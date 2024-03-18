Jumbo Package: How to Watch Alabama men, women in the NCAA Tournament

Happy Monday, everyone. Baseball was the bright spot of the weekend as they took two of three from top ranked Tennessee. The one loss came on Friday, and what an awful day that was. Both basketball teams were trounced out of the SEC Tournament, softball lost, and baseball suffered that 11-3 defeat. The softball team did manage to salvage one of the three in Athens. Gymnastics lost at Oklahoma yesterday, which is to be expected, but they did score a very strong 198 in the process. The Sooners are just on another l evel from everyone else.

As you already know, Nate Oats’ squad was deemed a 4-seed with a pretty favorable draw. Women’s basketball landed an 8-seed and will face Florida State.

With Alabama women’s basketball’s NCAA tournament first round matchup against Florida State now official, the Crimson Tide will look to advance in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2020-21 and potentially make its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1997-98. The Crimson Tide had its best season under coach Kristy Curry in 2023-24, winning 10 conference games for the first time since the 1997-98 season and finishing in fourth place in the conference for the first time in Curry’s tenure.

Clear out your Friday evening schedule as the ladies will play at ~4:30pm CT on ESPN2, and should finish up about the time the men tip off at ~6:35 pm CT on TruTV. Let’s hope this Friday is better than the last one. Nate Oats’ experience from the other side should pay dividends headed into the opening round matchup.

“We’re treating it like it’s a whole new season and we’re playing a really good team,” Oats said. “I’ve been on the other side of this. I’ve been a 13-seed playing a four at Buffalo and came in and beat Arizona, so I’ve got a pretty good idea of the mindset of that group. And they’re hungry. I’m sure they can’t wait to play us. They’re excited.” The game is scheduled for Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT in Spokane. Oats said he was happy with the time and date, noting that playing on Friday helpful for the team to be rested and healthy.

If Alabama shows up, that won’t be a contest. You can bet that Nate will be drilling that into their heads all week.

Nate is losing his fourth assistant in two seasons to a head coaching opportunity.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Austin Claunch as our next head men’s basketball coach,” Campos said. “He had great success as the head coach at Nicholls and has gained valuable experience at some of the top programs in the country. He has high energy, a relentless work ethic and a strong basketball IQ. What really stood out to me is that when we talked to people about Austin, what kept coming up time and again was his unique ability to connect with people from all backgrounds and build great relationships. He is completely aligned with my vision and our values as a department and an institution. He will be a terrific leader of our student-athletes and I am confident he will elevate our program to new heights.” In his lone season with Alabama, Claunch has helped the Crimson Tide to a 21-11 record and an Associated Press Top-25 national ranking. Alabama currently sits at No. 9 in the latest NCAA NET rankings.

Losing assistants is the sign of a healthy program, but it’s a challenge nonetheless.

Last, Irv Smith signed with Kansas City.

“It’s crucial,” Smith said of the two programs’ championship pedigree. “The standard is set. When I went to Alabama, I knew what that standard was, and coming to Chiefs Kingdom, I know what the standard is. I don’t take it lightly, and when it came down to the decision-making process, I wanted this opportunity. It’s something I wasn’t shying away from. I’m attacking it.” The Chiefs’ championship standard drew Smith even though he won’t be Kansas City’s No. 1 tight end.

Playing TE for the Chiefs, eh? Now all he needs is a famous girlfriend and he’ll fit right in.

That’s about it for today. Have a great week.

Roll Tide.