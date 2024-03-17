Alabama Baseball Takes Down Vols

The 12th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosted the 5th ranked Tennessee Volunteers this weekend in the opening series of SEC play. After a shaky start, losing game one 11-3, the Tide used some clutch pitching and timely hitting to take the next two games, 6-3 and 7-6 to take the matchup two games to one. Bama pushed their record to 17-3 overall and 2-1 in the SEC, while the Vols fell to 18-3 and 1-2 in league play. Coach Rob Vaughn notched his first SEC win on Saturday, and his first SEC series win on Saturday. The always chippy Tennessee team was sent back to Knoxville with their tails tucked.

Game One- Lost 11-3

The Tide sent ace Ben Hess to the mound in Friday nights opener to face AJ Causey for Tennessee. Cause is an Alabama native and transferred to UT from Jacksonville State after last season. Hess got into trouble in the top of the first with some uncharacteristic wildness-some of his on doing and a lot on home plate umpire Christopher Griffith’s curious strike zone. A one out single was followed by a walk, then a strikeout for out two. Two more walks forced in the games first run, another strikeout ended the inning after 29 pitches from Hess.

The highlight of the night for the Tide came in the bottom of the first. After an opening strikeout Bama got back to back home runs from TJ McCants and Ian Petrutz to take a 2-1 lead. McCants home run was his 7th of the year and stretched his hitting streak to 18 games. Petrutz long ball was his second of the year.

The Volunteers took the lead back in the third inning. After a lead off ground out a full count walk to Billy Amick put a runner on for clean up man Kavares Tears. Tears popped out but Dylan Dreiling had a fortuitous ball called on an 0-2 count, and took advantage of it by slamming a two run home run for a 3-2 lead. Hess struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the fourth before he hit lead off man Christian Moore. With a pitch count that had already reached 83 pitches, Hess was replaced by Aidan Moza. Moza allowed a monster home run to Blake Burke, giving UT a 5-2 lead before retiring the side.

Bama loaded the bases in the 2nd, and had two men on the 5th, but other than were not threatening to cross the plate. Moza had a rough 5th inning and after two outs, three hits, a walk, and three runs, was replaced by Coulson Buchanan. Tears hit a long two run home run in the top of the 6th to make the lead 10-2. The sidewinder Causey continued to baffle the Tide batters through 6.2 innings before being replaced by Andrew Behnke. Pierce George took over the Tide in the 8th and allowed one run in two innings of work. Bama got their last run of the game in the bottom of the 9th when Will Hodo hit his 5th home run of the season. Three solo home runs plated all the runs for the Tide, while three home runs hit by Tennessee brought home six total runs.

Overall Alabama hit 7-34 in the game with three walks, one hit batters, 12 strikeouts, and eight men left on base. McCants was 2-4 with a home run, a hit by pitch and one driven in. Petrutz was also 2-4 with a home run and RBI. Hodo was the third player to go 2-4 with a home run and RBI. Tennessee finished 12-38 with seven walks, one HBP, 11 strikeouts, and eight left on base. The Vols had three doubles, three home runs, and a triple among their 12 safeties. Hess suffered the loss and is 3-1 on the year while Causey improved to 4-0 with the win.

Game Two- Won 6-3

Senior left-hander Greg Farone toed the rubber for the Tide against Tennessee stud ace Drew Beam. The Joe was teeming with MLB scouts to get a look at the hard throwing Beam. Although Beam did plenty to turn scouts heads, Farone definitely did as well.

In the top of the first Farone was greeted by a lead off single by Christian Moore and a double by number two hitter Blake Burke. With runners on 2nd and 3rd and no outs, the big lefty was just trying to limit the damage. And boy, did he. A strikeout for out one was followed by a walk to load the bases. Another strikeout and a fly out to right field kept the Vols off the board after their promising start to the inning.

The Tide took the lead in the bottom of the first. Gage Miller led off with a double and moved to third on a single by TJ McCants. The hit gave McCants a 19 game hitting streak. A ground ball fielders choice off the bat of Ian Petrutz gave the Tide the 1-0 lead, a lead they would never relinquish. Farone cruised through the 2nd and his teammates gave him two more runs in the bottom half. With two outs Justin LeBron singled and raced home on a triple by Bryce Eblin, a blow that just missed leaving the yard. A bad throw from Moore went into the Bama dugout and allowed Eblin to score as well.

