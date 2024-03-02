Basketball Morning Thread: ESPN College GameDay is in Tuscaloosa

Today marks another milestone in the Nate Oats era, as College GameDay visits Tuscaloosa for the first time during basketball season. The show airs on ABC at 11am central.

Alabama alum and GameDay host Rece Davis teased a special guest.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats will join the show during its hour-long airing – as will “a special guest,” Davis said. While previewing the top-15 matchup with the Tennessee Vols, Oats shared a message to Tide fans planning to make their way to Coleman for GameDay.

Being that Nick Saban recently signed on with the show’s football version, he would be the first guess, but we’ll find out when the show airs.

Of course, the morning festivities are simply the sideshow for what should be a great battle on the hardwood for SEC supremacy.

Whether or not Wrightsell can go, Alabama will obviously have to pick-up the play on defense. This ain’t your usual Rick Barnes-led Tennessee team. Dalton Knecht and company are really pretty good on offense - 18th in the country in Offensive Efficiency, to be exact. Jonas Aidoo has been improving all season long as a legitimate offensive weapon in the interior, too, which we all know is a match-up nightmare for this year’s Tide team. Offensively, Alabama simply has to do better taking care of the ball and getting guys moving than they did last time, which I think should be expected at this point with the way the Tide’s offense has turned into an absolute machine in recent weeks.

Immediately following GameDay on ABC will be a big matchup between Kansas and Baylor, and there is a solid SEC slate for you today as well.

Roll Tide!