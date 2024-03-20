After a rough 3-game set in Athens, GA, Alabama took on a couple of lousy teams and came out with mixed results.

ALABAMA 11, SAMFORD 2 (5 Innings)

On a cool Tuscaloosa night, the Crimson Tide (23-5) smacked around the woeful Bulldogs (6-20) for 5 innings until the Mercy Rule ended the game early. Bama collected 5 singles, 4 doubles and 6 walks. Kendal Clark went 2-for-2 with 3 runs and 2 RBI.

Jocelyn Briski (W, 4-0) got the win, but again gave up a home run. She has allowed a round-trippers in half of her 8 appearances thus far. In the 4th inning, she walked the first batter and the second took her deep. After two outs, she had another walk before striking out her final opponent of the night. Alex Salter pitched the 5th without incident.

ALABAMA 4, UAB 3

On a warmer night in T-Town, the Tide had a bit of a struggle with stinky ass UAB (12-16). Why can’t have nice things?

Jaala Torrence got the start and hurt her own cause when she fielded a bunt and threw wide of first base. It is unclear where right fielder Clark was at this point but she had a long run to come in and field the ball. By the time she threw home, a Dragon baserunner had come all the way around from first base to take a 1-0 lead. After a couple of outs, a Bham U single put Bama in a 2-0 hole.

Jenna Johnson had a solo jack in the 3rd. Later in the inning, Kenleigh Cahalan singled in two Bama runs to take the lead.

In the 5th, Torrence allowed a single, threw a wild pitch, and then an RBI single to make it 3-3. Briski (W, 5-0) relieved her and got out of the jam and finished the game by striking out five of the last six Birmingham batters.

Jenna J. was again the hero knocking in the winning run (see above) in the 6th.

Bama had 8 hits and 4 walks, but stranded an unacceptable 8 runners on base.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It was a quality midweek game.”

~ Patrick Murphy after defeating 6-win, 20-loss Samford.

UPCOMING ALABAMA SCHEDULE

Friday, March 22 vs Virginia Tech 6 p.m. CT, SECN+

Saturday, March 23 vs Virginia Tech 1 p.m. CT, SECN+ - Jenna Johnson Senior Day

It is unclear how Murphy keeps convincing these teams to travel to T-town for road games.

The Hokies are 24-4-1 this season. They defeated and tied Auburn, and split two games with UGA in Athens in two tight games. VaTech is 9-0 in the ACC.

VT is hitting an impressive .361 as a team which is 5th highest in the nation. Their 59 home runs are tops among Power teams. More than Oklahoma (56), UGA (48), and Tennessee (44). The Gobblers average 8.0 runs per game. Oh, my!

The team ERA of 2.53 is 51st best in D-I.

RANKINGS

Alabama is #13/15/15/15.

Virginia Tech is slightly higher ranked at #10/12/13/16.

