, which isn’t football when they leave.” Like many, Van Pelt isn’t against players making money. “Sure, get your money, but there is more to it,” he said. “At least, there is supposed to be.”

Again: Is this what we want college football to be? Not even ESPN, the author of much of these misfortunes, seems particularly pleased with the outcomes.

In the wake of O’Bannon and Alston, I noted that if anyone acted, it was going to have to be the Senate, and it was going to have to be soon. That alacrity never arrived, but even so, there is a 50-50 chance the Senate may actually finally get around to trying to rein in some of this garbage and remind schools that the Supremacy Clause exists.

“The clock is running,” Cruz said after overseeing a panel on the topic that included former Alabama coach Nick Saban. “It’s not too late to get it done, but we’re getting close to it being too late to get it done. I still think there are elements there of getting bipartisan agreement. We just have not been able to get everyone to the table to sign off.” Cruz said something will eventually get done to standardize how athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses and to give the NCAA and conferences the ability to govern college sports without the constant threat of lawsuits and state laws undercutting their authority.

It’s a bitter irony that for almost two decades the NCAA monkeyed with rules designed to hamstring Nick Saban and stymie his dominance, only to finally destroy the career — and once-boundless enthusiasm — of the man by the the simple expedient of nationwide graft, grift and corruption.

And may there be a special place in hell for everyone involved in doing so.

Our own special idiot Athletic Director, also made an appearance before Senator McSportsJinx, and he raised the two ‘haints lurking in the graveyard that no one else really wants to talk about: Title IX and tax-dodging.

“Student-athletes have different opinions,” Byrne said, “but I’m guessing there’s not an interest on paying taxes on the benefits they’re receiving from the university and the athletic department.” The Alabama AD is asking Congress for “safe havens from an employee-status standpoint, from a Title IX standpoint and just some safe havens from an anti-trust standpoint that we can have the enterprise of college athletics move forward…” Byrne also no-so-subtly mentioned the cuts that would come if the school had to start paying athletes. “It’s the Olympic sports that would be in jeopardy,” Byrne said. “If you look at the numbers for us with our 19 sports outside of football and men’s basketball, we lost collectively almost $40 million and we funded that through revenue from football and men’s basketball … So if I’m a swimming student-athlete, if I’m tennis or track, any of those sports, those are important to our universities and we want to compete in them. I can’t stress that enough, but there are also decisions that have to be made because there’s not an unlimited supply of money like some believe.”

This is your yearly reminder from me that legal and creative tax avoidance is not only permissible, but is your moral obligation.

There were a couple of other NFL signings and trades of note for the Tide yesterday:

Yesterday, we did our preview of the new-look Alabama offensive line and what the Spring may hold. Today, AL takes a stab at it. I’m sure that’s a coincidence.

But, if you want some autistic-level attention to detail, CB’s o-line piece is below. And, as usual, we’ve created a front page hub where you can find all of the spring ball articles over the next month or so. We don’t want to miss out on all those clicks you to miss out on all the coverage.

And, because Brent works very hard on these, there are a ton of new faces on campus this year, and you surely want to know who’s who, right?

We even have a hub for that too!

Josh touched on the running backs’ role in the offense yesterday, and today Justice and Jam are back on it in the Rivals preview: they’re legitimately giddy about this new scheme.

“It’s time to take over”

This summer, four-star running back Kevin Riley is set to enroll. Asked about the Tuscaloosa product, Gillespie said, “We see a really, really bright future in him also.”

While it’s easy to focus on the newcomers and the big names from last season, Gillespie said not to forget Richard Young. The former four-star appeared in only three games as a freshman, rushing the ball nine times for 24 yards and a touchdown. But Gillespie saw improvement from him throughout the season and especially during bowl practice. “He’s getting better every day,” he said. “He’s done a really good job of learning the new offense. That’s one of the things that’s been neat — these guys all started from zero and they’ve worked their way up. So he’s done a really good job so far. He’s done a good job of pest protection. He’s done a really good job of grasping the offense, understanding how he fits into concepts. A lot of people just talk about Justice and Jam, but Richard Young is a really good player, too, that’s going to battle this spring. “Once we come back from spring break is really going to be when we start to see separation, I think. The first three practices were just kind of get lined up and knock the rust off. [Friday] was the first day we put pads on, so you were able to see some physicality. When we get back, these next four practices are gonna be time to really show who you are — from a physical, from from a toughness standpoint — and I think Richard is ready to get in there and battle for it.”

Gotta’ admit, 247 did a great running back preview there.

If I were a hater I’d steal some of that.

He likely won’t win SEC POTY — that will go to Knecht, most probably — but Alabama PG Mark Sears made the first-team AP All-American team, which is hellaciously impressive.

This offseason, when coaches said he was “ready to blow up,” they weren’t lying even a little.

And, Finally....

We try not to skew too political here. Remaining a cipher really is for the best...and it keeps readers and Vox paycheck overlords guessing. If the folks in New York honestly swear I’m a fascist, even as some readers in Slapout honestly swear I’m a communist, I must have hit the sweet spot.

But, I did and do always encourage a free-for-for all in the comments. You’re adults; it’s not my job to police your thoughts and speech. (DYK: We have Gen Z moderators who do babysit your naughty words and thoughts? All of Vox does. So, don’t blame us. Hoorah! Groupthink!)

Unfortunately, Deadspin never quite got the message that no one wants to read politics in their sports shitposting every. single. day. and yesterday G/O Media sold the imprint to a foreign media company, who then proceeded to discuss a “new editorial direction”...and fire every last person on staff.

I’m sure that massive lawsuit Deadspin is facing after repeatedly defaming a Native American child has noooooottthing to do with that. Whatsoever.

I rarely root against people publicly. But I hope the smoldering ashes of Deadspin gets the Gawker treatment, and are nuked from orbit. How bad was Deadspin’s “editorial” decision here? It made even sensible people agree with Clay Travis (at least in the legal outcome).

Now, if only we can talk Brandon Miller into going after Alabama Media Group, Goodman, Stewie Mandel, and a host of other unsavory libel merchants.

A boy can dream.

Enjoy, and have a great one! Roll Tide