Giving Away Money: 2024 NCAA Tournament Western Regional Outlook

The Alabama Crimson Tide tips off its 2024 NCAA Tournament run on Friday afternoon in Spokane. And, if you’re a ‘Bama fan, you really could not have asked for a better regional to be in, or a better seeding.

So many Tourney fortunes are determined by matchups as much as raw talent. Alabama has plenty of the latter, but last year fell into a regional with two separate Cinderellas almost custom-built to frustrate the Tide.

This year, those fortunes seem to be reversed. Though UNC and Arizona will be the favorites here for a reason, the Crimson Tide have more than a puncher’s chance to go on a decent run. Why? Because the West is defined by who is not here, as much as who is.

Consider, out West the Tide drew a region without: Creighton, Duke, Houston, Purdue and the Lummox, Kansas, the Barn, Tennessee, a red hot Illinois, a streaky-good Florida, Kentucky, battle-tested Marquette...it even dodged some really dangerous low- and midmajors like JMU, Yale, Colorado State.

What the West does have, however, is a lot of quality teams. There’s not much fat here: St. Marys, Dayton, Nevada, Miss. State, Sparty, Clemson, New Mexico, Baylor are all very good teams in their own ways. So, while each game will be a bit tougher than in other regions, there aren’t many guaranteed knock-outs looming either. Half of this region could make a Final Four and it wouldn’t be particularly surprising.

The Favorites

UNC as the final 1-seed was always bound to draw some curious glances. The Tarheels weren’t particularly dominant in a down year for the ACC. Sure, the 9-3 Q1 record is nice. But then you take a gander at that frankly ugly 7-4 record vs. Q2 teams. Then you take a look at the four marquee OOC games and really start to question whether the ‘Heels are simply an artifact of a baffling overestimation of the ACC’s competence this year: 1-3 against the competent non-cons they played. And, the one win they did have, the ‘Heels were the beneficiary of some remarkably sketch hometown whistles. Against UConn, Kentucky, Villanova — when they didn’t get to shoot 3:1 at the line and almost 40 free throws — they were handed pretty easily. The KenPoms are nice (26O / 6 D), but that offense really is questionable. They were consistently a low-70s team against their OOC foes. And, as we saw throughout most of the year, the Heels really don’t want to play track meets. They’ve won a few, but they are not on Tobacco Road anymore, and they can’t count on one-sided Dean Smith Center whistles.

Spoilers

No. 8 Mississippi State and No. 9 Michigan State are two sides of the same coin. Limited offensively, grinding defenses, capable of beating nearly anyone at any time in a one-off. But ultimately it is just that: a one-off. Both play fundamental basketball, but you have to be able to pot some shots, and these guys don’t do nearly enough for a deep run. But, they certainly are spoilers. Either or both could make life very difficult for a UNC team whose offense has often gone into hibernation at times. And, both come into the tournament with significant pelts under their belt. For Sparty, they’ve beaten Purdue and Illinois, smoked Baylor, and picked up another handful against quality teams. But the offense is simply awful. There’s a reason they went 6-5 against Q2. The Bulldogs aren’t quite as good defensively, but have been better on the offensive end, though with the same unsteady results against Q2 squads. Both are terrible values for a deep run, even at +$12000 for Clanga and +$10000 for Sparty. But as a ‘dog they could easily cover a spread against...Especially Sparty.

It’s a shame that No. 7 Dayton and No. 10 Nevada meet in the first round. Both are long, solid teams led from the interior, that would rather beat you to death and muddle offensive schemes. So goes the conventional wisdom anyway. But, the dirty fact is that both of these teams have standout offenses, in the Top 10% of the country (18th for Dayton, 36th for Nevada). And that balance is borne out in their .500 record vs. Q1 teams, with the Wolf Pack in particular playing a tougher stretch. Nevada also has the better defense between these two. Given how incontinent Arizona has been this season with their inexplicable losses, either or both of these teams are capable of beating UofA and making a nice little Sweet 16 run — or further, given how soft the lower half of the West is. Nevada is the lower-seed, but the numbers and Vegas like them better (+$16000).

No. 5 St. Marys was one of the better squads in a generally weaker WCC this year. You know what you’re getting with the Gaels: they’re a white boy version of Baylor: hyper-efficient, very slow offense that frustrates opponents. The athleticism gap, and reliance on making the most out of fewer possessions, really is too much of an ask though. That said, this is a group that could knock off someone it shouldn’t on paper...like Alabama.

