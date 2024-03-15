Nate Oats receives contract extension, making him one of the NCAA’s highest paid coaches

Today, Alabama fans received troubling news (or at least news that gave many of us pause), as the Michigan Wolverines finally pulled the plug on the miserable tenure of Juwan Howard.

Michigan acted quickly, indicating they wanted to get a jump on the annual March coach-poach. But they are by no means the only desirable destination also looking. Less than 24 hours earlier, Louisville kicked the equally-terrible Kenny Payne to the curb.

Coach Nate Oats name has been connected with Louisville in the past, and you have to think that Michigan would certainly come sniffing around, as one of the few schools with the resources to afford his already substantial contract buyout.

Perhaps out of paranoia and unsteadiness in our new-found role as basketball national power, a lot of brows started beading sweat with the carousel firing up; as though fans cannot believe that his commitment to the Capstone runs deep. Conversely, many nursed well-founded fears as to whether the administration’s commitment to Oats would be reciprocated. This is all very new to us, after all, and previous Alabama administrations have given no indication that basketball is a priority on campus.

Well, put those fears and uncertainties aside: Coach Oats is staying, having made a long-term commitment to the program that he has built. And equally important, Alabama has finally made the decision to get serious about hoops.

From Y!:

“Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats has signed a long-term contract extension that will make him one of the five highest-paid coaches in the country, according to a report from ESPN on Friday.”

According to reporting, the deal will vault Oats into the Top 5 in coaching salary. At just 49, he’s already well-compensated and in the prime of his career — this firmly establishes that he is also around for the long haul.

We have long asked “why not us?” in relation to this program.

Alabama is well-positioned to be as dominant a player as almost anyone in the country. The resources are there. The talent is there. The recruiting pipelines are in place. The fan support is there. The students are are raucous as anyone in the country. The SEC is one of the nation’s premiere basketball leagues now.

All that was missing was a commitment between a willing suitor and an administration, and it seems as though both are now finally in accord.

Does this mean that Nate Oats will spend 30 years at Alabama and leave as our own Coach K or Dean Smith? No, of course not. But it does mean that there are now only a handful of programs in the country — the bluest of the Blue Bloods — that could or would contemplate such a steep buyout. Honestly, if Kansas or Duke come calling in five years, you thank him for his contributions and wish him well in the future. But this also means that lateral jobs, ones considered “basketball schools” need to look elsewhere.

This is our coach. It’s his program. The long shadow of Nick Saban no longer envelopes him.

So, why not us?

Roll Tide! #BTDA