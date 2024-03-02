Tennessee at Alabama Open Thread

After a long day of hype and festivities, Alabama basketball hosts Tennessee tonight for the inside track to the SEC title. We got some bad news on the injury front, as sharpshooter Latrell Wrightsell, Jr. is set to miss yet another game due to a concussion. His health is most important, of course, but he will be missed in a game where Alabama is going to have to shoot the ball well in order to win.

Alabama is installed as a narrow favorite, but avenging the 20 point January loss in Knoxville is going to be very difficult.

Game tips at 7pm CT on ESPN. Hope for the best.

Roll Tide.