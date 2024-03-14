2024 Alabama Spring Football Preview: New head coach. New coaching approach. Familiar demands.

We’ve gone back and forth here a few times at RBR as to when the Dynasty ended, if it ever did, and indeed, whether there were two separate phases to it. But at the end of the day, the discussion always seemed academic. Because even as we acknowledged the ongoing greatness that we were witnessing, we always knew this coming season would more or less be the same: Be atop the division, compete for the SEC title, be in the playoff discussion, perhaps compete for a national title. Pencil in 10-11 regular season wins, save your money for the very real prospect of a 15-game season.

We were spoiled by the results, which speak for themselves.

Above all, we were spoiled by the stability. No matter what distractions swirled around the sport, no matter how many assistants left, no matter the roster turnover, we could expect a preternatural degree of consistency from the players and from the program. Inconsistent efforts were as maddening as they were outliers. You knew what you were getting from the Saban Murderbot.

But that world died two months ago.

We won’t write the eulogy for Alabama football, nor the hagiography of Saint Nick just yet — as we saw in the Senate this week, I don’t think his final chapter has yet to be written. Still, we must have a reckoning as a fanbase and with ourselves: It’s time to move on, and yes, we were exceptionally spoiled.

Poll When did the Dynasty die? On that soggy Santa Clara field in January 2019, the worst loss of Nick Saban’s career. And Dabo was its gravedigger.

It probably ended sometime following the 2015 or 2017 titles; Alabama went a radically different direction thereafter.

There were two Alabama dynasty periods under Nick Saban: the Joyless Murderball years, and the wide-open, pass-happy years. When they ended is largely academic.

The real Alabama dynasty ended with the Iron Bowl loss in 2013, and a wasted shot at a three-peat.

That is not dead which can eternal lie, and through strange aeons, even death may die. Iä R’lyea! Cthulhu ftagn! Iä! Iä! Roll Tide! vote view results 7% On that soggy Santa Clara field in January 2019, the worst loss of Nick Saban’s career. And Dabo was its gravedigger. (18 votes)

2% It probably ended sometime following the 2015 or 2017 titles; Alabama went a radically different direction thereafter. (7 votes)

38% There were two Alabama dynasty periods under Nick Saban: the Joyless Murderball years, and the wide-open, pass-happy years. When they ended is largely academic. (92 votes)

1% The real Alabama dynasty ended with the Iron Bowl loss in 2013, and a wasted shot at a three-peat. (3 votes)

50% That is not dead which can eternal lie, and through strange aeons, even death may die. Iä R’lyea! Cthulhu ftagn! Iä! Iä! Roll Tide! (120 votes) 240 votes total Vote Now

We can and must acknowledge that it would be both foolish and unfair to judge any new staff against the greatest man to ever coach college football. However, simply because Alabama has lost Coach Saban, fan demands have likely not been recalibrated...nor they should the necessarily be.

This is a championship-level team, with championship-level resources and talent, and a fanbase with championship demands. And while most intellectually honest and passionate Gumps will recognize that Alabama is no longer the program, neither can they nor should they accept the prospect that Alabama is not at the least among the programs that can compete for titles every year.

That’s the narrowest of needles that Coach Kalen DeBoer and this new coaching staff must navigate. It’s not a job for the faint of heart. It requires not only a lot of bravery to follow up the GOAT, but more than a little confidence in your own track record.

To be the Alabama football coach — particularly to follow Nick Saban — requires walking up to the urinal trough with a smile on your face and complete faith in the might of your trouser snake.

Let’s see if he and this new staff can flop it on the table, or if they’re going to go hide in a stall so they can sit down to pee.

Head Coach

Kalen DeBoer

Coach KDB is winner. Simple as. And he’s been a winner at every level of coaching.

