Happy Gump Day: Welcome (back) to Tuscaloosa, Kadyn Proctor?

Happy Gump Day to all and sundry; boil, ghouls, and those of less discernible anatomy. The Madness is upon us.

But, March does not just mean hoops. With the month drawing to a close, most teams on the diamond have reached (or are close to having reached) the midway point of the Spring season. And, with that benchmark, comes the release of RPI consolidated NET rankings for the teams.

I thought a good way to start off Gump Day would be to take stock of baseball and softball.

For Softball, their RPI is surprisingly robust, given the weak OOC schedule the Tide played (184th nationally). And, despite starting 2-4 in SEC play, Softball is sitting at a healthy No. 7 in overall RPI, with a 9-5 record vs. Q1/Q2. The midweek win in Tallahassee (No. 14 RPI) and series-closing wins against Georgia (No. 2 RPI) and Florida (No. 15 RPI) are doing a lot of heavy lifting here, as is the Tide’s great Q2 record (6-1). SEC stats will reveal is some trouble lurking beneath the surface for sure. But, if the Tide struggles in conference play, this RPI number — and the Tide name brand — could be the deciding factor in reaching regional play.

Baseball is likewise in great shape. The Tide sit at 8th-11th, depending on ranking service, they boast a surprising RPI of 15. Why is that a surprise? Because, like softball, the out of conference schedule has been exceptionally weak. Alabama’s OOC is 166th in the country, which is by far the worst in the SEC (only Mizzou is close, at 137th). But, you beat who’s on your schedule, and the 18-3 Tide are doing that. They’re 2-2 against Q1 teams, 7-3 vs. Q1/Q2, have claimed a series against D1Baseball No. 5 Tennessee, and have a very real chance to begin the season with two or three series wins, perhaps even four if the Kentucky series breaks right. And despite the heavy-lifting ahead (Arkansas, LSU, A&M etc.), it’s not out of the realm of possibility ‘Bama could claim as many as seven series this year: Ole Miss isn’t special, Auburn is far more mortal than usual, and even State is a bit down by their standards. In fact, in ELO RPI terms, Alabama would be favored in all-but three series the rest of the season: No. 10 Kentucky, No. 7 A&M, and No. 2 Arkansas.

The coming two months may prove difficult for both teams, and softball particularly is precariously poised over the precipice, but for now, enjoy the ride.

Alabama may have lost to the Gym Machine in Norman this past weekend, but there really was a lot to love. For starters, after a sluggish few weeks, Alabama got back on track just in time for the postseason.

All-everything Olympian Luisa Blanco earned her third SEC POTW award, and by most accounts, was robbed of two 10s in Norman. “For the third time this season, the super senior recorded the highest all-around score of the week by any SEC gymnast (39.750), as her four 9.900-or-higher scores helped push the Crimson Tide to a 198.025 total against top-ranked Oklahoma.”

She wasn’t alone, though. The rest of the Tide had a great meet, posting a season high 198.025, and notching the first 198+ that any team has had against Oklahoma. That’s particularly impressive, since No. 2 LSU has already gone H2H with the Dirt Burglars...and it’s made all the more impressive, since Super Senior Makarri Doggette was lost for the season too.

The SEC Championships begin this weekend. Best of luck and Roll Tide

There were some controversial selections in this year’s NCAA Tournament, and perhaps none were quite so incendiary as putting a fuggo Virginia team as the First-Four play-in against a very good Colorado State team...while omitting a Tide Q1 foe, the Indiana State Sycamores.

And last night, it proved to be every bit the disaster many feared...and one that far more people secretly loved.

How awful was this game? UVA went 12:42 of game time without a basket. It scored 14 points in the entire first half. They missed 19 straight shots.

The Committee got roasted, social media had a field day, and every one else sat there with bleeding eyes.

Might Kadyn Proctor be returning to the Tide?

The native Iowan, the source of much offseason tampering by the Hawkeyes, eventually landed the 5-star former ‘Bama tackle out of the Portal following Saban’s departure. The IU collective paid him, he signed NIL deals in Iowa City, practice was supposed to get started today for Iowa...and none of it mattered.

Proctor is now back in the Portal, and #sauces suggest his former Alabama teammates are trying to coax him into a return. Rodak the Hack is even reporting that he’s expected to be back in a Crimson jersey when the portal signing period closes on April 16. (And no, Mike, I’m not forgetting or forgiving either. Apologize to Brandon Miller, then we’ll talk).

Welcome the new normal, the NCAA’s production of We Created This Mess And Have No Intention Of Correcting Course.

In every other professional sport, contracts and guidelines would keep him at one school. Instead, he’ll be at three in two months. Proctor’s new NIL deals at Iowa didn’t matter. They can’t tie him to the school. The NCAA rules don’t matter either. They can’t be enforced. College football simply isn’t operated like any other sport – or business – in America. There is no one entity in charge of it all; the NCAA is just a bureaucratic organization that encompasses more than 1,000 schools across many divisions and conferences. Instead, there are individual actors, all of which look out for the best interest of their league or school. Once upon a time, rules were bent and broken. There are no rules anymore. The combination of shortsighted management and state governments creating laws designed to benefit their local programs has created a lawless version of college football. Yes, there are regulations governing name, image and likeness. But no, they can’t be enforced. Yes, there are transfer restrictions limiting how often an undergrad can leave. But they can’t be enforced, either. Court rulings and injunctions have crippled any semblance of boundaries in college athletics, and it’s spilling over to roster management in explosive and unpredictable ways. This is the reality of college football in 2024. The players, for the first time in the history of collegiate athletics, have the leverage, and there are no guardrails in place to prevent seismic movement from occurring every time the transfer portal is open. Oh, one more thing: The transfer portal isn’t even open right now! We’ll wait until April 16 for that.

