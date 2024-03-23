Meet Alabama Football’s 2024 new recruits: Linebackers

The Alabama dynasty resurrecting in 2007 featured Nick Saban, of course, but it also came with linebacker Rolando McClain putting the Tide’s defense back on the map. Since then, there’s been a long streak of elite linebackers like Donta Hightower, Courtney Upshaw, CJ Mosley, Reuben Foster, Rashaan Evans, Will Anderson, and Dallas Turner who have consistently been the enforcers of the program.

With Kane Wommack taking over as defensive coordinator, Alabama’s long-time terminology of the Sam, Mike, Will, and Jack linebackers seems set to change, and the Tide will be using a Mike, Wolf, and Sting instead. Many of the responsibilities are similar (Mike=Mike, Sting=Will, and Wolf=Jack), but it will still be an adjustment for Alabama fans to wrap their heads around the new scheme and how players fit into it.

Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell are both off to the NFL while Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell are returning, so the Tide only has to come up with new pass rushing linebackers. With that, Saban and DeBoer signed seven new linebackers to really bolster the depth at the position and set the Tide up for years to come.

As always, I will be be using the 247Sports Composite rankings for recruits - however, I will note when a certain service seems to view the player differently than the others. I also will make note of measureables and athletic tests where I can, but Covid killed an already waning amount of public data from Nike’s Opening Combines, so we’re mostly blind there outside of 100m dash numbers from the players who also do track.

Justin Okoronkwo

Position: LB

Stars: 3

Hometown: Munich, Germany

National Rank: 505

Position Rank: 47

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 215

As the #1 football prospect in Europe with a background in soccer and gymnastics, Justin Okoronkwo should be viewed as one of the most interesting players in this class. His athletic testing results are bonkers: 4.50 forty yard dash, 4.0 short shuttle, 35” vertical jump, and a 10’2” broad jump. He’s only been playing football for a few years, and has played all over the field, including safety on defense and also doubled as a kick/punt returner, wildcat QB, and wide receiver when his team wanted a spark.

Playstyle

Okoronkwo is, as mentioned above, far from an experienced or polished prospect. That said, his blend of athleticism, tenacity, and nimble footwork at his size make him one of the most high-upside guys around.

Watching him blitz the backside of the line of scrimmage and chasing down a RB from across the formation is like watching a lion take down the weakest gazelle, and he brings a similar mindset to kickoff coverage. Have him chase a ball carrier, and he’s going to run them down - plus when he tackles, he’s putting everything into the tackle with the intent of separating souls from bodies.

In pass coverage, he shows an adeptness in hook zone coverage and can change direction to break up passes on crossers meant to go over his head and got his fair share of tips and interceptions. He’s also solid in man coverage - again, his experience at safety and in soccer clearly translate to the zone and man coverages.

With all of that said, he’s generally slow to react to a lot of plays, takes a lot of false steps before committing to things, and has very little technique or ability to take on or shed blocks, so there’s a lot for him to learn to catch up to his unlimited athletic potential.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

First and foremost, he’s a special teamer. Okoronkwo is the kind of guy that’s going to quickly become a fan-favorite as a kickoff gunner and could very well be a 4-year mainstay there.

On defense, he fits best as a Sting linebacker where he can move around the formation, blitz the weakside, and stay in pass coverage, rather than try to mix things up in the middle as a Mike backer.

I think he ultimately has a long road to get onto the field as a defensive starter at all, but if he ever does, he could quickly blossom into a legitimate superstar.

Cayden Jones

Position: LB

Stars: 4

Hometown: Arden, NC

National Rank: 271

Position Rank: 20

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 210

Jones is a highly athletic prospect (4.56 forty) who made his way onto the Dick Butkus award list as a semifinalist and won Athlete of the Year in his conference in a productive senior year (11 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, and 2 pass deflections), but his status as a small-school prospect kept his rankings on the lower end of things. He also was a standout at the UA All-American game in January.

Rivals, ESPN, and On3 all ranked him as a 4-star prospect, with ESPN nearly putting him in the top 100. 247Sports disagreed, ranking Jones as a 3-star and the #49 overall linebacker.

Playstyle

Jones has a unique hybrid skillset that is likely the root of the large disparity in rankings for him. He’s a linebacker with an imposing 6’4” frame, but plays more like a safety. He’ll line up as a linebacker, on the edge, and even as a slot corner, and is a really solid player in pass coverage.

His lengthy stride and speed can give him a real advantage when breaking horizontally to clean up plays and run down ball carriers, and that same length really allows him to get into throwing lanes and make last second diving pass breakups.

