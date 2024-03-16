Tide Slide Continues, Out Of the SEC Tournament

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a short stay in Nashville, losing 102-88 to the Florida Gators on Friday night. Bama, the third seed, followed top seeded Tennessee and second seeded Kentucky out of the tournament. Auburn at four is joined by the 6th, 7th and 9th seeded teams in the semifinals. The Vols were upset by Mississippi State while the Wildcats fell to Texas A&M. Auburn will play MSU and Florida draws the Aggies from TAM.

Coach Nate Oats sent out Mark Sears, Aaron Estrada, Latrell Wrightsell, Jr, Nick Pringle, and Grant Nelson to start the game. The first two minutes of the game were the highlight for the Tide. Two inside hoops by Nelson, a layup by Wrightsell, and a dunk by Pringle sprung Bama out to an 8-0 lead with 18:06 left in the half. Alabama held a lead of 11-5 for two minutes before as scoring was hard to come by for both teams. The flow improved and when Sears made a layup with 5:40 left the Tide led 31-27. From that point forward Bama couldn't throw the ball in the ocean, missing layups, three point attempts, and even free throws. The Gators went on a 21-2 run to take control of the game and a lead of 48-33 at the break.

The Tide shot 15-36 for 42% in the first half including just 3-12 from deep for 25%. Bama was also 0-4 from the free throw line. Alabama had 18 rebounds, two blocks, two steals, nine assists, and six turnovers at the break. Estrada and Nelson had eight points each to lead the squad. Florida shot an even 50% at 17-34 including 4-10 from behind the arc. After struggling at the free throw line on Thursday night the Gator’s knocked down 10-12 freebies, had 22 rebounds, three blocks, four steals, five assists, and only four turnovers. Walker Clayton, Jr, with 12 and Zyon Pullin with 11 were the leading scorers.

Bama unitized the same starters in the second half and things never really improved, with the lead getting stretched out to as many as 25 points. With 10:49 left the score had reached 73-49. From the point forward the Tide outscored the Gators 39-29, piling on some late points to close the margin to the final of 102-88. Sears scored 18 second half points, many late when the outcome was already determined. The effort of Bama did seem to pick up over the last 10 minutes when Oats lit into the players to try to get some modicum of effort. Late in the game Clayton of Florida got his feet tangled up and fell with Nelson about three feet away from him. Somehow Nelson was called for a foul, which clearly was not. The replay showed the two never came close to each other, continuing the trend of Nelson being called for a foul if he breathes.

In the second half the Tide shot 18-35 for 51%, 3-13 from deep, and 16-19 at the line. Overall Bama finished at 43% on 33-71 from the field, including only 24% on 6-25 from deep, and made 16-23 free throws for 70%. Alabama finished with 35 rebounds, 15 assists, four blocks, three steals, and only eight turnovers. Despite 0-4 shooting from three point range, Sears scored 22 points with four rebounds and four assists. Estrada shot 7-12 and tallied 17 points with six assists and three rebounds. Pringle has started stacking up double-doubles, and got another with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Nelson shot 5-10 and finished with 11 points.

Florida shot 15-29 for 52%, 3-10 from deep and 21-24 at the stripe in the second half. Overall the Gators were 32-63 for 41%, 7-20 from three, and 31-36 at the line after a miserable free throw performance on Thursday. Clayton scored 23, with 11-11 at the free throw line, and Pullin had 19 with 10-11 at the stripe.

The Tide has been in a free fall over the last several games, losing four of their last six games now. Bama allowed over 100 points in three of the defeats. Too often opponents are driving the lane and scoring with impunity. Bama has put themselves behind the eight ball early and often. Many of the points the Tide has scored in recent games have basically been in garbage time, and has made the scores look “better” than the actually were.

There is at least one more game to be played and the Tide will know on Sunday who and where they will play in the NCAA Tournament. Bama was pushing for a three seed, and were probably on the four line entering the tournament. That number could slide down to the five or six line when the selections are announced. Get a favorable draw and Bama could make a little noise. Get a bad matchup and the season could come to a quick end.

Much has been said about all the players but Estrada are eligible to come back next year. If that happens will the Tide have the same type team they have now? A fun team when they are running, gunning, and making shots- mostly against overmatched teams, or the team that can't stop good teams (and some bad teams) from scoring? With a 21-11 recored, a tie for second in the SEC, and a third seed in the SEC Tournament the season has been a success- and the team has really over achieved. Some changes need to be made to the roster, and there will be. The signing class is one of the best in the country and some of the returners should make big steps forward. Sears, Wrightsell, Nelson, and Pringle are all seniors that have a Covid year available, but have they all reached their pinnacle, or is improvement to be made by each? Griffen, Stevenson, and Walters should all take a big step forward if they all stay onboard. With the portal readily available many of the players may choose to move on, and some may come aboard. Such is life in the NCAA now.

Roll Tide