DeBoer, a product of the South Dakota prairie, has seen a meteoric rise up the coaching charts, from position coach at his alma mater (Sioux Falls) to coordinator and head coaching spots in the FCS and NAIA. At the NAIA, he went 17-2 in the playoffs, winning three national titles before moving on the bright lights of...Fresno. But at Fresno he was also nothing short of a revelation, leading a moribund program to a MWC title contender in just 18 games. His work with the offense in particular got him hired on with the Huskies, where he has been stellar, losing just three games in two seasons, winning the FBS Nat’l Coach of the Year this season, leading Michael Penix to a Heisman runner-up, and taking home a P12 title and a making a CFP Championship game. For his career, he is 104-12, with just nine losses in five years in major division college football.

His career trajectory is somewhat similar to Nick’s when the latter took the LSU job, in that both had a short stint in the midmajors followed up by a pretty thin Power 5 track record — but you could see in just a few short years that both can coach. Better yet, both schools got them in the prime of their coaching career: Plainly not a kid, settled and married, experienced but still with plenty of youthful energy and an ability to connect with today’s players.

He even answered the recruiting questions.

The only remaining questions with KDB that I think most people have relate to: 1. Ruthlessness. Whether he can manage the blood in the water and the sharks that circle SEC players every week. He’s a notoriously good man, but more than a little paranoia and cunning are required down here. There are some true sonsofbitches in the SEC; 2. Whether he can adjust to the degree of difficulty that the SEC poses — there are no off-weeks. None...okay, well, except for Vandy. (Weirdly, I think this is where his Fresno State pedigree is more useful than the Pac 12: his time in Fresno featured as balanced and difficult MWC as we’ve ever seen.), and 3. Whether he will have to adjust his scheme to meet the demands of SEC play. Everyone has speed at the D1 level, for sure. But what sets this conference apart is, and has always been, defensive line play. Will he have to course-correct throughout the season and the coming years?

That said, KDB is an elite-tier candidate that ‘Bama got on the upswing of his career. Alongside guys like Norvell, Traynor, etc. he’s a standard-bearer for the next generation of great ones. But can he put it all together and compete for some titles? He’s talked a good talk, and he doesn’t seem overwhelmed or overawed by the challenge in front of him, so that is already to his credit.

Coordinators

Defensive Coordinator: Kane Wommack

It’s hard not to love this guy. He’s as energetic as they come, and he’s a coach’s kid who cut his teeth on his dad’s 4-2-5 that Alabama will run. In some structural ways, it’s similar to what we’ve seen from Alabama in the Pete Golding era. But in results and approach, it has been a night and day contrast. It contests every pass from the zone, it brings a lot of pressure, and it is nowhere near as passive as the bend-don’t-break drop-two schemes that we’ve seen emerge in CFB since 2018 and the end of the Spread era.

Like DeBoer, Wommack is not hurting for confidence: he left his own successful SBC program to travel three hours north to run this defense.

And it is called “The Swarm”

The “swarm” part is a bit of a fun moniker, but essentially it boils down to a philosophy of being more of a spot-drop zone defense built on defined levels on the field. The back seven players typically drop to two different-depth layers down the field, with the intent of watching the ball at all times. True man-to-man is rare, and the desire is for players in coverage to be able to make breaks on every single throw, gang tackle short passes, totally eliminate yards after catch, see and attack all runs plays, and never get beat by play-actions or other trickeration. The effect is that the defense really limits yards after catch, generally prevents run plays from getting very far past the line, and is able to get a jump a lot of in-breaking routes in the passing game.

How well did it work out? It was on-par with Alabama’s defensive output since 2018, and last season was almost identical to the Tide on a per-play basis — where ‘Bama was elite.

Like Saban defenses, it can get burned from time to time, and it will give up some points, but Wommack is a great young coach, and he will also be picking up linebacker duties. That makes sense: Linebackers are the heart of this scheme, and South Alabama has consistently had the Sun Belt’s best too.

KDB has taken an interesting approach to his first Tide staff, though. There are a lot of “slashes” on the sideline. So, there isn’t just one DC at Alabama — no, there are three. Technically, Colin Hitschler and former UB head coach Maurice Linquist are co-defensive coordinators.