He’s a solid enough arm tackler that can drag ball carriers down, but doesn’t have much oomph in his tackles, nor is he a true linebacker that’s going to be taking on offensive linemen.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Will Jones truly be a linebacker? Maybe he adds 20 pounds and becomes a good middle linebacker or weakside Sting linebacker. Or maybe he stays as is and is role player in dime (what Nick Saban called the “Money”)? We don’t know if that’s even going to be a thing under Wommack, though. I could maybe even see him becoming a safety in Wommack’s 3-safety look that often has the strong safety playing up around the line of scrimmage and in the slot.

Either way, I don’t see Jones as an immediate player, but more of a developmental guy who offers some intriguing sub-package flexibility as a role player later in his career.

Quinton “QB” Reese

Position: LB

Stars: 3

Hometown: Birmingham, AL

National Rank: 832

Position Rank: 72

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 205

QB Reese’s inclusion in this class was something of an enigma. Saban offered the 3-star linebacker back in August (a weird time in itself, since the Tide was well past camp season and into fall practice), and he committed a month later over offers from South Alabama, Troy, Alabama A&M, UCF, and Liberty. Not exactly a big list of names.

There was then a lot of talk that he was going to be a grayshirt candidate, and he wound up not signing during the Early Signing Period, leading to many fans assuming he wasn’t going to be part of the class.

When Kalen DeBoer took over, though, he seemed to lean into closing the deal on Reese and signed him in February. He had been recruited by Wommack at South Alabama, so there was familiarity there.

In any case, despite his small stature and low recruiting ranking, he was the 5A lineman of the year in the state of Alabama and had 167 tackles and 25 TFLs in his senior year.

Playstyle

Reese may be too small to be successful in college, but he embodies EVERYTHING a middle linebacker is down to his core. He’s got a great grasp of filling gaps, making 1v1 stops in the hole, blowing up blockers, timing blitzes, and fighting through blocks to make tackles and sacks.

He tackles like a throwback 250-lb ‘backer using his low center of gravity and stout body build, and that same power is used when he blitzes - if a lineman does manage to head him off, he can absolutely knock a 280-lb center or guard on their backside.

He’s also got a nose for forcing fumbles. Add all that to a relentless energy and hustle, and it’s no wonder he racked up nearly 200 tackles in one season.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Again, Reese may well be too small for P5 college football. There’s a reason the recruiting services rated him so low despite the awards, ridiculous production, and mastery of the position that Reese displays.

On the other hand, if he continues to prove his ability to be great with his play despite his size limitations, he could bring a level of energy/effort/soundness that helps that can stabilize and energize a defense.

He won’t play this year with Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell around, but don’t be surprised if Reese is a guy who hangs around and winds up becoming a senior leader down the road.

Sterling Dixon

Position: Edge

Stars: 4

Hometown: Spanish Fort, AL

National Rank: 201

Position Rank: 18

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 211

Dixon was one of the longest-standing commits of the class, committing to Alabama back in December of 2022. The Mobile native was a standout at Mobile Christian before transferring to the much larger Spanish Fort for his senior year, and he was absolutely excellent in the higher level of competition, racking up 128 tackles, 32 TFLs, and 15 sacks in one season.

Playstyle

Dixon did a lot of edge rushing, but he also often lined up off the ball as a linebacker. While he lacks some of the coverage ability needed from true inside linebackers, he’s excellent in run/gap responsibilities, which is a bonus over what you often see from edge rushers that also play linebacker.

When moving off-ball, he’s got a nasty ability to throw out a swim move on a center on A-gap blitzes, and his speed and elusiveness will get him in the backfield quickly, where he makes tackles liked a cannonball smacking into the ball carrier.

On the edge, he most relies on speed rushes and the occasional outside swim move. He’s good at it, but lacks any inside counters or power rushes to add levels to his pass rush game.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

At this point, Dixon is a flexible player who could be a Wolf or Sting in Wommack’s defense. He’s partially a linebacker and partially an edge rusher with really impressive speed, but is going to have to add some skills and focus on rounding out his game with more than just blitzes and speed rushes if he wants to be a starter for Alabama one day.

His speed and powerful tackling make him a prime special teams candidate, though, so I think we’ll see him a good bit there as a freshman.

Steve Mboumoua

Position: DL

Stars: 4

Hometown: Quebec, Canada

National Rank: 353

Position Rank: 45

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 260

At 6’4” 260, the Canadian from Camaroon played defensive end in high school and could very well wind up adding 10 pounds or so to become a Bandit defensive lineman or even an interior lineman... or he could drop a couple of pounds and be a Wolf edge rusher. The recruiting services have him listed more as a defensive lineman, but I had seen him listed as an edge, so he’s getting listed in this piece.

Still, he’s an intimidating, explosive athlete who looks like he’d already be at home on an NFL playing field despite a lack of experience in the sport, and may be the most physically impressive player in Alabama’s entire recruiting class.