Like the Nevada-Dayton game, we also get two of the better at-larges that face one in another in their first game (and if you’re a fan of the top few seed, you love to see it.) No. 6 Clemson needs no introduction. They not only beat the Tide early in the season, but really created the blueprint that others perfected: goon Alabama in the post, kick outs to competent guards who knock down shots, exploit UA’s bad defense. They have defined mediocrity, however. Somehow going just 5-5 against Q2. No. 11 New Mexico plays a bit of a contrast though. This is the defensive midmajor, alongside St. Marys, that can really throw a spanner in the works. Unlike the Gaels, the Lobos have a lot of athleticism in the backcourt too, and they can bang around with high majors and Power 5 teams. They also are fast, alongside Arizona and Alabama, they are one of the quickest teams in the country. But, a short bench and lack of effective or consistent perimeter game makes them an underdog for a reason. Clemson is the better bet to emerge here.

Cannon Fodder

These teams are exactly that: Long Beach is objectively mid. CoC is a good low-major team in a very weak conference that has gotten pasted by even the upper-mid majors it has played. Wagner is legitimately awful and a beneficiary of an autobid, Colgate isn’t too bad, but it’s a typical Ivy team — very efficient defense, and an offense that can’t keep up. (That game vs. Baylor could be played in the 50s or 60s). Grand Canyon is a lot of fun...if you like glacial basketball. They are fundamentally a weaker version of St Marys, and on-par with Colgate.

There’s just not much Cinderella potential here. Though, if you like one upset, then perhaps Colgate frustrating Baylor in a low-scoring loss where joy goes to die is not the worst call (though I would find it pretty funny).

I love you, but...

We’ve discussed on these pages before the recursive nature of ACC football, and, in many respects, Big 12 basketball is the exact same animal. These teams are talented, athletic...and rarely win big games outside of their own little bubble. (ACC basketball was much like this in 2024, as well). You get ten well-regarded teams all beating each other up, and then walking into the tourney with 7-10 losses, decent Q1 metrics, and any weaknesses being excused as having come against other B12 teams. You fall for it...only to watch them flop spectacularly in March.

There’s one, and only one, Big 12 team you ought to ever trust: Kansas. And in that spirit, No. 3 Baylor is a paper tiger. So, look throughout the rest of the bracket, and similarly discount teams like TCU, Iowa State, Texas...they’ll let you down in the end. That 104th-ranked OOC schedule, and being just 3 games above expected, oughta’ tell you what the Bears are about: Another illusory team from the Big 12.

No. 4 Alabama is...well, Alabama. A streaky offense, with some god-tier shooting that goes into a shell about the same time an ick defense collapses. A team that can rebound effectively, but rarely wants to do so for a full 40 minutes. And, ultimately one that takes bad turnovers in droves and puts itself in a hole too often. The Tide can almost beat anyone...but they simply can’t get over the hump with their defensive liabilities, lack of an effective rim defender, and inconsistent rebounding. They can and do routinely paste good teams. They can and should make another Sweet 16, and they’ve got a puncher’s chance to outscore UNC. But the Tide are a team in transition, not a great team — they have been weaker than the sum of their parts all season, and have not shown that they can beat an elite squad this year either.

Could either of both of these teams go on a run? Sure. But for Baylor, the lack of meaningful contrasting styles of play in the B12, and a glacial offense in a Region that wants to run with elite opponents, is probably a nonstarter. When you rely on the offense being hyper-efficient every night to make up for fewer possessions, you’re playing with fire.

No. 2 Arizona was thought to be in play for a 1-seed. And, given the fact the committee gave some curious bids to the P12, it was clear they valued the West Coast. But, they were relegated to a two-line. It’s odd, too. Because when you squint, this team is a lot like UNC...only a little better. They play better defense, they’re faster, they have a better offense, and they’ve actually stepped outside of their conference to win some quality games. Like UNC though, there is the consistency issue to address. They mailed it in too often against some good-not-great teams, and ultimately came up short of a title because of it. This is probably the most talented roster in the West, playing close to home. But, man, if you think the Big 12 is flighty in the tournament, that the Big East usually falls on its face, the Wildcats are in their own sphere of disappointment: This program is the Tennessee of the West. You just can’t trust them.

Sure, any of these teams could get hot offensively (in their own varying ways), and all are capable of outpunching North Carolina — even each other. But the weaknesses for all of them, and the history of underperformance, are just too manifest to represent a good bargain.

So, who wins the West? We weren’t kidding: half a dozen of these teams could emerge as a Final Four team and we wouldn’t be surprised. The matchups make a mid-seed jumping out of the pack more likely here than just about anywhere else.

But, the committee probably got it right in a region that is perhaps more evenly matched top-to-bottom than anywhere else. UNC is the best bet, despite our misgivings about the ‘Heels and the overall weakness of the ACC.

Roll Tide