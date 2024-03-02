Postgame Thread: Tennessee 81, Alabama 74

Alabama fought valiantly in tonight’s battle for first place in the SEC, but Tennessee was the better team and gutted out the key road victory.

Things didn’t look terribly promising early on. Alabama wasn’t shooting it very well and Tennessee seemingly got every loose ball. The Vols maintained a solid lead throughout the opening half, absorbing a few Alabama flurries in the process. Alabama did manage to get the Vols in foul trouble, forcing three starters to the bench late in the half. The Tide took advantage with a 12-0 run into the locker room, and led by two at 41-39.

The game lived up to its billing in the second half, as the two SEC heavyweights traded blows out of the locker room. Alabama’s intensity was much better than it was to open the game, but Tennessee continued to win a lot of the 50/50 balls. Nate Oats decided on a defensive strategy focused around limiting Tennessee’s best player, Dalton Knecht, and as a result he had a rough time getting good looks at the basket.

At times during the second half it felt like Alabama was ready to explode on one of their patented scoring runs, but every time they’d get a bit of separation the Vols would turn the game into a street fight and catch right back up. Tennessee continued to win the bulk of the 50/50 balls and played their signature elite defense. Grant Nelson fouled out of the game on an illegal screen with just over six minutes to play, and Tennessee immediately grabbed the lead.

The Tide then went ice cold from three at the worst possible time. Nick Pringle grabbed a couple of offensive boards, and made some free throws, to keep things close, but in the end Tennessee’s toughness was just too much to overcome. They made more shots down the stretch and dominated the blue collar points, and thus won the basketball game.

Even with the loss, Alabama showed that they can compete against an elite, physical team. They had their share of open looks tonight and very easily could have won the game. Alas, they came up a bit short and will now have to fight for a first round bye in the SEC Tournament rather than the top overall seed.

Alabama has no time to feel sorry for themselves with a big trip to Gainesville looming, followed by a visit from an Arkansas team that gave Kentucky all they wanted today at Rupp Arena. Lose one and it’s very possible that they find themselves playing on Thursday in Nashville, lose both and it’s highly likely.

Hope for the best.

Roll Tide.