May Mark Emmert land in the 10th level of Hell for his rudderless management of NIL (among other things), and be sentenced to an eternity watching Iowa try to play offense.

I’ve seen my share of bullshit in my day. I follow politics, so of course I’ve heard it. And, Loki knows, I’ve occasionally spun it out like a cotton candy carny at the county fair.

But this...this takes some world class bronze balls to utter:

Ryan Day attributed Seth McLaughlin's bad snaps at Alabama to cadence issues with Jalen Milroe.



️“Seth’s snaps have been great. I know that was a little bit of a concern. I think that had a lot to do with maybe the cadence or whatever. But so far, he’s been doing great.” — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) March 19, 2024

Surrrrre.

It was Milroe’s fault the ball was consistently snapped at his feet, over his head, concussing nuns in the third row, putting out eyes in the press box. And, sure, it was Jalen’s fault that Seth was a disaster under center in 2022 as well, when Alabama also led the SEC in bad snaps....with Bryce Young under center. And in 2021, when literally the same thing with the same results plagued the Tide in his starts.

One of the funnier takes I saw yesterday was a Michigan bro who quipped “Ryan Day looks exactly like someone who would say “the black guy did it.”

More to the point, we saw this very thing out of Alabama’s camp with Seth before. He would have “improved” or be “snapping great” or whatever. But practice is not a game, and he had more yips than a furry convention when he got on the field. He would get in his own head after a mistake, and often seemed out of his depth.

Can’t wait to see what sort of PTSD he gets when he faces Michigan again this season. A performance like the one he had in the Rose Bowl, and he may not make out of the ‘Shoe in one piece.

There are some things on this earth that are so smooth as to defy description.

There’s a newborn baby’s cheek. There’s Kerry gold butter slowly drawn over low heat. There’s Stuart Scott’s delivery on Sportscenter back in the day.

Then there’s the stroke on Pepperdine guard Houston Mallette.

Make that Alabama guard, Houston Mallette. Yesterday Nate picked up a great pure shooter from the portal a la Latrell Wrightsell.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound guard scored 14.7 points per game this season for the Waves. He shot 41.5% from the field, and can add a sharpshooting touch to next year’s Alabama team that fits in with what head coach Nate Oats likes to run offensively. Overall, Mallette shot 43.5% from the field. He grabbed 3.2 rebounds per game, and dished out 2.4 assists.

He’s the No. 2 PG in the portal and the No. 6 overall player available out of the Quitter Hole. What a great shooter, man.

(Speaking of transfers. Wanna’ feel old? Akili Smith’s kid is a 4-star signee at QB for the Ducks.)

Red Meat for the Gumps.

Who has the best 1-2 coaching punch in hoops and football?

3. Alabama: Kalen DeBoer/Nate Oats The Crimson Tide were a mainstay at the top of these lists, but Saban’s retirement drops Alabama back into the pack. Still, DeBoer led Washington to a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance last season and boasts a downright silly 104-12 coaching record, including the 25-3 mark at Washington.

And, really, what can you say about the guy that has led ‘Bama to two S16s in three years, and has made the NCAA Tourney four straight seasons? We’ll let his paycheck do the talkin’ there.

The list is weird, though.

I’m not slagging Kansas for being atop this list. Leipold has been a miracle worker, and Bill Self’s track record speaks for itself. But I would put KDB/Nate above their No. 2 selection, Kentucky. Oats has a one-game leg-up in H2H vs. the Wildcats, has been to more Sweet 16s in the same time span, won more SEC titles in the same time span, etc. Even if you want to call Stoops / KDB a draw (and I don’t, by the way), gimme’ Nate’s on-court record vs. Cal’s lottery picks any day.

Mark Sears picked up some more hardware yesterday, earning a Second-Team AP All-American selection. And well-deserved it is.

Sears has 22 games of scoring 20 points or more, second in the history of the University of Alabama, and one off the record. Sears is averaging 21.1 points per game, 4 rebounds per game, and 4.1 assists per game. He’s shooting 50.4% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point line. Sears has been a staple of Alabama’s offense this season and has often kept Alabama in games that looked to be out of reach.

And, finally, speaking of smooth, I’m going to show you the smoothest operator you’ve ever seen. This is truly next-level Gigachad ish.

Do you know what kind of mansomeness it takes to shoot your shot on live television with the cute blonde reporter...in a hot dog costume, then make the half-court bucket in front a full house, and dap up the Buckeye to top it off?

We’re talking Sam Elliot drawl-smooth.

Tom Selleck devastating chest-pelt wooing your mom-cool.

Joe Namath doing anything-cool.

Godspeed, Robby, you legend. Literally every woman I’ve asked has said yeah, you pick up the phone if Robby calls. And I bet she did too.

Alrighty. That’s it for now. We’ll be back later with some more hoops, specifically breaking down the West...with math.

Roll Tide.