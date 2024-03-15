Cult of Personality R10:

Full disclosure: my first song ain’t random at all. I went to see these fellas last night, and it was incredible. Vernon makes most other guitarists look mediocre. And the rest of the band has chops. Catch them if you can. Meanwhile, let’s have some fun…

1. Cult of Personality by Living Colour

2. Look Sharp! by Joe Jackson

3. Girl on LSD by Tom Petty

4. Little Mascara by The Replacements

5. Level of Concern by 21 Pilots

6. We’re Comin’ Out by The Replacements

7. Little Dreamer by Van Halen

8. WMFW FM by Arrested Development

9. Black Madonna by Cage The Elephant

10. I’m Goin’ Down by Mary J. Blige