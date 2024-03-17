How to Watch the Selection Sunday Bracket Release this Year

With a one-and-done appearance in Nashville for the SEC Tournament wrapping up a stretch of four losses in just six games, it’s easy to be down on Nate Oats’ 2024 version of Tide Hoops. Alabama certainly hasn’t looked very good to end the season, which is a far cry from where the Tide was at this point last year - when they were named the #1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

Still, Alabama’s name will be called today, and the guys will likely be seeded quite highly. The Crimson Tide is still - at worst - a five-seed in this year’s field, with the consensus among bracketologists agreeing the most likely scenario being a four-seed. Regardless, it will be Alabama’s fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance - a feat that hasn’t been accomplished since Mark Gottfried led the Tide to five straight invitations to the Big Dance from 2002-2006. If you want to think big, you can get +4000 on Alabama to win it all at DraftKings SportsBook, by scrolling to the “Team Futures” tab.

I think it’s obvious at this point how important Alabama’s draw will be for the Tide’s prospects of making noise in this year’s tournament. Florida was a nightmare match-up for this year’s squad - a team with a ton of size on the interior who can play at Alabama’s tempo and abuse the Tide’s weak defense by taking advantage of their propensity to foul constantly off the dribble. Alabama needs a path that goes through smaller teams that can’t run with the Tide or successfully chase its shooters off of the three-point line. I’d feel a lot better about a Vermont -> Wisconsin draw than a Samford -> BYU one, for example.

We’ll find out shortly. The Selection Show will be televised on CBS starting at 5:00 PM CDT.