We’ll discuss these two men a bit more next week, when we break down the rest of the staff, as well as spitball a few guesses as to their other responsibilities. But we’re not going to cover ten guys in this one article; I don’t think anyone signed up to read War and Peace today. We’re more of a Goodnight, Moon crowd.

Offensive Coordinators:

Filling the OC vacancy was a bit of a mess, to be honest. It was thought that Ryan Grubb was going to be coming to Tuscaloosa with DeBoer. If you recall, prior to last season Coach Saban invited Grubb to town, interviewed him, and even extended an offer. He’s a hot commodity on the market, for sure. But, after some consideration, Grubb decided to stay in Seattle where he helped lead the Huskies to an undefeated P12 title and vaulted Penix into the national spotlight as a Heisman finalist.

But, when DeBoer arrived, Grubb never did. He was never listed on the website. He never signed his contract tender. His social media profiles never reflected that he was a ‘Bammer. He never showed up in town with the U-Haul. For three weeks, we all played this game of will-he/won’t-he, as we waited on Grubb to quit playing footsie with the NFL (among other suitors). But, at the end of the day, rampant homelessness, a ridiculous tax burden, open air drug markets, spiraling crime, and the misty perma-gloom of the Pacific Northwest suited Grubb better, and he decided to take the OC vacancy with the Seahawks.

Enter perhaps the single most controversial hire of KDB’s early tenure: Nick Sheridan.

To say that Sheridan has a spotty record would be doing it far greater service than it deserves. It’s actually been fairly terrible. And, when he was rumored to be taking the vacant HC spot, ‘Bama Twitter was ready to riot. There’s a reason for that. Though Sheridan has a history with DeBoer, he’s also been tasked with developing quarterbacks — his background isn’t in QBC, it’s in managing tight ends. To a lot of people, this felt like a downgrade even from Tommy Rees.

We’ve not pored over Sheridan’s exceedingly skimpy and gross resume as a playcaller (I’m giving this entire staff a one-year reprieve, though I plainly have some feelings here). But it’s hard to be excited about this hire, at least on paper. For many fans, a whole lot of hopes are in a basket marked “This is DeBoer’s offense. He ultimately calls the plays.”

Maybe he’ll be a revelation? Maybe he’ll be a dud? Your guess is as good as ours. But one thing is for certain: on a coaching staff that will be scrutinized like the Zapruder film on A-Day, perhaps no single coach will be under a more critical eye than Nick Sheridan.

No pressure.

Sheridan will be joined as a co-OC by the man that a lot of people thought should have probably had the job outright, if KDB were promoting internally: Wide receiver coach JaMarcus Shepard.

Now, Shepard does have a resume that speaks to some success (and far more of it) as a playcaller. He helped direct dynamic Brohm offenses at Purdue and Western Kentucky, and has a pedigree under a passing game that is in many ways similar (lots of short throws, screens, and plenty of deep balls). He also has experience as a quarterback coach, which Alabama desperately needs. Milroe, for all his leadership qualities and athletic upside, barely understands the position. Shepard was the OC at Purdue from 2018 to 2021, and at no point did offense finish below 16th — and in 2021, it was 5th in the country.

Still, given ‘Bama’s exceptional inconsistency at the WR position the last few seasons, you can see why the Tide prioritized a hire to get these guys on the same page first, and instill some positional standards. They had plainly slipped the last several years.

What does it all mean?

Might we see Shepard as an every-down playcaller and Sheridan as more of the game-planner? That could make sense. Could they both be sherpa’d along by KDB, with him taking a more hands-on role in-game? I can see that too. But, again, we’ll just have to wait for A-Day to see how this all shakes out. Anything is on the table.

We’ll back next week to cover the rest of the positional coaches. There are some surprises on the staff, though youth has been a consistent and defining theme of the entire program’s zeitgeist shift.

Roll Tide