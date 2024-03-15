Jumbo Package: SEC Tournament highlights a tough weekend slate

Happy Friday, everyone. Alabama is ramping up the degree of difficulty across the board. Fresh off a victory in Tallahassee, the softball team heads over to Athens where 5th-ranked Georgia awaits. Notorious asshole Tony Vitello brings his orange clad cretins to Tuscaloosa this weekend, in what will be a huge test for a surging Alabama baseball team. To top it off, the Gym Tide have scheduled a visit to Norman on Sunday to face the top-ranked, two time defending national champion and odds on favorite to three-peat Oklahoma Sooners.

Of course, the men’s basketball team plays in the SEC Tournament tonight after enjoying their well earned double bye. They will face a Florida team that handed them their heads not long ago.

“I just felt like their physicality, their defensive intensity, our offensive struggles led to us not playing like we needed on the defensive end, which was keeping us in the game while our offense was struggling, and then it got opened up,” Oats said after the loss. The Gators enter the game 22-10 on the season, 12-7 in SEC play. The game against Georgia was close to the end, with UF prevailing despite missing 18 free throws.

We’ll see what the men are made of tonight. As you’d expect, we will have coverage of that game later on. Tip-off is approximately 8:30pm CT on SEC Network.

A summer signing period has been floated, and Alabama high schools are not fond of the idea.

“There is a proposed early June signing period for high school players. This would mean that athletes would sign with colleges prior to their senior football season. We believe this is not good for high school football as it would lead to possible re-classifying, senior opt-outs and other issues. Therefore, the ALFCA stands strongly against this proposal. We hope that the decision makers will honor our concerns as a coaches association and urge other state associations to share their concerns about the June signing period.”

Hey, why would a player risk injury his senior year of high school if colleges are ready to pay him now, am I right?

Ryan Kelly dunked on the simpletons criticizing Nick Saban for trying to salvage some semblance of college sports.

Many on social media have suggested the former Alabama coach simply couldn’t keep up with the changing times. Former players disagree with that narrative. “There are thousands of former players for him who are better men/husbands/fathers/(inset career field) because he cared,” former Alabama center Ryan Kelly posted. “He demanded the most on and off the field, guys respected that standard. The college game needs that. Develop boys to men.”

When “many on social media” are suggesting something, there’a good chance that you’d be better served taking the opposite stance.

Last, Kalen DeBoer spoke on Jalen Milroe’s leadership by example.

Kalen DeBoer vouched for Milroe, saying he is at the Crimson Tide’s complext off of Bryant Drive by “at least” 4 a.m. every day. “Yeah, that’s pretty consistent,” said DeBoer in an appearance on The Audible with Stew & Bruce. “Shoot, there might have been a couple days early on when I first got there where I might have even just missed him when I was leaving and he was coming in. There was a little bit of that going on the first couple weeks especially. “You can’t beat him in. We do get strength staff that will get there around that time, and they’re with him, as well. The guy’s taking advantage of every minute in the day, and you love guys that want it that bad to where they’ll make those sacrifices and the commitments at that level.”

They won’t say it, but rival fanbases writing off Alabama this season are deep down very worried that DeBoer is going to get Jalen to reach his full potential.

That’s about it for today. Have a great weekend.

Roll Tide.