Crimson Tide Baseball falls To Southern Miss

The Crimson Tide baseball team fell to Southern Miss in Hattiesburg on Tuesday night by a score of 9-7. Bama now has a record of 15-2 while the Eagles improved to 11-6. A near sell out crowd of 5,500 plus filled the USM Pete Taylor Stadium for the contest. The Tide fell victim with some shaky defense and lack of clutch hitting, but fought back to make the game close in the end.

Freshman left-hander Zane Adams got the call on the mound for Alabama vs Cole Boswell for the Eagles. The Tide looked to have something brewing in the first when Gage Miller walked to lead off the game, but a sharply hit ball by TJ McCants turned into a first to short to first double play., Ian Petrutz then walked but was stranded. USM had some fortuitous bounces in the bottom half to take a lead. A high chopper couldn't quite be handled by first baseman Will Hodo for a lead off single. A ground ball to second base resulted in a force out at second, and the next batter hit a ground ball to third that the Tide couldn't quite turn into a double play. Adam hurt his cause with two straight walks followed by a long liner to center field by Davis Gillespie. McCants could not get a bead on the drive and it turned into a base clearing double. After 40 pitches Adams induced a ground ball to end the frame.

Southern Miss added to their lead in the bottom of the second on a hustling bloop double, and error and a sacrifice fly. Adams was replaced by Tyler Fay with two outs and got a strikeout to prevent further damage.

Bama finally got on the board in the third when Bryce Eblin slammed his fourth home run of the season over the right field wall. Miller followed with a single and the Tide looked set to make some noise. McCants then hit another sharp ground ball that turned into a double play. A strikeout ended the inning.

Fay had a perfect third and fourth inning before being replaced by Aidan Moza to start the 5th. Slade Wilks hit a long home run to make the Eagle lead 5-1. In the top of the 6th the Tides captain, Evan Sleight, hit a solo home run of his own to cut into the deficit. Freshman Mathew Heiberger replaced Moza for the 6th inning and allowed two runs on two singles, a hit batter, and an error of hit own- a thrown away pick off attempt.

The Tide got a double from McCants in the 7th with one out but stranded him at third. The Eagles added to their lead in the bottom half with a two run home run from Carson Paetow off of Zane Probst. In the top of the 8th Bama’s Kade Snell pinch hit and reached on a two base error leading off the inning. Again Bama couldn’t come through with the needed clutch hit to bring him home.

Things finally go interesting in the top of the 9th for the Tide. Eblin led off and reached on an error by first baseman Gillespie. Miller followed with his third hit of the game. After a strikeout for out one, Petrutz lined a single to load the bases. Sleight tripled down the right field line to clear the bases and make the score 9-5. One the next pitch Snell drove the first pitch he saw to the opposite field for his first home run as a Tider, cutting the lead to 9-7. Mac Guscette singled to keep the rally alive, and advanced to second on a Max Grant ground out. Freshman shortstop Justin LeBron hit a sinking line drive at the third baseman Nick Monistere, who snagged the ball to end the game.

Bama hit 13-41 in the game, walked only three times, struck out a season high 12 times, had a double, a triple, and three home runs, left 10 men on base, and committed two costly errors-and a few other plays that didn't count as errors. Sleight finished 3-5 with two runs, four RBI, a triple and a home run. Miller continued his fantastic start with a 3-4 night with a run, a walk, and a stolen base, while running his hitting streak to 16 games. Guscette was 2-5, Eblin was 1-4 with two runs and his fourth home run. Snell was 1-2 with two driven in with his home run. With his 7th inning double McCants has now hit in every game of the season and will carry a 17 game hitting streak into the weekend.

USM hit 11-35 with three walks, one hit batter, five strikeouts, four doubles, two home runs, two sac flies, seven left on base, and committed three errors. Adams fell to 1-1 with the loss and the Eagles Colby Allen improved to 2-0 with the win.

The Tide showed a lot of grit to not give up late and make a game out of it after looking dead in the water. The mistakes and strikeouts were just too much to overcome. Now it is time to focus on the opening of SEC play, which will be a 10 week meat grinder. The first test will be a home series with 5th ranked Tennessee who sits at 17-1. The three games are set for Friday at 6 p.m. CT, Saturday at 7 p.m CT, and Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. Friday’s contest will be on SEC Network Plus, while Saturday’s and Sunday’s will both be on the SEC Network.

