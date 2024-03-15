Bama Basketball Breakdown: SEC Quarterfinals - Florida

It’s one of the best Fridays of the calendar year, as the top-four seeds in the conference join in on the action for this year’s installment of the SEC Tournament. With just over 48 hours to go until the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, the SEC is down to the eight remaining teams that are either locks or at least have a chance to hear their names called on Selection Sunday, which would be tied for the most the conference has sent to a single NCAA Tournament.

But before we get to all of that, we’ve got other business to attend to in Nashville, as your 19th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (21-10, 13-5 SEC; NET: 8; Kenpom: 11) finally takes the court for the first time this postseason. Nate Oats will be looking to win his third SEC Tournament title in just four seasons, a feat that only legends of the conference have been able to pull off. In order to do that though, Oats will have to get his team turned around a bit after a rough finish to the regular season. Alabama lost three of its last five games - and was fortunate to cling to the double-bye with a come-from-behind home win over an Arkansas team that participated in the final Sad Wednesday just two days ago. It definitely seemed like the guys were a bit worn down towards the end of the season, which has actually happened three years in a row now. It does make you wonder how much the frenetic pace that Oats deploys impacts the team late.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped the Tide from cutting down the nets two of the past three years in Nashville, so maybe there is something to getting a full week of rest prior to jumping in the frenzy of the SEC Tournament. Tonight, Alabama will take on a strong Florida Gators team (22-10, 11-7 SEC; NET: 35; Kenpom: 29) for the third time this season. In fact, it’ll be the third time in the last three and half weeks. The Gators advanced to the quarterfinals after taking care of business against the Georgia Bulldogs late last night.

The “Get Back” Tour

It hasn’t been lost on the guys that those three losses late in the year came at the hands of the three teams - if seeding holds - that stand between the Tide and another SEC Tournament title:

Nate Oats said Nick Pringle called Alabama’s potential SEC Tournament path a “get back tour.” — Blake Byler (@blakebyler45) March 13, 2024

Just ten days ago, Florida beat the brakes off of Alabama 105-87 in the Tide’s worst performance of the season. Alabama shot a dreadful 5/23 from three, got out-rebounded, turned the ball over four more times (most of which were live-ball turnovers), and committed 30 fouls - which turned into 46 (thanks, Shows) Florida free throws. Not exactly how the Tide wanted to be playing during the final week of the regular season. Latrell Wrightsell made his return from injury in the game, but he only logged eight minutes as he was still getting his legs back under him.

As bad as that was, if Alabama hits four more threes and the Gators go to the line at less than a historically high rate, the Tide could’ve won the game. They did win the first meeting in Tuscaloosa, which was one of the best games of the SEC slate this season. Hell, that’s basically how they won that game. It wasn’t like Alabama set Coleman on fire from behind the arc (9/30). But they made enough of them, Florida went to the line only 18 times, the Tide outrebounded the taller Gators, and they limited turnovers to just eight total.

Three Keys to Victory

Hold Up on the Glass. If there is anything to be gleaned from the first two meetings, it’s this - as big as Florida is and as good as they are on the glass (4th in the country in OREB%), Alabama can absolutely hold its own in this department. We’ve seen it happen twice now. The Tide won the game where they got the better of the Gators on the boards, and they lost the one where they got beat in this area. Now, that’s simplifying it quite a bit, but it’s particularly important against Florida because they are 18th in the country in Offensive Efficiency in large part because they are so good at getting second chance points. It’s not like they have a bunch of knock-down shooters. Their guards are streaky and their bigs are limited offensively. If you can limit them to a single possession on offense, they can be held in check. Get the Treys Going Again. In the last five games - of which the Tide has lost three - Alabama has shot a combined 44/144 (30.6%) from beyond the arc. That five-game stretch of futility alone dropped the Tide outside of the top-ten in 3P% to 27th in the country on the year. I won’t dredge up the whole “live by the three, die by the three” discussion, but for a team that shoots such a high volume of three-pointers, that’s simply not going to cut it against quality competition. Hopefully, some time off allowed the guys to get the barrage of three-pointers going again. Stop the Fouling. Another trend that drove the Tide’s late-season fall-off was the sheer volume of fouls Alabama committed in that stretch. In those five games, Alabama averaged 23 fouls and 32 opponent free throws per game. Folks, those are insanely bad numbers. Grant Nelson has seemingly played every game in foul trouble. You can’t win basketball games that way. The Tide has plummeted down to 311th in the country in Opponent Free Throw Rate. Florida will attack constantly off of the dribble, just like they did in the last game. The guys have to do a better job of guarding without fouling.

Florida is a damn good team and will absolutely give one of the top-seeds in the Big Dance some serious sweats in the second round next weekend. Todd Golden has really impressed me as a coach in only his second year in Gainesville. They have great size and depth, particularly on the interior. However, Alabama is a better basketball team than Florida is. It’s high time the Tide shows that on the court against the Gators.

The big question mark going into tonight’s game is the status of Rylan Griffen and his calf. Based on the latest updates, it sounds like he’s going to give it a go:

Alabama's Rylan Griffen (calf) "looked good in shootaround this morning and unless there's a flare-up", is expected to play tonight in the SEC Tournament against Florida, per Nate Oats.



DNP in last game.



Averages 11.1 PPG. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 15, 2024

Can Alabama turn the tide on its late season slump and make this a postseason to remember? We’ll start to find out tonight. The Tide is favored by four-points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will tip-off 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Kentucky-A&M game - about 8:30 PM CDT - and will be televised on the SEC Network.