Farone worked around a lead off double by Moore in the third with some heads up help by LeBron at shortstop. On a ground ball to LeBron, Moore tried to advanced but a perfect throw to Gage Miller at third base cut him down. The Tide had another two out rally in the bottom of the third. Evan Sleight drilled a line up the middle that ricocheted off of Beam’s foot for a single. After Beam was checked out by the trainer, he continued in the game. William Hamiter walked to put Sleight in scoring position. With an 0-2 count catcher Mac Guscette did a great job of reaching out and poking a single through the right side to score Sleight. LeBron then pulled a single through the six hole to plate two more runs and a 6-0 Tide lead.

The Vols finally got to Farone for a run in the top of the 4th. With one out Robin Villeneuve pulled a home run over the left field wall to cut the margin to 6-1. Farone shook off the blow and lasted a total of 5 1⁄ 3 innings, allowing five hits, with one walk, four strikeouts, and only the one run. Tyler Fay was called out of the pen and retired the next two batters. After the shot off of his foot and the shaky third, Beam was almost untouchable. Beam tossed an eight inning complete game and only allows one base runner from the 4th through the 8th inning.

Fay allowed a solo home run to Moore in the 7th with two outs. Fay remained in the game to start the 8th inning, but when hit the first batter was replaced in favor of Tide closer Alton Davis II. A bloop double and ground out brought home the Vol’s third run of the game. Davis notched a strikeout and then got a fly out to end the threat.

Davis remained in the game for the 9th and worked around an infield error and a single to retire the side with the tying run at the plate. With the 6-3 win Bama tied the series and sent it to the rubber game on Sunday.

The Tide hit 8-32 in the game with two walks, six strikeouts, and four men left on bases. LeBron finished 2-3 with two RBI and a run scored. Seven players in the line up had hits and all nine reached base at least once in the game. Farone improved to 3-0 with the win and while not technically a save, Davis’s work in a high leverage situation was tantamount to victory. Tennessee finished 8-37 in the game with only one walk, seven strikeouts, one hit batter, and nine men left on base. Moore was 4-5 with a double and home run. Beam recovered from is early trouble to throw a 101 pitch complete game, allowing eight hits with two walks, six strikeouts, with six runs, five of which were earned. However Beam did retire 16 of the last 17 batters he faced.

Game Three- Won 7-6

For game three coach Rob Vaughn called on junior right hander Hagan Banks. Banks is gradually working his way back from injury and was on a strict pitch count. Tennessee right hander AJ Russell was in the same situation, as he has missed the last couple of weeks of play.

After a scoreless top of the first for Banks the Tide got on the board in the bottom half. Gage Miller singled and advanced to second on a balk by Russell. Ian Petrutz lined a one out single to score Miller for the quick 1-0 lead. Banks had an uneventful second inning, but ran into trouble in the third. After walking the first man up and allowing a single to the next, Banks was replaced in favor of left-hander Kade Snell. Snell walked his first man to load the bases and was close to escaping the situation. An infield fly was out one, and a strikeout was out two. However two straight doubles brought four Vol runs home for the 4-1 lead.

The Tide answered in the bottom of the third. Miller walked to lead off and moved up on a single by TJ McCants. McCants hit gave him a 20 game hitting streak to open the season. Petrutz singled to bring home Miller and Evan Sleight lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to cut the lead to 4-3.

Braylon Myers (no relation), took over for the Tide in the fourth and kept the team in the game over three scoreless innings. In the bottom of the 4th Bama tied the game on a long home run blast by Will Hodo, his 6th of the year. Myers three innings consisted of only 27 pitches with one hit allowed, one walk, and two strikeouts. Tyler Fay took over in the 7th from Myers. After a strikeout the next two batters reached on a single and double to put runners on 2nd and 3rd. Freshman left hander Matthew Heiberger was called in from the pen. A ground ball out scored the go ahead run before another ground out ended the inning. Heigberger had a perfect 8th inning, setting up a dramatic finish.

