Jumbo Package: Look out world, Kalen DeBoer can also Recruit

“What you see is a guy who is hungry, is looking for just more things to be coached up on,” DeBoer said. “He’s been great just listening, trying the things that are little tweaks here and there that we think he can improve on, open to. Now, I think this would probably be at least his third offense or different version of a coordinator and kind of what we’re doing. “He’s open to kind of relearning. He was as quick as anyone with understanding some of the base concepts when we were installing them, and that wasn’t just coming through the moments in the meeting room. That was coming because he was putting the preparation and work in when he walked out of the facility, as well.”

You know it’s offseason when everyone is talking about how early someone is showing up at facilities.

In any case, it’s always good to hear stuff like this about the work ethic of some guys. Hopefully Milroe can use the new offensive tutelage, experience as a starter, and an offseason as the leader to really take the next step in his game.

ALABAMA AND KALEN DEBOER ARE HEATING UP ON THE RECRUITING TRAIL Petagna: ”Alabama and Kalen DeBoer are heating up. Everybody knew DeBoer could coach. The big looming question was, ‘Is he going to be able to get the job done when it comes to recruiting?’ So far, so good. They landed Top247 receiver Derick Smith and No. 14 ATH Zymear Smith over the weekend. They landed a couple of Crystal Balls, too. Top247 linebacker Darrell Johnson was trending towards Florida State, but it looks like Alabama is in the driver’s seat now. Three-star linebacker Luke Metz, too.” DEBOER LANDED TWO ‘SABAN-ESQUE’ COMMITS IN DERRICK SMITH AND ZYMEAR SMITH Ivins: ”Derick Smith is a top 100 talent. He’s billed as a wide receiver, but there’s tons of smoke that he could play on defense. I love him on defense as a box safety. He strikes people as a tackler. He can track the football. As a wide receiver, he’s not the most polished. However, after the catch, his short-area burst shows up. It’s a big pickup for the Crimson Tide. Zymear Smith does most of his damage at running back. It sounds like the Crimson Tide are going to use him on the defensive side of the ball. I can definitely see it. The tape certainly pops. “I love these two pickups. It’s been a while since there’s been Alabama buzz. Now, they are No. 13 in the rankings, and I assume that’s going to continue as we continue through the spring and summer. These are Saban-esque commits. It’s still early. There were a ton of defections for Alabama in that 2025 class. When Nick Saban rode off into the sunset, they were in position to sign a No. 1 group, one of the greatest classes of all time. It was a talented group to me.”

Kalen DeBoer has done nothing but lock down the state of Alabama since he arrived, and the class will only grow as we move past spring practice and into the summer camp months.

Related College Football is finding out the hard way that Alabama Football is still Alabama

The moment Nick Saban retired, college football rejoiced in declaring that Alabama Football would struggle in recruiting due to losing the NIL discount that Nick Saban brought. Rivals are finding out, however, that Kalen DeBoer and Alabama Football are still one of the powers of college football and they’re here to stay. Rivals questioned DeBoer’s ability to recruit in the South, with Auburn fans even nicknaming DeBoer “Husky Harsin.” The results, however, leave Auburn and every other fan base with little to laugh about as DeBoer has impressed early on. His first true test on the job was landing five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams who was heavily favored to land at Auburn while also considering SEC rivals Texas and Texas A&M. DeBoer impressed Williams and was able to land him once again, giving DeBoer a signature recruiting win in his first month on the job. Alabama Football also made a massive statement by landing defensive tackle Antonio Coleman. At the time, Coleman was the highest-ranked recruit in Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class before DeBoer stole him away. Auburn fans thought they were going to land top in-state receiver Derick Smith as well, with Auburn insiders predicting an Auburn commitment. DeBoer hosted Smith on the opening weekend of spring visits and landed the talented receiver over Auburn, Georgia, and others.

Beating Auburn on the recruiting trail as well as on the field: a time-honored tradition. Good to see DeBoer keeping it up. Oh, and he’s working the transfer portal like a fiend, too. Just wait until April!

In NFL news, the Tide alumni landed a few more deals in the NFL Free Agency craze:

Congrats to all of those guys, and Roll Tide! The legacy continues as the Tide dominates in the pros.

That’s about all for today. If it wasn’t enough football news for you, just go read through all of our spring previews and new player introductions here at RBR. We’ve got you covered.