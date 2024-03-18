Play Roll ‘Bama Roll’s NCAA Tournament Pick ‘Em

Another season is almost the books, and it’s time for America’s favorite March idyll — bracket pick ‘em.

The Pick’ Em this year is on Yahoo! Sports and uses progressive scoring, weighing later round picks heavier than early rounds. It keeps the game more interesting because a bad first round or two won’t necessarily doom you later down the road. There is also a small bonus for picking upsets, especially in the earlier rounds.

It’s kept a lot of our competitions remarkably competitive, so no need to reinvent the wheel here.

Here is your invitation link:

https://tournament.fantasysports.yahoo.com/mens-basketball-bracket/group/83650/invitation?key=c7bf095233c1b959

It’s a public group, so anyone can join (and send invites to others), no password required. The more the merrier!

Good luck and Roll Tide

—

It goes without saying, but Editors, mods, and writers are free to participate, since this isn’t something you can exactly rig.

What do you win?

The pride of your ancestors, an end to your children being bullied at school, the randy adoration of your romantic interests, a verbal cudgel with which to wield against all others, and buyers’ remorse.

[ED. NOTE: Participants can log in with Yahoo or Google.]