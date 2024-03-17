NCAA Tournament: Alabama gets 4-seed, will play Charleston

After bowing out on Friday in the SEC Tournament, it was fair to wonder how far Alabama would fall in the NCAA Tournament seeding process. As it turns out, they held on to the 4-seed line by a thread and are headed to the West region, where they will face 13-seed Charleston. The Cougars won both the regular season and Colonial Athletic Association titles, finishing 27-7. They played only one Quad 1 game all season and lost it, by 16 at Florida Atlantic.

The bracket pic.twitter.com/X5pG3A8PlI — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2024

There are no gimmes in the NCAA Tournament, but Alabama should be expected to handle Charleston. Should they prevail, they will face the winner of Saint Mary’s and Grand Canyon University. Both of those schools will obviously hold a a geographic advantage, and the first round game between them should be interesting for the contrasting styles. Grand Canyon is a faster paced bunch, ranking 44th in the nation in scoring at 79.8 a game, while the Gaels allow a 6th-best 58 points per game.

It’s fair to say that this draw has Alabama playing against themselves. They will be favored no matter who they play, and there really is no excuse for not making the second weekend. Should that happen, top seed North Carolina likely awaits.

Let’s hope we get the opportunity to break that matchup down, shall we?

