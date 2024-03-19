Jumbo Package: Alabama releases salary info on all of the coaches

The main news from yesterday was the onslaught of information about all of Alabama’s coaching salaries.

First up, Kalen DeBoer’s salary is right in line with what was we mostly expected.

First-year Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer will make an average of $10.875 million per year, ranking him in the top five nationally among the highest-paid coaches in college football. His eight-year contract was approved Monday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees, and DeBoer will make $10 million in the first year of his deal that will run through Dec. 31, 2031. His compensation will increase $250,000 per year and grow to $11.75 million in the final year of the deal. DeBoer’s contract is 90 percent guaranteed if he were to be fired without cause, and there is no mitigation. His buyout if he were to leave Alabama before his contract is up is $5 million in 2024, $4 million in 2025, $3 million in 2026 and nothing from 2027-31.

This puts DeBoer as the 4th highest paid coach in college football, behind Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart, and Lincoln Riley.

For the coordinators, Kane Wommack is going to make $1.55M and Nick Sheridan is getting $1.35M, which are both downgrades a bit from last year, when both Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele made $1.9M.

Freddie Roach – $1 million (Year 1), $1.1 million (Year 2) through Feb. 2026 (up from $775,000) JaMarcus Shephard – $1.1 million through Feb. 2026

As for assistants, Freddie Roach and JaMarcus Shephard both broke the $1M mark, and I think both are very much worth it.

For the hoops team, Nate Oats also got locked up even more than he already was:

Oats will be paid $5 million the first year of his new deal, athletics director Greg Byrne told the committee, with annual increases to $7.55 million the last year. Oats’ previous deal was set to pay him $4.7 million in 2024-25 to $5.5 million in 2028-29. Oats’ new salary places him within the top seven coaches in USA Today’s database of publicly-available contracts. Oats’ buyout under his new deal will be $18 million for the first two years until March 2026, which Byrne said is the highest of any coach in the country based on his research. The buyout then drops to $10 million until March 2027, when it drops to $4 million until March 2028.

Good for Oats for securing that massive buyout, and good for Alabama for continuing to keep him on board. Oats has already stayed longer than I think most fans expected him to, and it’s been awesome for Alabama’s basketball program.

Finally, Greg Byrne himself got a contract extension as well.

Related Alabama AD Greg Byrne receives contract extension through 2031

The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees compensation committee approved the contract extension for Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne on Monday afternoon. Byrne’s contract was extended seven years through June 30, 2031, and on June 1, he is set to see his base salary rise to $1.56 million through June 30, 2025. Byrne’s salary is set to increase $100,000 after the first full year and then $70,000 each year after that, climbing from the $1.56 million he is owed through June 30, 2024, to $2.305 million in 2031.

May he continue to make good hires when needed and stay out of the limelight for most of the rest of the time.

For fun, CBS put out an article ranking the best basketball/football coach duos in college sports:

The past few years have been a rapid period of change across both sports. At one time, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Alabama’s Nick Saban could swing this list. Now, both are retired. So is North Carolina’s Roy Williams, while Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL. Other tremendous combos were also recently split up as Mike Elko left Duke for Texas A&M, while Arizona’s Jedd Fisch abandoned Tommy Lloyd for Washington. None of this factors in women’s college basketball — otherwise, LSU with Brian Kelly and Kim Mulkey would make a strong case for the top spot. With so much turnover, the coaching landscape is shifting almost daily. Even a strong appearance in the 2024 NCAA Tournament could be enough to shake up the list. But heading into the 2024 NCAA Tournament, let’s have a look at the top 10 college football/men’s basketball coaching combinations in the country.

Alabama sits in 3rd place behind Kansas and Kentucky. I’m not sure that I’d give Mark Stoops enough credit to keep Kentucky ahead of Alabama, even with Calipari, but to each his own, I guess.

Back to hoops, Nate Oats joined Chris Stewart for Hey Coach yesterday.

Stewart also talked with Ella Burgess and coach Justin Spring with the Gymnastics program before moving on to Mo Dioubate and Nate Oats.

Oats joins in at around the 30-minute mark of the video

For the most part, Oats seems to be hoping that the early exit from the SEC tournament will give his guys a little bit more time to get his team healthy.

“We got sent home early,” Oats added Monday evening. “Look at everything, try to pull the positives out of it. We’re getting a little more rested legs for some of these guys that may be a little tired. We’ll have played one game in 12 days by the time we play again. Hopefully we’re fresh. To play great defense, you need to be fresh. I think we’ll be there. That’s the plan.”

As far as the matchup itself, most everyone seems to be sticking with Alabama over Charleston in round 1 of the NCAA tournament:

Picks and Parlays: Alabama 79, Charleston 62 Cameron Ross writes: “The Alabama Crimson Tide will come into round 1 with their tail between their legs after being abused against Florida last game out. Look for Bama to put it all together here leading to the win. Take Alabama to do the work in round 1 to get a blowout win and cover to get back on track.” DraftKings: Bet Alabama to beat Charleston in NCAA Tournament Grace McDermott writes: “This has the potential to be a close one between two excellent offenses, but Alabama’s high-scoring, high-powered approach has been through more challenging opponents than Charleston this season. While Alabama’s defense has its shortcomings, Charleston ranks outside the top 50 in adjusted offensive efficiency at KenPom. Alabama pulls out a close one here.” ESPN: Alabama has a 90.3% chance to beat Charleston in March Madness The site gives the Cougars a 9.7% shot at defeating the Crimson Tide in Friday’s first-round March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

Alabama has struggled more with teams trying to overpower them this season. Charleston, though, plays pretty much the same style of play as Alabama, so I think the Tide holds a pretty significant advantage. You never know, and things can always go wrong, but I’m pretty confident in this one.