Victory Thread: Alabama 109, Charleston 96

After watching the SEC look mostly terrible in the first round of the NCAA tournament, which couldn’t have inspired a ton of confidence from the Alabama fanbase headed into the game, Nate Oats’ Alabama squad put the hammer down on an overmatched Charleston squad.

The Tide started out a bit sluggish, particularly on the boards, and found themselves behind 19-13 when Mark Sears knocked down his first three of the contest. As is so often the case, his three ignited a 10-0 rally that turned into 38-15 domination to close out the half. Sears led the way with 20 points as the Tide took the 51-34 advantage into the locker room. After shaking off the early rust, the rested and healed Alabama squad looked like the high powered version seen earlier in the season.

It was more of the same in the second half. An Alabama team featuring all of its weapons showed off its athleticism on both ends. This was honestly a terrible matchup for Charleston, as they too prefer a breakneck pace but don’t have near the horses to run with this Alabama team. Sears was the catalyst as usual, but Aaron Estrada and Latrell Wrightsell also had big nights. To be frank, pretty much everyone was shooting it well. The walk-ons gave up some of the lead late to make the final score look far more respectable than it was.

It will, of course, only get tougher from here, but what a start it was. Immediately following this game is the St. Marys vs Grand Canyon matchup to determine Alabama’s next opponent.

Roll Tide.