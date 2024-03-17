It was deja vu all over again. Just like last weekend against Florida, the Crimson Tide had a close loss in Game 1, got run-ruled in Game 2, and then won the finale against UGA.

GAME 1: GEORGIA 4, ALABAMA 2

Alabama starter Kayla Beaver (L, 8-2) was doing okay for the first three innings - though she did give up singles in each of those innings. The big blow came in the 4th frame when a single and walk were followed by a a three run shot by Georgia’s number seven hitter Ellie Armistead. Beaver finished the 4th inning and got the first out of the 5th. But instead of sticking with his ace, Patrick Murphy turned to Alea Johnson who had some trouble finding the strike zone. A walk and a single would plate a fourth run for UGA. Alea would walk two more before Jocelyn Briski relieved her and got the last two outs of the frame and finish the game.

Solo homers by Kenleigh Cahalan and Kali Heivilin accounted for the two Bama runs. Two singles totaled up the four hits for Alabama on the day.

THE GOOD: The Tide converted a line drive into double play in the 1st and had a strike-em-out-throw-em-out DP in the 2nd.

THE BAD: Bama left eight runners on base, seven of whom were left in scoring position.

GAME 2: GEORGIA 11, ALABAMA 2 (5 Innings) - Run Ruled

GOODNIGHT WALKS OFF THE TIDE‼️‼️



Georgia run rules Alabama 11-3 in five innings to clinch the SEC series!!



The Dawgs go for the sweep on Sunday at 12 p.m. on SEC Network. #Team28 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/M9uFVsdYbB — Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) March 16, 2024

After Alabama meekly went down in order in the top of 1st, starter Jaala Torrence (L, 7-3) gave up a single to the first UGA batter and a homer to the third batter. In the 2nd inning, Torrence walked the first two batters but then got the next two batters out. At this point, Murphy brought in Briski who proceeded to walk the next batter and then serve up a grand slam. A 6-0 deficit for the Tide might as well have been 66-0.

A double by Cahalan in the 4th made it 6-1.

Alea started the 5th and again struggled with control by walking a pair. A single and a sac fly would push two more Dwags across home plate.

An Abby Duchscherer single made it 8-3 in the 5th but the Tide could not advance any further on the opposition. And then, more Bulldogs runs ended this game early.

GAME 3: ALABAMA 5, GEORGIA 4

Kayla Beaver (W, 9-2) again got the nod in the circle and went the distance. It wasn’t her greatest outing but it was enough

Jenna Johnson led off the 4th with a solo dinger. That was followed by a single, walk and HBP to load the bases. Cahalan hit a sac-fly to score one and Dowling doubled in to make it 3-0. After a strikeout, Emma Broadfoot singled in two to put Bama up 5-1. And then the Tide batters put their bats on ice.

The Bulldogs pecked away at the lead, scoring single runs in the 5th, 6th and 7th. UGA loaded the bases in the bottom of the 7th but Beaver struck out Justin Fields’s kid sister swinging to end the game.

NOTES

Clearly, the Tide has very little in the way of a potential number two pitcher right now. The Gut® continues to turn to Torrence who has had very little effectiveness against Power teams over her Bama career. Freshman Briski seems uncomfortable as a reliever - especially in the middle of an inning - imagine that from a pitcher who has probably never done so in her life. Alea runs hot and cold. Salter has very little value.

Bama was better in clutch hitting Sunday but often as it goes, the runs come in one inning.

Murphy built this team on small ball and his beloved “Greenlight Girls”. But where is the running? Coming into this weekend, Alabama was 141st in Division-I in stolen bases per game. Their 81.25% success rate ranks 150th. The Crimson Tide had one stolen base this weekend in one attempt.

Speaking of running, Kristen White was called out for leaving first base too early in Game 3.

The Gut killed a rally in Game 3. Bama had pushed across five runs in the 4th inning and looked to inflict more damage with a runner on second base with two outs. That is when El Gutto Gigante decided to pinch hit the Strikeout Queen KJ Haney for Kristen White. At least she grounded out to end the inning. Haney is hitless this season.

Kali Heivilin is surprisingly second on the team in RBI with 17. She trails Duke’s 26 and leads Dowling (12) and Cahalan (11).

Lauren Esman had a walk and a K in three plate appearances. It is unclear if her injury is still affecting her or perhaps it’s her confidence. It’s a shame because she looked so promising at the beginning of the season. Hopefully, Murphy will give her some more opportunities in the upcoming midweek games.

Marlie Giles had a rough weekend going 0 for 8 with 3 strikeouts.

Lauren Johnson wasted away on the bench instead of gaining valuable experience. The freshman received only two plate appearances over the weekend. She better get her backside to church!

Former Alabama player Dallis Goodnight (.348 BA) was 5 for 7 with 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, and a stolen base. It sure would be nice to still have her bat in the Tide lineup.

Once again, you cannot blame Bama fans for the losses. The Crimson and White fans were out in force and vocal.

MVPs

BEAVER - might as well just leave this one up here all year. At least until her arm falls off. CAHALAN - only Tide player to get on base in each game, 3 for 8, two 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 1 RUN, 1 K

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

After two midweek home games, the Crimson Tide host the red hot Hokies (21-4-1) for a two game set.

Tuesday, March 19 vs Samford 6 p.m. CT

Wednesday, March 20 vs UAB 6 p.m. CT

Friday, March 22 vs Virginia Tech 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 23 vs Virginia Tech 1 p.m. CT

Poll Any clearer now? Far from it.

A little bit.

I know exactly where this season is headed. vote view results 10% Far from it. (9 votes)

9% A little bit. (8 votes)

80% I know exactly where this season is headed. (69 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

#RollTide #Team28



