McCants three dingers ties school record, No. 8 Baseball blasts Alabama State

TL/DR

The 8th ranked Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team — or 9th, or 10th or 11th, depending on which of many polls you prefer — improved to 18-3 on the season, with a 15-7 victory over Alabama State on a chilly Tuesday evening in Montgomery. The game was played in the quaint confines of the Hornets Wheeler-Watkins Baseball Complex on the ASU campus. A full house of 672 was in attendance, as Tide centerfielder TJ McCants put on a show for the small house. McCants tied school records with three home runs in the game and 14 total bases.

Recap

Freshman left-hander Zane Adams drew the starting assignment for Alabama against Jose Almazan for ASU. McCants hit a one-out double in the top of the first to increase his hitting streak to 21 games to start the season. After Ian Petrutz walked, McCants and Petrutz pulled off a double steal, but back to back strikeouts stranded the pair in scoring position.

Hornet catcher Jamal George hit a home run in the bottom of the first to put the home team ahead 1-0. George’s blast just got over the reach of leaping ‘Bama right fielder Evan Sleight. The Tide answered back in the top of the second. Will Hodo walked and moved to third on a double by Justin LeBron. Catcher Kameron Guangorena hit a sacrifice fly to left field to drive in Hodo and tie the game.

McCants first blast of the game was a no-doubter to right field in the top of the third to put the Tide in front 2-1, and it would be the winning run: ‘Bama never trailed the rest of the way. Adams pitched through the third and allowed two hits, one run, with three strikeouts and no walks in his best performance of the season. McCants went back to work in the top of the 4th. Gage Miller singled with two outs and trotted home on the 2nd of McCants’s long balls, giving the Tide a 4-1 lead.

Austin Morris followed Adams on the mound. In his first inning of work the redshirt freshman allowed a one out double. After a strikeout for out two, Morris tried to pick the runner off second base, but threw the ball into centerfield. When Randy Flores tried to come all the way home he was easily out at the plate on the throw that went from McCants to LeBron at shortstop to Guangorena at catcher. Morris hit the lead off batter in the bottom of the 5th, Isaiah Landry. Landry advanced on a passed ball and scored after two ground outs to cut the lead to 4-2.

Bama put some distance between the teams with four runs in the top of the 6th. Hodo led off with a walk and advanced on a single by Guangorena. Miller singled in one run, bringing McCants to the dish with two runners on. Once again, the senior from Pensacola did his thing, tying the school record with his third home run of the game and his 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th total bases of the game. The three-run blast made the score 8-3 in the Tide’s favor.

Morris ran into a little bad luck in the bottom of the 6th and was charged with three runs before Coulson Buchanan came on to get the last two outs of the frame. With the margin cut to 8-5 the Tide bounced back strong in the top of the 7th, scoring seven times.

Mason Swinney and Kade Snell both walked to open the inning. With one out LeBron stroked a single to drive in one run. Pinch hitter Luke Vaughn was hit by a pitch before Miller singled to plate two more. The Hornets wanted no part of helping McCants set a school record and didn't even give him a chance to, by intentionally walking him to load the bases. Petrutz singled to drive in one run and Sleight followed with a single of his own to score two more. Swinney, up for the second time in the inning, singled to drive in the seventh run of the inning. The score was 15-5 in favor to the Tide heading to the bottom of the 7th.

Freshman Sam Mitchell was next out of the pen for Bama and almost worked himself out of a jam. With two runners on and two outs a Hornet infield single loaded the bases. Devin Chandler singled in two runs to keep the game alive at a 15-7 score. Neither team was able to score in the 8th and 9th innings and the score became final.

Stats

The Tide hit 13-41 in the game with eight walks, one hit batter, six strikeouts, and left nine men on base. Bama had three home runs, two doubles, one sacrifice fly, and two stolen bases. The Tide also had their first runner of the season thrown out stealing. Obviously McCants was the big gun with his 4-4 night with a double, three home runs, a walk, four runs scored, and six RBI. Miller has reached base in every game of the season thus far and hit 2-6 with three runs scored and two driven in. LeBron was the only other Tide player with multiple hits and finished 2-5 with a double, RBI, and run scored. Adams was the winning pitcher to improve to 2-1 on the season.

ASU hit 10-37 in the game with three walks, two hit batters, five strikeouts, and left eight men on base. George was 2-4 with his home run, while Devan Chandler was 3-3 with a double and three runs driven in. Almazan fell to 2-2 with the loss.

Every starter reached base for the Tide in the win, and coach Rob Vaughn was able to get several other players some action as well. Freshman Parker Picot pinch hit late and got the first hit of his career. McCants has at least one hit in every one of the 21 games he has played in while at The Capstone. The seniors three home run night tied the school record, which last occurred in 1999 off the bat of All American GW Keller. McCants 14 total bases in the game tied Andy Phillips (1999) and Mick Kerns (1982) as the most in a single game by an Alabama player. Miller has reached base safely in all 21 games of the season, and Swinney has played in 13 games and has reached base in all of them.

Takeaways

After the big emotional series win over the hated 5th-ranked Volunteers to open the SEC slate, it would have been easy for the Tide to have slept through a midweek game against a lesser opponent. Vaughn, the staff, and the team did not let that happen. Albeit not a thing of beauty, the win was still a convincing one. The game will serve as a tuneup to this weekends road trip to play the Georgia Bulldogs.

The ‘Dawgs season got off to a rough start, after taking a road sweep against the No. 28 Kentucky Wildcats (No. 10 RPI, 11-2 Q1/Q2). Nevertheless, UGA is still is a solid squad, sporting a 7-3 record and a No. 27 RPI vs. the Q1/Q2.

The Georgia series is scheduled for Friday-Sunday, with games at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, and 12 noon CT on Sunday. The Saturday game will be on the SEC Network, while Friday and Sunday can be seen on the SEC Network Plus.

Bama Baseball Fever, Catch it!