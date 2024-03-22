Bama Basketball Breakdown & How to Watch: NCAA Tournament - College of Charleston

Another classic opening day of action in the NCAA Tournament is in the books, and Day Two of the First Round promises to provide even more fireworks than yesterday did. More importantly for Tide Hoops fans, the 4th-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide (21-11, 13-5 SEC; NET: 9; Kenpom: 12) takes to the tournament court tonight for the 25th time in school history, and the fourth straight year under Nate Oats. Two of the previous three trips, of course, ended at the glass ceiling that is the Sweet Sixteen, which I think most of us would agree would be a fantastic achievement for this team if they are able to make it three out of four.

In order for that to happen though, Alabama really has to do a bit of a 180 compared to where the Tide has been the past few weeks. I don’t think it’s any secret around here that Nate Oats’ bunch has had a bit of a collapse to end the season. Losers in four of their last six games, it’s hard to blame anyone for being cynical of Alabama’s chances of making another trip to the second weekend this go-around. Still, it wasn’t that long ago that the fellas were peaking and looking like a legitimate Final Four contender. If any group can flip the switch and get back to being a real threat to make a run, it’s this squad of high-octane offensive players.

They’ll get their opportunity to do so tonight, as the Tide opens up NCAA Tournament play with the dangerous College of Charleston Cougars (26-7, 15-3 CAA; NET: 97; Kenpom: 99). The 13th-seeded Cougars are making a return trip to the Big Dance themselves, after they - like Alabama - were sent home by San Diego State last year. Third year head coach Pat Kelsey has really found a lot of success in Charleston in a short period of time, and he’s done so in a manner very similar to Nate Oats. The Cougars play an up-tempo style that’s predicated on getting up good looks quickly - many of which are three-pointers. In a lot of ways, Alabama will be looking in the mirror when the guys watch tape this week.

In fact, the point total is one for the record books - DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the total for this game installed at 173, one of the highest totals in NCAA Tournament history. I did say there would be more fireworks today, right?

The Roster

Starting Five

Reyne Smith: G, 6-2, 12.8 PPG, 1.7 APG, 2.1 RPG

Kobe Rodgers: G, 6-3, 9.6 PPG, 2.1 APG, 4.6 RPG

Ben Burnham: F, 6-7, 11.7 PPG, 0.9 APG, 4.6 RPG

Frankie Policelli: F, 6-7, 9.4 PPG, 0.7 APG, 5.2 RPG

Ante Brzovic: F, 6-10, 12.3 PPG, 2.4 APG, 6.2 RPG

Off of the Bench

CJ Fulton: G, 6-2, 4.2 PPG, 4.2 APG, 3.1 RPG

Bryce Butler: G, 6-5, 8.2 PPG, 1.3 APG, 3.7 RPG

Jordan Crawford: G, 6-2, 4.7 PPG, 0.6 APG, 0.8 RPG

Khalil London: G, 6-3, 3.0 PPG, 0.5 APG, 1.4 RPG

James Scott: F, 6-11, 4.8 PPG, 0.6 APG, 3.4 RPG

The Cougars returned a decent bit of their production from last season, including two starters in Ante Brzovic and Reyne Smith. Smith leads the way for Charleston, but he’s not much of a passer for a guy who initiates a lot of the offense (11.7% AST%). He makes up for that with his ability to score (41.2%/39.5%/86.3%), which he does so at a very high volume - the guy averages 8.1 3PA per game. He’s joined in the backcourt by JUCO transfer Kobe Rodgers, who has shown serious efficiency as Smith’s running mate (50.5%/44.4%/79.3%; 17.7% AST%).

The bench is full of guards ready to relieve those two, most notably CJ Fulton, who is the most traditional point guard on the team (26.9% AST%; 41.5%/34.9%/68.8%). Bryce Butler shoots 45.9% from downtown, while Jordan Crawford and Khalil London mostly provide depth.

In the frontcourt, the Cougs run two 6’7 small forwards who can really stretch the floor in Ben Burnham (46.2%/36.9%/68.9%) and Frankie Policelli (37.5%/34.4%/82.8%). Policelli doubles as a strong rebounder (13.1% REB%). But Brzovic is the main player to pay attention to in the post. The Croatian sensation definitely has a European style to him - able to run the floor, play all over the place, and knock down shots if called upon (47.1%/22.7%/65.3%). He’s a strong presence on the boards (14.6% REB%) but can also pass the ball extraordinarily well for a big man (21.1% AST%).

Three Keys to Victory

Win the Three-Point Battle. I mentioned this prior to the Florida game, but Alabama has low-key been stone-cold from beyond the arc the past few weeks. After another putrid 6/25 performance, the Tide is now shooting 29.6% from three since the Kentucky game - which is one of the worst in the country during that span. That simply isn’t going to cut it for a team that relies on shooting such a heavy volume of treys. That’s especially going to be true tonight, as the Cougars - while only being a solid 34.8% from three - take perimeter shots at one of the highest rates in college basketball. If Charleston comes out bombing deep-shots and Alabama tries and fails to answer, it could be a very long night. Flex that Athletic Advantage. That being said, Alabama should come out attacking the basket tonight. There’s been much ado about the Tide’s weaknesses on the defensive end, but at least they aren’t Charleston. The Cougars are 175th in the country in Defensive Efficiency, despite being pretty good at defensive rebounding and avoiding foul trouble. Which means that they can be turnstiles on the defensive side of the ball. Alabama’s guards need to be playing downhill all night on these guys, which will in turn open up good looks from the perimeter. On the other end, Alabama will finally get some relief from the rigors of SEC play here - the Cougars aren’t exactly known for attacking off of the dribble. That’s really where things fall apart for the Tide’s defense, when teams like Florida can attack and play downhill all game long. In fact, Charleston is 332nd in the country in Free Throw Rate, which indicates that they aren’t really in the business of getting into the paint and looking for contact. Get Back to Being ‘Bama. Let’s be real, if Alabama can get back to playing like the guys were most of the season, this shouldn’t be close. People have been wondering how it's possible that the Tide has remained so high all season in all of the predictive metric systems out there. Well, I’ll tell you exactly why - because Alabama has absolutely housed solid, but inferior, teams like Charleston. Even NCAA Tournament teams like Morehead State and strong mid-majors like Indiana State were run off of the court by the Crimson Tide. Alabama has specifically found success against smaller-conference teams that try to play at the Tide’s tempo, like the Cougs will want to do. If this game had taken place a month ago, we’d all be running to the window to back the Tide.

In my Selection Sunday post the other day I talked about how this year’s Tide team would go as far as the matchups would take them this postseason. Florida was a nightmare match-up for Alabama last week. However, Charleston is exactly the kind of team Nate Oats’ squad wanted to see - a mid-major version of themselves.

Still, the Cougars do come into the tournament riding the second longest winning streak in college basketball with 12 straight victories for Pat Kelsey’s team. They are hot and ready to make some noise after falling just short of SDSU in the First Round last year. Which version of the Tide will show up? The one that was scorching folks in early February or the group that’s done nothing but roll over the past few weeks? That will ultimately decide this game tonight.

Our friends over at DraftKings have Alabama listed as a 9.5-point favorite. Assuming the earlier games in Spokane go according to plan, the Tide will take the court at 6:35 PM CDT, and the game will be televised on truTV.