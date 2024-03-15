Giving Away Money SEC Tourney Edition: Alabama - Florida Point Spread Pick and Analysis

We’ve got a little something different for you this weekend, as present this special edition of Giving Away Money. This is made possible by a special sponsorship from our bros at DraftKings, a longtime partner of Roll ‘Bama Roll (skål!) For more degenerate gambling, fantasy, and sportsbook posts, you can check all of those out at the SBNation DraftKings Supergroup hub.

For current odds, check those out here.

On to the analysis:

The Matchup

No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 6 Florida

Bridgestone Arena, Smashville TN

Spread: Alabama -4.5, O/U 170.5 (!!!)

H2H Season Record: 1-1

H2H Spread Record: 1-1

H2H Totals: Over 2-0

Alabama as Road/Neutral Favorite: 3-1

Alabama Spread Performance: +2.8 PPG over ATS value

Florida as Road/Neutral Underdog: 2-4-1

Florida Spread Performance: -2.3 PPG under ATS value

Imputed Spread: Alabama -4.7

KenPom Imputed: Alabama -5

ESPN BPI Imputed: Alabama -11.35

Statistical Tale of the Tape:

Florida: 22-10, 4-9 Q1, 5-2 Neutral

Alabama: 21-10, 4-9 Q1, 2-3 Neutral

KenPom D: Florida 88, Alabama 103

KenPom O: Florida 17, Alabama 2

Tempo: Alabama 11, Florida 27

Turnover %: Both teams 16.2%, T-111th in the country

Opp. Pts off TOs: UF 355th, Alabama 315th

FT as % of scoring: Alabama 35.3% (111th); UF 37.4% (64th)

Effective FG%: Alabama 56.5% (11th); UF 51.6% (146th)

Effective FG% Def.: Alabama 49.7 (135th); UF 48.6% (74th)

3PT as % of Offense: Alabama 36.9% (26th), UF 33.9% (177th)

3PT % Allowed: Alabama 31.8% (55th), UF 51.6% (244th)

Breakdown

By all accounts, Florida is a team that most don’t want to see on their side of the bracket. After an early-season rough patch that saw the Gators get blown out, they settled into their identity: powered by twin-bigs, UF thrives on getting to the line and working inside-out.

And, whaddya’ know? It worked. Over the last month, UF’s perimeter shooting percentage has risen by 8%. In the process, that further pressured defenses to pick their poison: foul on the inside, or give up the pass to a perimeter shooter. Likewise, UF got to the line more. It has attempted almost 6 more FT per game in the last month than it did the first half of the season.

Like the Tide, UF is a bad defense, and neither are particularly good especially at defending the perimeter. Alabama, for all of its warts, has actually been decent at pressuring shooters beyond the arc and is improbably a lot better out there than the Gators.

Both of these teams are likewise really sloppy — among the worst in country. It has resulted in them also being among the worst in the nation in points allowed off turnovers and opponent points as a percentage of the total offense.

For Florida, the playbook is similar to what we have seen in two previous outings — get inside, bully the Tide in the post, force UA to collapse, and then either get to the line or dish it outside for a clean shot. This isn’t new. It’s literally the same playbook we’ve seen all season. Teams with competent bigs and at least one streak shooter can wreak havoc on this defense.

For Alabama, their path is a bit more difficult, and much will rely on things beyond their ability to control. The first is precisely what kind of game the SEC crews are going to call. We’ve seen a helluva lot of whistles in some games. And last night’s Florida-Georgia contest was one of the most despicable you’ve ever laid eyes on.

If the Stripes call a lot of fouls, that works against the Tide, who already substitute giving away fouls rather than playing positional defense for forty minutes. And, for UF, that is also the secret to their success. In 8 of 10 losses, they’ve gotten to the free throw line fewer times than their opponent. And since over a third of their offense relies on those freebies, a game where the crew swallows the whistle works against the Gators. We simply can’t project this at all.

The second is health. Latrell had a dominant return on Senior Night against Arkansas, so his health looks to finally be back on track. However, we don’t whether Rylan Griffen is able to lace it up either. He is often the forgotten man in the backcourt, but Alabama needs his shooting. And, that is doubly true in this sort of game where it is projected to be a shootout.

We’ll assume for the purposes here that both teams play their average game, that Alabama — which has actually played well but come up short on neutral floors — is a lot better away from Coleman than Florida is from Gainesville (and UF has been a terrible away/neutral team).

There’s also the fact the fact that Alabama hasn’t allowed more than 79 points in its last 8 games at Bridgestone. For whatever reason, they can play a little defense here.

Florida has been playing with fire against some bad teams, and even lost to Vandy in the season finale. It’s just a different team away from the O-Dome. And, if everyone is healthy, and SEC Officiating actually lets these teams ball out, ‘Bama wins and covers, and the game goes under these obscene projected totals.

Alabama -6.38

Roll Tide