In the bottom of the 8th Mac Guscette was hit by pitch to start the inning. With one out Justin LeBron singled. Guscette, the potential tying run, was replaced by pinch runner Kameron Guangorena . Bryce Eblin hit a drive to left field that Dylan Dreiling somehow corralled for out two. LeBron had to race back to first to avoid being doubled up, while Guangorena returned to second base. Miller strode to the plate and on a 1-0 pitched absolutely destroyed the ball on a 415 foot drive into the law school parking lot for a three run home run. The blast was Miller’s 9th of the season. McCants walked and Petrutz was hit by a pitch, but both were stranded to end the inning.

The Tide almost self destructed in the top of the ninth. Cal Stark led off for UT and received second life when Guangorena and Hodo collided on a foul pop up. Stark then singled. A fly ball to center field was the first out. Blake Burke reached when Miller’s throw on a ground ball was low and in the dirt to first base. A single loaded the bases, and brought Aidan Moza out of the Tide bullpen. Moza struck out Kavares Tears for the second out before walking Dreiling to force in a run. With the score at 7-6, and the bases still loaded, Moza struck out Robin Villeneuve with three straight nasty breaking balls to nail down the win and the series for the Tide.

Alabama hit 11-34 in the game with two walks, three hit batters, four strikeouts, and left nine men on base. The Tide had two home runs. one each fly, and committed two errors. Miller finished 2-4 with a walk, three runs scored, one walk, there RBI and the game winning home run. Petrutz was 2-4 with two runs driven in, Hodo was 2-4 with a run and RBI. and McCants also had a two hit game in four at bats. Heiberger improved to 2-0 with then win and Moza earned his first save of the season.

Tennessee hit 10-38 in the game with four walks, nine strikeouts, nine men left on base, with three doubles while committing one error. Nate Snead threw 5.1 innings in relief and was the loser, falling to 4-1 on the season.

Overall the Tide hit .265 on 26 hits in 98 at bats, adding seven walk, four hit batters, while striking out 22 times and leaving 21 men on base. Bama hit four home runs in the series with two doubles and a triple. Alabama pitchers held the powerful Tennessee lineup to a .265 average also with 30 hits in 113 at bats. The Vols walked 12 times, had one hits batters, struck out 27 times, and left 36 men on base.

Who Did What?

*Greg Farone W (3-0) 5.1 IP 5 H 1 Run 1 BB 4 K

*Aidan Moza S (1) .2 IP 0H 1 BB 2 K

*Matthew Heiberger W (2-0) 2 IP 2 IP 1 R 0 ER 0 BB 1 K

*Ian Petrutz 5-12, home run (2), double, 4 RBI, run, HBP

*TJ McCants 5-12, home run (7), RBI, 2 runs, HBP, walk, 20 game hitting streak

*Will Hodo 4-11, 2 home runs (6), 2 runs, 2 RBI, walk

*Gage Miller 3-12, 4 runs, 2 walks, double, game winning home run (9)

Last word:

What a great series win to start the Rob Vaughn era in Tuscaloosa. There is absolutely no quit in this Tide team. There are warts but the drive and competitiveness of this group is second to none. Tennessee has been one of the big bad wolves of the conference over the last several years, and Bama didn't back down. Despite being kicked in the teeth in the open the team never backed down. Hess is one of the best pitchers in the country and when he gets on track along with what Farone has brought to the table the Tide will have an opportunity in each series. The third starting slot is a work in progress and Vaughn and pitching coach Jason Jackson may decide to stick with Banks in that role, or use one of their other talented arms.

Miller has been an absolute star out of Bishop CC, and his hitting a robust .443 with nine home runs and 26 RBI. Eblin is having the best year of his career in his senior season and is hitting .377 with four home runs. McCants came over from Ole Miss and is hitting .369 with seven home runs, 24 RBI, eight doubles, and six stolen bases. The lineup has been mostly settled other than the designated hitter spot, which has rotated several players thus far. The Tide is moving close to being ranked as a top 10 team.

Up Next

A trip to Montgomery to play the Alabama State Hornets on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be held at the Hornets home field, and not Riverwalk Stadium as some have thought. The weekend will take the Tide to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The three game series has games set at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and noon CT on Sunday. Friday and Sunday’s games will be on SEC Network Plus, while Saturday’s contest will be on the SEC Network.

Bama Baseball Fever, Catch it!