2024 Alabama Football Spring Football Preview: Special Teams faces a lot of uncertainty

The 2024 Alabama Football season will see a lot of new faces, a lot of changes. And as jarring as it may be to see Coach DeBoer run out on the field of Bryant-Denny-Saban Stadium (and I’m calling it that from here on), I think it will be equally jarring that first time Alabama lines up to kick a field goal...and the familiar site of No. 16 is no longer on the field.

Like having a tooth pulled, the memory of Will Reichard will be a low-level, elemental background hum defined by his absence. For five years, the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer was a fixture between the lines. Almost-automatic as it gets, Reichard left as the best kicker in Alabama history and most prolific one in college football history, even if not the most decorated.

So, where do we turn? What does the 2024 Alabama special teams have to offer? Fortunately, the tank isn’t as empty as you may fear.

Placekicker

Alabama’s backup last season, and likely a fixture for years to come, RS Fr. Conor Talty is not just the heir apparent, he’s the only option. The nation’s No. 2 PK out of Chicago, last season the Tide was able to get some PT in for Talty while still preserving his RS.

It’s a thin body of work, but at least it is a body of work. He was a kickoff specialist in some of the Tide’s body bag games (MTSU, MSU, UT Chattanooga), and even saw some action during the season debut, booting his lone PAT through the uprights.

One thing that immediately jumps out at you is his bearing: He is a very confident kicker, and has exceptional leg speed. Not the biggest guy at just 195, 6’1”, he has surprising power for a lanky PK. But don’t expect him to be bodying anyone on kickoff returns.

Reid Schuback and Reed Harradine are walk-ons. So, it really is Talty or bust.

Returners

Since the loss of JaMo, Alabama’s kick return game has seen more stinky ass than a donkey convention in a landfill. And, even then, JaMo only provided a one-year respite from what has been a decade-long record of nearly-relentlessly awful kick returners.

We wish we could report that at least punt return is in great shape. We cannot. After AA-caliber work by Kool-Aid as a PR, then relinquishing those roles to Caleb Downs who also was stellar, the Tide will have neither back this season. One has departed for the big money of the NFL, the other for the nearly-as-green pastures of Columbus, Ohio. (It was about the bag; just stop lying Caleb).

Despite those deficiencies, the Tide’s kicking specialists were nevertheless able to buoy Alabama to a No. 1 ST efficiency rating. But KOR? Literally anyone and anything can be and will be better than the sad sacks the Tide has trotted out when it gets the ball back.

Now, who that is, that’s anyone’s guess. Though I doubt we will see a familiar Saban scheme that has trended towards two returners: one hands guy and one speedster on KOR; and one DB or WR at PR. This is one of many things to watch in what will be an A-Day game already under the most acute of microscopes. And, given what seemed to be an almost-afterthought STC hire, we cannot predict what the PR scheme will look like either, much less who’s in play for those reps.

Punter

Perhaps the very best in the country, James Burnip has mercifully returned to help the Tide pin opponents deep. The Redshirt Senior Aussie comes back for one more campaign, hoping to burnish those future NFL credentials. And, what’s impressive about the 6’6” 220 punter is that he has improved every single season, making tremendous strides each season. From 38 yards per kick his first year, to First-Team All-American and almost 48 yards three seasons later.

Almost half of his punts were 50+ yards, and he finished fifth in the nation (2nd SEC) in yards per attempt.

Last year, Alabama surrendered just 2.1 points per drive: James Burnip is a big reason why.

Upton Bellenfant and Nick Serpa are upperclass walk-ons. Like PK, the Tide is coming into this praying everyone stays healthy.

Long Snapper

Legacy Senior Kneeland Hibbett has continued Alabama’s tradition of excellence at long-snapper. Last year, he garnered First-Team All-SEC honors, and was on the shortlist for the Mannelly Award, given to the nation’s best at the position.

Like punter, this is one position where ‘Bama fans have zero reason for concern. Alabama may have had issues snapping the ball on offense, but not on special teams. Replacing him will be a must for the staff next year.

Alex Rozier and Brock O’Quinn provide the walk-on depth, with O’Quinn being the group’s sole underclassman.

There are many questions to be answered over the coming months, and we’ll get our first glimpse of them soon. While you’re checking out the new schemes on both sides of the ball, don’t forget to keep an eye on the other third of the game.

We’ll be watching ESPN with the rest of you.