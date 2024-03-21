Jumbo Package: Jalen Milroe is the clear QB1, Kalen DeBoer lands another top recruit

Happy Thursday, everyone.l, and a Happy NCAA Tournament Day for all those who celebrate. Enjoy stress free basketball until tomorrow night when Alabama takes the court.

It was Pro Day in Tuscaloosa yesterday, and we got quite a bit of content from it. But first, Kalen DeBoer landed another big time recruit.

The 6-foot-1, 200 pounder will likely play linebacker in Tuscaloosa, but could also play in a safety role. It’s Johnson’s plus-athleticism and elite speed that has 247Sports’ experts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna so high on the newest addition to the now-ranked No. 10 recruiting class in 2025. “It’s a huge addition for the Crimson Tide,” Ivins told Bama247. “Feels like a guy that if Nick Saban was still pulling the strings in Tuscaloosa, they would absolutely be all in on because of the ceiling and the athletic profile.” “A guy we are big fans of,” Ivins continued. “Speed in space linebacker. (A) guy who lines up all over the field on Friday nights. He’s an outside corner, edge rusher, off ball linebacker. He does it on the offensive side of the ball as well. We really like what we saw from him at the Under Armour camp outside of Atlanta a few weeks ago.”

Johnson is out of Eastman, GA and as the 28th ranked player on the 247 Composite, is a borderline five-star.

It doesn’t sound like there is much of a QB competition.

“Jalen’s got multiple pieces to his game that he can just really excel at,” DeBoer said. “We have some great ones in the room. Jalen’s certainly been headlining that room and doing a great job there, really taking in the offense, leading. He’s done a great job in all facets and things you’d want a quarterback to do.” In addition to his on-field production, Milroe was voted as a permanent team captain by his teammates last year. The redshirt junior has carried over that leadership into the offseason, serving as a rallying force in keeping the roster together while also drawing praise for his early-morning workouts and dedication to improvement. “J-Mil, he’s a great leader,” running back Justice Haynes said earlier this month. “He leads all the time. He leads by example. He’s the first one here in the morning. He’s going to lead. He’s going to grind. The work that he puts in, I love it. We push each other. During 4th Quarter, we were right there neck-and-neck pushing each other like ‘How bad do you want it?’”

We’ll see how things look at A Day, but Ryan Fowler is pumped about Jalen.

Heard that Jalen Milroe had a big day at practice yesterday, dropping dimes



50 plus yard strike during 1 vs 1 period, followed by a 20 plus yard check down pass.



Will share more this afternoon during the show.



Sounds like he is gaining a ton of confidence in the Kalen…

That’s an interesting nugget about QBs having more time to develop themselves after graduating.

Malachi moore spoke about his new coaches, and is already speaking the same language as Kane Wommack.

“Just a lot of new changes. Coach Saban left a great legacy here, but coach DeBoer coming here and being man enough to come up here after coach Saban and kind of take on the job head on, it’s been really great,” Moore said. “He’s been bringing a lot of great new energy into the atmosphere and a lot of new ideas from just scheme wise with coach (Kane Wommack) and what we’re doing with having more vision on the quarterback and things like that. But it’s been fun.” Alabama will get a more full idea of how well the transition goes come the fall. But the players that remained on campus seem to be pleased with their decision so far. That’s a great sign for DeBoer as he seeks to replace a legend.

Alabama DC Kane Wommack to @colecubelic on SEC Network at Alabama's pro day, when comparing his defense to Nick Saban's: "We play a little bit one-high [safety] defense. We play a little bit more vision-oriented defense -- rally to the ball, put eyes on the QB, try to make plays… — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) March 20, 2024

Who’s up for leading the nation in INTs?

JC Latham dropped some interesting nuggets.

“We’re the standard,” Latham said. “The grass isn’t always greener in other places. So when things happen and you think it might be better somewhere else, you get to find out the hard way that it’s not. It’s Alabama for spring practice.” Proctor earned the starting job at Alabama as a true freshman last season. He struggled early on, but showed major improvement throughout the season.

Latham, who was listed at 360 pounds last season, said he’d lost 20 pounds since UA’s final game. He was mostly eating chicken, rice and vegetables as he got ready for the big day. “It was real tough, I’m not gonna lie,” Latham said. “That was probably the hardest part, because I don’t really eat fast food like that, but I definitely eat out. Whether it’s steak, wagyu, mashed potatoes, asparagus. But you have to cut back on all that stuff, all the oil and stuff.” When asked what was the hardest meal to give up, he didn’t have to think long. “Five Guys burgers,” Latham said. “I don’t know what they’re doing over there, but just how, the tinfoil it’s wrapped in. I get me two, with lettuce, mayo, ketchup and cheese, and I get me two of those and some small fries.”

In case you are wondering, Five Guys lists their cheeseburgers at 980 calories apiece while a small fry goes 530. Let’s hope Kadyn stays away from that place.

Terrion and Kool Aid ain’t taking the bait from media trying to create a rivalry.

Arnold and McKinstry can join the likes of Kareem Jackson, Dre Kirkpatrick, Dee Milner, Marlon Humphrey and Pat Surtain as first round corners from Alabama if the board falls correctly. “When we came in here we took a pact here to each other and said we were going to motivate each other to become better and push each other to become better and we did that. He really held me to a high standard, held the team to a high standard. I can’t tell ya’ll what he said in the game, but that guy right there is a true competitor,” said Arnold of McKinstry.

Last, Big House notes that the state of Alabama sent more teams to the NCAA Tournament than 48 other states.

Only Texas had more than Alabama as it accounted for six teams in the event that hits full stride Thursday. Not bad for a state known more for owning the autumn instead of the gym. This is a group that includes Auburn and Alabama — both No. 4 seeds — along with UAB and Samford. Each has dynamic head coaches who took over programs in varying states of malaise and apathy before stamping their brand and rebuilding. Go back a few years and this online space would be occupied by just another spring football story.

