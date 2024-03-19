Giving Away Money: NCAA Tournament: Alabama — Charleston point spread pick and analysis

On Friday, West 4-seed Alabama meets the Colonial Champion College of Charleston in Spokane. The 13-seed Cougars are in some ways like the Tide — but worse. It’s a tempo-based offensive team, that has a trash fire for a defense.

Let’s break this down.

The Matchup:

No. 4 Alabama -9.5 vs. No. 13 CoC

Alabama 17-15 ATS, 8-2 ATS vs. Q3/Q4

CoC 16-16 ATS, 1-3 ATS vs. Q1/Q2

Alabama Spread Performance: +12.5 PPG over ATS value vs. Q3/Q4

COC Spread Performance: -7.9 PPG under ATS value vs. Q1/Q2

‘Bama vs. NCAA Tourney ATS: 15-9

COC vs. NCAA Tourney ATS: 2-3

‘Bama as DD Favorite: 9-4

COC as DD Underdog: 0-3

Imputed Spread: Alabama -10.1 to -13.6

Statistical Tale of the Tape:

KenPom D: Alabama 112, COC 176

KenPom O: Alabama 2, COC 58

KenPom Tempo: Alabama 9, COC 59

Turnover %: Alabama 102nd, COC 27th

Opp. Pts off TOs: Alabama 277th, COC 217th

FT as % of scoring: Alabama 35.2% (111th); 26.9% COC (332nd)

Effective FG%: Alabama 56.5% (11th); 52.4% (85th)

Effective FG% Def.: Alabama 49.7 (135th); COC 50.6% (188th)

3PT as % of Offense: Alabama 36.9%, COC 34.8%

3PT % Allowed: Alabama 31.8%, COC 33.8%

Bottom Line:

What jumps out at you is perhaps COC’s sole advantage: they are very good with the ball, and simply don’t turn it over very often. They need that fortune too. Because, like Alabama, opponents convert those mistakes into points — and, in the case of Charleston, it’s usually off transition buckets.

But, that’s really about all that can be said for any mismatch in favor of the underdogs here.

In a game with two bad defenses, and two competent offenses, the Tide’s advantages multiply. UA gets to the line a lot more: COC has been awful creating points there; they are better at the rim; they are a better perimeter team; they play better perimeter defense; they are even better defensively and at manufacturing scoring chances off of miscues.

That’s not even accounting for speed. ‘Bama’s offense is first in the nation in scoring, and second in the country in points per 100 possessions — an obscene 126.5/100. We know Charleston likes to run, but their tempo (in the 50s) doesn’t come close to matching Alabama’s. The Tide is 3rd in the nation in length of possession: they get the ball out of their hands in 14.5 seconds on average.

Alabama has been absolutely merciless against teams with bad defenses, and against low- and midmajors generally. They may not be able to put away teams above their weight class this year, but they are merchants of doom when the short white guys lace it up.

That’s not really a surprise either. The average length of those low-major teams is 253rd. Alabama is 33rd in the nation in height. ‘Bama simply dominates them athletically.

All of that, plus a deeper bench, is really way too much for a bad Charleston defense that is already ranked 176th against the woeful schedule they played. When the Cougars stepped out of their low-major comfort zone, they were not only not competitive, they got blown out. There is a reason they won just one game against Q2 opponents, and none against Q1. Hell, they only played one Q1 foe. And, in fact, 25 of their 27 wins came against the dregs of Q3 and Q4.

To say CoC is not battle-tested is a bit of an underestimation. This is a relatively weak opponent that has frankly not seen anything remotely like the Tide this season.

Alabama will have to find its perimeter stroke again, and soon. But it may not even be necessary in this game. This game could be played in the 80s, but history suggests Alabama’s length, tempo and unique offensive scheme will be far more detrimental to the Cougars than normative stats would indicate. Look for your upset elsewhere. Tide covers this one.

Our Pick: Tide -9.5 / under 173.5

Alabama 91 — COC 77