NCAA Big Dance Round 1: Alabama vs Charleston Open Thread

The Crimson Tide traveled out west to face College of Charleston in the West Regional. The Cougars (27-7) made it into the NCAA Tournament by winning the CAA Tournament. CofC is on a bit of a roll having won 12 straight. Alabama on the other hand is limping into the Dance having lost four of their last six. Of course, the competition is a smidge different...
The Tide is a just an 8 point favorite with an over/under of 172.5. For my money, I’m taking Bama -8 and the under.
Alabama basketball starting lineup vs Charleston:
- Mark Sears
- Aaron Estrada
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr.
- Rylan Griffen
- Grant Nelson
Game tips at 7:03pm CT on TruTV.