Playstyle

Mboumoua is built like a Hummer and attacks blockers with a relentless power befitting an off-road vehicle. He uses both of his arms in a sort-of straight ahead stiff arm and then will duck past the blocker and accelerate into the poor QB or RB. And when I say “accelerate into” them, that’s exactly when his tackles look like - it’s not a wrap up tackle or a shoulder tackle or anything like that— He just runs through them like an inevitable force.

There’s not a whole lot to his game yet past that, though. He’s an elite athlete with minimal technique, and therefore has extremely high upside to go along with a good shot of never seeing playing time.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

I think Mboumoua likely would have been an outside linebacker for Saban’s defense, but is going to be something of a better fit in Wommack’s defense as a Bandit. He can use his size to be a pure lineman without worrying about some of the linebacker responsibilities, but he won’t have to bulk up to defensive tackle size and lose his speed.

We won’t see him this year as he adjusts to the college game and works on getting dedicated to a position.

Jayshawn Ross

Position: Edge

Stars: 4

Hometown: Kansas City, MO

National Rank: 173

Position Rank: 15

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 220

Ross was, interestingly enough, also an accomplished wide receiver to go along with being an impressive edge rusher. He was a small school WR for most of his high school career before transferring to a 6A program as senior and leaning into being an edge rusher, and he racked up 15 sacks on his way to a state championship and a lot of late scholarship offers from big programs.

Playstyle

Ross brings a lot of upside as an edge rusher with great speed and elite length and elusiveness. He’s got an NFL-level bend and balance to get around offensive tackles on a speed rush, and can counter that with swims and other various moves for inside counters. His background as an offensive skill player is obvious with his ability to juke around blocking linemen withouth them ever really getting their hands on him - he almost approaches an edge rush like he’s trying to beat press coverage as a WR.

He’s a little on the light side and doesn’t offer much yet in the run game or taking on blockers, but the upside as a pass rusher is very high.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Ross is definitely a Wolf in Alabama’s defense. There’s a lot of 5-star players older than him already vying for playing time here, but I wouldn’t count Ross out as a guy that could find a role as a situational 3rd down rusher in big-time games even in his first couple of seasons, with a chance of becoming a full starter and potential NFL draft pick.

Noah Carter

Position: Edge

Stars: 4

Hometown: Peoria, AZ

National Rank: 108

Position Rank: 9

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 220

Originally a recruit who had signed with the University of Washington, Noah Carter wound up getting released from his NLI after Kalen DeBoer came to Alabama, and Carter signed with Alabama in February.

The edge rusher was the Arizona defensive player of the year while excelling both at rushing the passer as well as playing TE, WR, and punt returner. Plus he’s an excellent basketball player and track guy.

On3 has Carter as the #57 overall player while 247 has him at #83. Rivals and ESPN view him more in the 150-200 range, so take that for whatever you will.

Playstyle

To be frank, if Carter wanted to play offense, I think he could be a very good SEC wide receiver. He’s got one highlight catching a ball one handed down the middle of the field between two safeties converging on him that is probably the most impressive individual play of everyone in this entire recruiting class. He’s got good long speed, and scary explosive release from the line of scrimmage, and a dominant ability to win jump balls and other contested catches around the sidelines while also being tough to tackle after the catch with a strong stiff arm.

But we’re here to talk about him as an edge rusher, and Carter has the elite athletic traits that, with the right development, could very well turn him into an upper-1st-round NFL Draft pick one day.

Carter has such an explosive first step off the snap and an ability to shed and accelerate past an offensive lineman that allows him to wreck pass dropbacks in a blink. He’s got a good speed rush, but where he really excels is getting an offensive tackle off balance with his first step and then cutting back inside of them and leaving them reeling and grasping at air.

Past that, his closing speed on the QB after getting free of blockers is reminiscent of how Dallas Turner could totally evaporate that space in just a couple of steps.

As far as some of the other linebacker/edge skills, he can hold his own in pass coverage and is excellent and getting jumps on breaking up screen passes and other quick stuff to the flats, but isn’t often asked to do hook drops further back. He’s got a good feel for stretching out run plays by continuing to push at his blocker and cut off the inside lane and can definitely make some saving tackles as running backs try to run past him while he’s engage with blockers.

He’s not the most powerful guy, though, and can definitely get washed out when blocked head on by offensive linemen.

Scheme Fit and Prediction

Carter is definitely a Wolf for Alabama’s defense, and he’s going to be a good one. He won’t be enrolling until summer and that’s going to hurt his chances, but I think that he’s the kind of athlete that will absolutely be in the thick of competing for the starting role with all of the older players.

With multiple other 5-star edge rushers all competing for the same starting role, I don’t know how things will shake out, but Carter is an SEC Edge rusher sooner rather than later, and I think will likely be a hot NFL prospect by the time his junior season rolls around, however that path winds up shaking out.